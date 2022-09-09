Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: Every cooking recipe

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an experience that can be described as a life simulator mixed with an adventure game that leaves players with plenty to do. Like other popular life sims, cooking is one of the most important activities here. It can help with completing quests, gaining back energy, or simply unlocking every aspect of the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players can discover new recipes by throwing together a mix of different ingredients or being told exactly what to make by the game's cast of characters. It'll take a while to experience all the recipes available since the game offers quite an extensive list in that regard.

All cooking recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Not every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is specific. Some require particular ingredients, but there are also a decent many that simply involve one or more items from a certain category.

The recipes might necessitate a direct ingredient, but they will require at least one item from the Vegetable or Fruit category of Disney Dreamlight Valley to be completed. This goes for all types of foods, such as appetizers, entrées, and desserts.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Appetizers

Arendellian Pickled Herring: Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, and any Spice

Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, and any Spice Bell Pepper Puffs: Bell Pepper, Egg, and Cheese

Bell Pepper, Egg, and Cheese Cheese Platter: Cheese

Cheese Crackers: Any Grain

Any Grain Creamy Soup: Any spice, Milk, Potato, and any Vegetable

Any spice, Milk, Potato, and any Vegetable Crudités: Any Vegetable, except Lettuce

Any Vegetable, except Lettuce Eggplant Puffs: Eggplant, Egg, and Cheese

Eggplant, Egg, and Cheese French Fries: Canola and Potato

Canola and Potato Gazpacho: Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, and any Spice

Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, and any Spice Green Salad: Any Vegetable and Lettuce

Any Vegetable and Lettuce Grilled Vegetables: Any Vegetable

Any Vegetable Grilled Veggie Platter: Any three Vegetables

Any three Vegetables Hard-Boiled Eggs: Egg

Egg Okra Soup: Okra

Okra Onion Puffs: Onion, Egg, and Cheese

Onion, Egg, and Cheese Oyster Platter: Oyster and Lemon

Oyster and Lemon Pickled Herring: Herring, Lemon, Onion, and any Spice

Herring, Lemon, Onion, and any Spice Potato Leek Soup: Leek, Potato, Milk, Onion, and Mushroom

Leek, Potato, Milk, Onion, and Mushroom Potato Puffs: Potato, Egg, and Cheese

Potato, Egg, and Cheese Pottage: Potato, any Spice, and any Vegetable

Potato, any Spice, and any Vegetable Pumpkin Puffs: Pumpkin, Egg, and Cheese

Pumpkin, Egg, and Cheese Purée: Potato

Potato Roasted Asparagus: Asparagus and Canola

Asparagus and Canola Salad: Lettuce

Lettuce Sautéed Mushrooms: Mushroom and Butter

Mushroom and Butter Seafood Appetizer: Any Seafood

Any Seafood Seafood Platter: Any two Seafood

Any two Seafood Soufflé: Cheese, Egg, Milk, and Butter

Cheese, Egg, Milk, and Butter Tomato Soup: Tomato

Tomato Vegetable Soup: Any two Vegetables

Any two Vegetables Zucchini Puffs: Zucchini, Egg, and Cheese

Disney Dreamlight Valley Entrees

Basil Omelet: Basil, Egg, Cheese, and Milk

Basil, Egg, Cheese, and Milk Bouillabaisse: Any two Seafood, any Vegetable, Shrimp, and Tomato

Any two Seafood, any Vegetable, Shrimp, and Tomato Creamy Garlic Scallops: Scallops, Lemon, Butter, and Garlic

Scallops, Lemon, Butter, and Garlic Crispy Baked Cod: Cod and Wheat

Cod and Wheat Fish Pie: Any Fish, Wheat, and Butter

Any Fish, Wheat, and Butter Fish Sandwiches: Any Fish and Wheat

Any Fish and Wheat Fish Soup: Any Fish, any Vegetable, and Milk

Any Fish, any Vegetable, and Milk Fish Steak: Any Fish, Tomato, and Basil

Any Fish, Tomato, and Basil Fugu Sushi: Fugu, Rice, and Seaweed

Fugu, Rice, and Seaweed Grilled Fish: Any Fish

Any Fish Grilled Fish Entree: Any Fish and any Vegetable

Any Fish and any Vegetable Hearty Salad: Any two Vegetables and Lettuce

Any two Vegetables and Lettuce Hors d’Oeuvres: Any Spice

Any Spice Leek Soup: Leek

Leek Lemon Garlic Swordfish: Lemon, Garlic, and Swordfish

Lemon, Garlic, and Swordfish Lobster Roll: Lobster, Wheat, Lemon, Butter, and Garlic

Lobster, Wheat, Lemon, Butter, and Garlic Maki: Any Fish, Seaweed, and Rice

Any Fish, Seaweed, and Rice Margherita Pizza: Any Spice, Wheat, Tomato, and Cheese

Any Spice, Wheat, Tomato, and Cheese Mediterranean Salad: Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, and any Spice

Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, and any Spice Mushroom Pizza: Mushroom, Wheat, Tomato, and Cheese

Mushroom, Wheat, Tomato, and Cheese Omelet: Egg, Milk, and Cheese

Egg, Milk, and Cheese Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables: Bass and any two Vegetables

Bass and any two Vegetables Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables: Tilapia and any two Vegetables

Tilapia and any two Vegetables Pasta: Wheat and Tomato

Wheat and Tomato Peanut Butter Sandwich: Peanut and Wheat

Peanut and Wheat Pizza: Wheat, Tomato, and Cheese

Wheat, Tomato, and Cheese Porridge: Wheat and Milk

Wheat and Milk Porridge with Fruits: Wheat, Milk, and any Fruit

Wheat, Milk, and any Fruit Ranch Salad: Lettuce, Corn, Tomato, Bell Pepper, and Onion

Lettuce, Corn, Tomato, Bell Pepper, and Onion Ratatouille: Tomato, Onion, Eggplant, Zucchini, and any Spice

Tomato, Onion, Eggplant, Zucchini, and any Spice Sake Maki: Salmon, Seaweed, and Rice

Salmon, Seaweed, and Rice Sake Sushi: Salmon and Rice

Salmon and Rice Savory Fish: Any Fish and Lemon

Any Fish and Lemon Scrambled Egg: Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese Seafood Pie: Any Seafood, Wheat, and Butter

Any Seafood, Wheat, and Butter Seafood Salad: Any Seafood and Lettuce

Any Seafood and Lettuce Seafood Soup: Any Seafood and any two Vegetables

Any Seafood and any two Vegetables Seared Rainbow Trout: Rainbow Trout, Onion, and Tomato

Rainbow Trout, Onion, and Tomato Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish: Peanut and Anglerfish

Peanut and Anglerfish Spaghetti Arrabbiata: Wheat, Tomato, and Chili Pepper

Wheat, Tomato, and Chili Pepper Sushi: Any Fish and Rice

Any Fish and Rice Tamagoyaki: Egg and Sugarcane

Egg and Sugarcane Tasty Salad: Lettuce, Cucumber, any Vegetable, and any Spice

Lettuce, Cucumber, any Vegetable, and any Spice Tasty Veggies: Any Vegetable and any Spice

Any Vegetable and any Spice Vegetarian Pizza: Any two Vegetables, Wheat, Cheese, and Tomato

Any two Vegetables, Wheat, Cheese, and Tomato Vegetarian Stew: Potato, Onion, and Carrot

Potato, Onion, and Carrot Veggie Pasta: Any Vegetable, Wheat, and Tomato

Any Vegetable, Wheat, and Tomato Veggie Pie: Any Vegetable, Wheat, and Butter

Disney Dreamlight Valley Deserts

Apple Pie: Apple, Wheat, and Butter

Apple, Wheat, and Butter Apple Sorbet: Apple, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice

Apple, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice Banana Ice Cream: Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice

Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice Banana Pie: Banana, Wheat, and Butter

Banana, Wheat, and Butter Banana Split: Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, and any Sweet

Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, and any Sweet Berry Salad: Raspberry, Gooseberry, and Blueberry

Raspberry, Gooseberry, and Blueberry Birthday Cake: Egg, Butter, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Cocoa Bean

Egg, Butter, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Cocoa Bean Biscuits: Sugarcane, Wheat, and Butter

Sugarcane, Wheat, and Butter Blueberry Pie: Blueberry, Wheat, and Butter

Blueberry, Wheat, and Butter Candy: Any Sweet

Any Sweet Caramel Apples: Apple and Sugarcane

Apple and Sugarcane Carrot Cake: Carrot, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Egg

Carrot, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Egg Cherry Pie: Cherry, Wheat, and Butter

Cherry, Wheat, and Butter Chocolate Ice Cream: Milk, Slush Ice, Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean

Milk, Slush Ice, Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean Chocolate Waffles: Cocoa Bean, Milk, Wheat, and Egg

Cocoa Bean, Milk, Wheat, and Egg Coconut Cake: Coconut, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Egg

Coconut, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Egg Coconut Ice Cream: Coconut, Milk, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice

Coconut, Milk, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice Crepe: Milk, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Egg

Milk, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Egg Fruit Salad: Any Fruit

Any Fruit Fruit Sorbet: Any Fruit and Slush Ice

Any Fruit and Slush Ice Gray Stuff: Sugarcane, Cocoa Bean, and any Dairy/Oil

Sugarcane, Cocoa Bean, and any Dairy/Oil Ice Cream: Milk, Slush Ice, and Sugarcane

Milk, Slush Ice, and Sugarcane Jam Waffles: Any Fruit, Wheat, Egg, and Milk

Any Fruit, Wheat, Egg, and Milk Lemon Sorbet: Lemon and Slush Ice

Lemon and Slush Ice Mint Candy: Mint and Sugarcane

Mint and Sugarcane Mint Sorbet: Mint and Slush Ice

Mint and Slush Ice ‘My Hero’ Cookie: Any Sweet, Wheat, and Butter

Any Sweet, Wheat, and Butter Pastry Cream and Fruits: Any three Fruits, Sugarcane, and Milk

Any three Fruits, Sugarcane, and Milk Pawpsicle: Any Fruit, Slush Ice, and Sugarcane

Any Fruit, Slush Ice, and Sugarcane Peanut Butter Waffles: Peanut, Egg, Wheat, and Milk

Peanut, Egg, Wheat, and Milk Plain Snow Cones: Slush Ice

Slush Ice Red Fruit Pie: Any Fruit, Wheat, and Butter

Any Fruit, Wheat, and Butter Red Fruit Sorbet: Raspberry, Gooseberry, Slush Ice, and Sugarcane

Raspberry, Gooseberry, Slush Ice, and Sugarcane Shake: Any Dairy/Oil

Any Dairy/Oil Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie: Gooseberry, Wheat, and Butter

Gooseberry, Wheat, and Butter Sour Snow Cones: Lemon, Slush ice, and Sugarcane

Lemon, Slush ice, and Sugarcane Sweet Slush: Any Sweet and Slush Ice

Any Sweet and Slush Ice Tropical Pop: Any Fruit, Coconut, Sugarcane, and Slush ice

Any Fruit, Coconut, Sugarcane, and Slush ice Vanilla Ice Cream: Vanilla, Milk, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice

Vanilla, Milk, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice Waffles: Any Sweet, Egg, Wheat, and Milk

Any Sweet, Egg, Wheat, and Milk Wedding Cake: Vanilla, Sugarcane, Butter, Wheat, and Egg

Vanilla, Sugarcane, Butter, Wheat, and Egg Wonderland Cookies: Vanilla, Sugarcane, Butter, and Wheat

Disney Dreamlight Valley @DisneyDLV Your first week in #DisneyDreamlightValley just got sweeter – play any time before Sept. 13 12AM EST to claim your exclusive Mickey Mouse Donut Headband and Choco Crocodile Animal Companion! Your first week in #DisneyDreamlightValley just got sweeter – play any time before Sept. 13 12AM EST to claim your exclusive Mickey Mouse Donut Headband and Choco Crocodile Animal Companion! https://t.co/AjGBgIyP9a

That's a lot of food that can be made in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Players should expect even more as the game grows. Downloadable content will arrive at some point and additional recipes themed around that update will surely be added.

How to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley

є z я ι ℓ є™✨ @Ezyrile When cooking in Dreamlight Valley, the ingredients have to be put in a specific order for some dishes. When cooking in Dreamlight Valley, the ingredients have to be put in a specific order for some dishes.

As soon as players enter the home of Mickey Mouse, they can begin cooking. Once this happens, players can use the oven in his house, their own residence, or at the Chezy Remy restaurant. From there, they just need to add ingredients to the pot.

There are many ways to gather ingredients and a long list of cooking recipes that can be made in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To unlock them for future use, players need to make the recipes by getting creative with the various cooking items.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh