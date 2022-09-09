Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: Every cooking recipe

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an experience that can be described as a life simulator mixed with an adventure game that leaves players with plenty to do. Like other popular life sims, cooking is one of the most important activities here. It can help with completing quests, gaining back energy, or simply unlocking every aspect of the game.
Disney Dreamlight Valley players can discover new recipes by throwing together a mix of different ingredients or being told exactly what to make by the game's cast of characters. It'll take a while to experience all the recipes available since the game offers quite an extensive list in that regard.
All cooking recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Not every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is specific. Some require particular ingredients, but there are also a decent many that simply involve one or more items from a certain category.
The recipes might necessitate a direct ingredient, but they will require at least one item from the Vegetable or Fruit category of Disney Dreamlight Valley to be completed. This goes for all types of foods, such as appetizers, entrées, and desserts.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Appetizers
- Arendellian Pickled Herring: Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, and any Spice
- Bell Pepper Puffs: Bell Pepper, Egg, and Cheese
- Cheese Platter: Cheese
- Crackers: Any Grain
- Creamy Soup: Any spice, Milk, Potato, and any Vegetable
- Crudités: Any Vegetable, except Lettuce
- Eggplant Puffs: Eggplant, Egg, and Cheese
- French Fries: Canola and Potato
- Gazpacho: Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, and any Spice
- Green Salad: Any Vegetable and Lettuce
- Grilled Vegetables: Any Vegetable
- Grilled Veggie Platter: Any three Vegetables
- Hard-Boiled Eggs: Egg
- Okra Soup: Okra
- Onion Puffs: Onion, Egg, and Cheese
- Oyster Platter: Oyster and Lemon
- Pickled Herring: Herring, Lemon, Onion, and any Spice
- Potato Leek Soup: Leek, Potato, Milk, Onion, and Mushroom
- Potato Puffs: Potato, Egg, and Cheese
- Pottage: Potato, any Spice, and any Vegetable
- Pumpkin Puffs: Pumpkin, Egg, and Cheese
- Purée: Potato
- Roasted Asparagus: Asparagus and Canola
- Salad: Lettuce
- Sautéed Mushrooms: Mushroom and Butter
- Seafood Appetizer: Any Seafood
- Seafood Platter: Any two Seafood
- Soufflé: Cheese, Egg, Milk, and Butter
- Tomato Soup: Tomato
- Vegetable Soup: Any two Vegetables
- Zucchini Puffs: Zucchini, Egg, and Cheese
Disney Dreamlight Valley Entrees
- Basil Omelet: Basil, Egg, Cheese, and Milk
- Bouillabaisse: Any two Seafood, any Vegetable, Shrimp, and Tomato
- Creamy Garlic Scallops: Scallops, Lemon, Butter, and Garlic
- Crispy Baked Cod: Cod and Wheat
- Fish Pie: Any Fish, Wheat, and Butter
- Fish Sandwiches: Any Fish and Wheat
- Fish Soup: Any Fish, any Vegetable, and Milk
- Fish Steak: Any Fish, Tomato, and Basil
- Fugu Sushi: Fugu, Rice, and Seaweed
- Grilled Fish: Any Fish
- Grilled Fish Entree: Any Fish and any Vegetable
- Hearty Salad: Any two Vegetables and Lettuce
- Hors d’Oeuvres: Any Spice
- Leek Soup: Leek
- Lemon Garlic Swordfish: Lemon, Garlic, and Swordfish
- Lobster Roll: Lobster, Wheat, Lemon, Butter, and Garlic
- Maki: Any Fish, Seaweed, and Rice
- Margherita Pizza: Any Spice, Wheat, Tomato, and Cheese
- Mediterranean Salad: Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, and any Spice
- Mushroom Pizza: Mushroom, Wheat, Tomato, and Cheese
- Omelet: Egg, Milk, and Cheese
- Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables: Bass and any two Vegetables
- Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables: Tilapia and any two Vegetables
- Pasta: Wheat and Tomato
- Peanut Butter Sandwich: Peanut and Wheat
- Pizza: Wheat, Tomato, and Cheese
- Porridge: Wheat and Milk
- Porridge with Fruits: Wheat, Milk, and any Fruit
- Ranch Salad: Lettuce, Corn, Tomato, Bell Pepper, and Onion
- Ratatouille: Tomato, Onion, Eggplant, Zucchini, and any Spice
- Sake Maki: Salmon, Seaweed, and Rice
- Sake Sushi: Salmon and Rice
- Savory Fish: Any Fish and Lemon
- Scrambled Egg: Egg and Cheese
- Seafood Pie: Any Seafood, Wheat, and Butter
- Seafood Salad: Any Seafood and Lettuce
- Seafood Soup: Any Seafood and any two Vegetables
- Seared Rainbow Trout: Rainbow Trout, Onion, and Tomato
- Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish: Peanut and Anglerfish
- Spaghetti Arrabbiata: Wheat, Tomato, and Chili Pepper
- Sushi: Any Fish and Rice
- Tamagoyaki: Egg and Sugarcane
- Tasty Salad: Lettuce, Cucumber, any Vegetable, and any Spice
- Tasty Veggies: Any Vegetable and any Spice
- Vegetarian Pizza: Any two Vegetables, Wheat, Cheese, and Tomato
- Vegetarian Stew: Potato, Onion, and Carrot
- Veggie Pasta: Any Vegetable, Wheat, and Tomato
- Veggie Pie: Any Vegetable, Wheat, and Butter
Disney Dreamlight Valley Deserts
- Apple Pie: Apple, Wheat, and Butter
- Apple Sorbet: Apple, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice
- Banana Ice Cream: Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice
- Banana Pie: Banana, Wheat, and Butter
- Banana Split: Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, and any Sweet
- Berry Salad: Raspberry, Gooseberry, and Blueberry
- Birthday Cake: Egg, Butter, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Cocoa Bean
- Biscuits: Sugarcane, Wheat, and Butter
- Blueberry Pie: Blueberry, Wheat, and Butter
- Candy: Any Sweet
- Caramel Apples: Apple and Sugarcane
- Carrot Cake: Carrot, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Egg
- Cherry Pie: Cherry, Wheat, and Butter
- Chocolate Ice Cream: Milk, Slush Ice, Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean
- Chocolate Waffles: Cocoa Bean, Milk, Wheat, and Egg
- Coconut Cake: Coconut, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Egg
- Coconut Ice Cream: Coconut, Milk, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice
- Crepe: Milk, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Egg
- Fruit Salad: Any Fruit
- Fruit Sorbet: Any Fruit and Slush Ice
- Gray Stuff: Sugarcane, Cocoa Bean, and any Dairy/Oil
- Ice Cream: Milk, Slush Ice, and Sugarcane
- Jam Waffles: Any Fruit, Wheat, Egg, and Milk
- Lemon Sorbet: Lemon and Slush Ice
- Mint Candy: Mint and Sugarcane
- Mint Sorbet: Mint and Slush Ice
- ‘My Hero’ Cookie: Any Sweet, Wheat, and Butter
- Pastry Cream and Fruits: Any three Fruits, Sugarcane, and Milk
- Pawpsicle: Any Fruit, Slush Ice, and Sugarcane
- Peanut Butter Waffles: Peanut, Egg, Wheat, and Milk
- Plain Snow Cones: Slush Ice
- Red Fruit Pie: Any Fruit, Wheat, and Butter
- Red Fruit Sorbet: Raspberry, Gooseberry, Slush Ice, and Sugarcane
- Shake: Any Dairy/Oil
- Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie: Gooseberry, Wheat, and Butter
- Sour Snow Cones: Lemon, Slush ice, and Sugarcane
- Sweet Slush: Any Sweet and Slush Ice
- Tropical Pop: Any Fruit, Coconut, Sugarcane, and Slush ice
- Vanilla Ice Cream: Vanilla, Milk, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice
- Waffles: Any Sweet, Egg, Wheat, and Milk
- Wedding Cake: Vanilla, Sugarcane, Butter, Wheat, and Egg
- Wonderland Cookies: Vanilla, Sugarcane, Butter, and Wheat
That's a lot of food that can be made in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Players should expect even more as the game grows. Downloadable content will arrive at some point and additional recipes themed around that update will surely be added.
How to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley
As soon as players enter the home of Mickey Mouse, they can begin cooking. Once this happens, players can use the oven in his house, their own residence, or at the Chezy Remy restaurant. From there, they just need to add ingredients to the pot.
There are many ways to gather ingredients and a long list of cooking recipes that can be made in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To unlock them for future use, players need to make the recipes by getting creative with the various cooking items.