Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to complete all of Mickey's Friendship quests

Mickey Mouse has been the mascot of Disney for nearly the company's entire existence, and he plays a large part in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The excitable mouse is one of the more integral characters in the game and can be met very early on. Players need to save him from the Night Thorns scattered across the Village and become his friend.

From there, several rewards can be given throughout his various Friendship levels. Some of those levels also unlock the ability to complete his Friendship quests to see more of his Disney Dreamlight Valley story unfold.

All of Mickey Mouse's Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mickey's Memories

Mickey's Memories is the first quest for the beloved mouse in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It kicks off after players explore the Village and enter Mickey's home. The house can be found right across from the player-character's abode:

Enter Mickey Mouse's house to find him trapped there by Night Thorns

Remove all of the Night Thorn's and pick up a memory orb that is dropped by one of them

Speak to Mickey to hear about Remy's recipes being scattered at the location that the memory showed

View the memory in the Inventory to see that the location is the abandoned Chez Remy restaurant

Head there with Micky Mouse and use the shovel to dig up the spot on the left side of the building to find a Fruit Salad recipe

Open the Inventory, use the Recipe, and talk to Mickey to get some overalls for gardening

The end of the conversation also marks the end of the quest, but it moves directly into the next one.

Foodception

When Mickey's Memories is over, players can speak to Micky again after he heads to his garden. This kickstarts Foodception:

Receive the recipe for Crackers and a handful of Wheat Seeds from Mickey Mouse

Plant the 3 Wheat Seeds in the garden area Mickey is standing near

Talk to Mickey and then water the newly planted Wheat

Gather 3 Apples and 2 Wheat before heading home

Mickey will arrive at the house and gift players a Stove

Place the Stove in the home and use it for cooking both Crackers and Fruit Salad

Show the meals to Mickey, have a conversation, and end this quick Disney Dreamlight Valley quest

Hangin' With Mickey

After having daily conversations with Mickey, giving him gifts, and completing prior quests, the Friendship level will rise and a new quest will open up:

Talk to Mickey to start the quest and he will mention wanting a birdhouse so all of the singing birds will return to the Village

Collect 3 White Daisy, 3 Blue Falling Penstemon, and 8 Softwood

Take the materials to a crafting station and craft the Birdhouse

Set it down in the Village, speak to Mickey, and complete the quest

Do note that the Birdhouse can be placed down anywhere for this Disney Dreamlight Valley quest to be completed.

Missing Minnie

A very somber plot point in Mickey's Friendship questline is that his beloved Minnie Mouse is nowhere to be found. However, players can help her return to Disney Dreamlight Valley by furthering their Friendship with Mickey:

Talk to Mickey in his house and he will suggest going on a picnic

Cook 5 Crudites and 2 Fish Sandwiches to take along

Crudites can be cooked with any single Vegetable and a Fish Sandwich requires 1 of any Fish and 2 Wheat

Follow Micky to the picnic spot in the Peaceful Meadow biome

Upon arrival, an apparition of Minnie Mouse will apear

Mickey will say thank you for joining him, but he needs to run off to speak to Merlin

Shadows and Bows

Seeing the specter of Minnie wandering the Disney Dreamlight Valley biomes has Mickey dream up a plan to get her back:

Talk to Mickey about the Minnie apparition

He believes her signature bow could be the key to bringing her back to her normal form

Choose the conversation option about her having polkadots and then any choice regarding what she loved to do

Mickey gives up the bow and says to speak to Goofy and Scrooge McDuck

Ask both characters about their favorite memories with Minnie then return to Mickey

Go with him to the Wishing Well, speak to the Minnie specter, and she will advise she doesn't know where she is

Let the Minnie specter and Mickey have a conversation, speak to Mickey after, and return the bow to complete the quest as the apparition vanishes

Memory Magnification

Mickey simply won't give up until Minnie Mouse returns to Disney Dreamlight Valley. Talk to him when the Memory Magnification quest becomes available to start it:

Mickey will advise of a Dreamlight Magnifier device that could bring Minnie back for good

Gather 1 Emerald, 2 Hardwood, and 6 Tinkering Parts

Craft the Dreamlight Magnifier at any crafting station and go back to Mickey

Mickey says the device looks like it will do the trick and requests that Minnie's apparition be found

Minnie is near the main Wishing Well

Talk to her and then to Mickey to discover she needs a home built

The Dreamlight Magnifier is returned to Mickey and provides the plans for Minnie's home

In the Furniture tab of the inventory, find Minnie's house and place it anywhere in the Village

Pay the 5,000 Star Coin construction fee to have the house fully built

Minnie will no longer be an apparition with a place to leave and will have fully returned to Disney Dreamlight Valley

Talk to her and then speak to Mickey once more to complete the quest

The Secret Door

The final Friendship quest for Mickey Mouse in Disney Dreamlight Valley is unlocked once the Friendship level 10 has been reached:

Talk to Mickey to receive a Magical Chest

Open it on the inventory page to reveal a part of a memory that is a door covered with curtains

Talk to Mickey about this memory and he'll speak a riddle, "Turrets and towers you will behold. Within: a door for things new and old."

The secret door must be found now and it is located on the right-side of the Dream Castle's first floor

Interact with the curtain, talk to Mickey, and hear another riddle, "It needs no key you've ever known. To open this door, find matching stones."

Gather 1 Garnet, 1 Citrine, 1 Aquamarine, and 1 Tourmaline to reach the next step

Return to the secret door, hand over the gems, and walk through

Talk to Mickey to receive the Enchanting Fountain and the quest is done

The door remains open now throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley. Players can return whenever they like, thus making it an excellent option for extra storage or activities.

