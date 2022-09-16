Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: How to meet Mother Gothel and finish The Curse quest

If you’ve been playing Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll know that it is filled to the brim with memorable characters from Disney’s expansive library of animated shows and movies. These characters exist as NPCs in the game's world with whom you can interact, hang out, and even build a friendship with.

One such character is Mother Gothel, the antagonist from one of Disney’s first 3D animated movies, Tangled. This villainous individual can be difficult to like initially, but if you’re playing Disney Dreamlight Valley in a bid to collect all the characters, you might want her as an active part of your valley.

This guide will help you unlock Mother Gothel as a character in the valley, by completing a quest that involves her. After following this guide, you’ll be able to progress her friendship, do quests for her, and reap the respective benefits. Read on to learn how to meet Mother Gothel in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mother Gothel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get started on the path to unlocking Mother Gothel as a character in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll first need to have unlocked the Glade of Trust biome. Once this requirement is fulfilled, you will be able to talk to Merlin regarding a curse that envelops the Glade, which he asks you to investigate. Follow the steps below to progress with this quest.

Step 1: Head over to the central area of the Glade of Trust (you’ll notice the area has wisps of black smoke sticking to many places). Near the center, you’ll see a tree enveloped with black magic. Approach it, and a cutscene will begin.

It will show a large explosion of dark magic that spreads the curse to other parts of the valley.

Step 2: Head inside the tree, and you’ll meet Mother Gothel, who has set up an abode inside. She will explain that this used to be her prison, which she was sent to for fiddling around with Dark Magic. Your character seems to have inadvertently freed her, while also dooming the rest of the valley.

Mother Gothel inside her tree house (Image via Gameloft)

Step 3: Taking to her will reveal that fixing the Pillar of Trust by restoring its Orb will lift the curse. Follow her now, and she will lead you to the Pillar's location and show you where the Orb is. Unfortunately, it lies out of reach beyond a chasm.

Step 4: You will now have to find Merlin and talk to him. He will reveal that the Sea Witch Ursula might be able to help. Assuming that you’ve unlocked the Dazzle Beach biome and met Ursula already, head over to the location and talk to her.

A conversation between Merlin and Ursula (Image via Gameloft)

She will state that she can help, but will require a few things to prepare her spell. From the list of characters who have managed to fight the curse, Ursula requires a sacrifice. She herself has apparently given up her pride by working with you and Merlin, while Merlin’s trust in her seems to be enough.

The last member to fight off the curse is Kristoff, who is located in the Forest of Valor (presumably you have it unlocked). From him, Ursula requires his love for Anna, which seems like a big deal, considering that you can meet both Anna and Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Step 5: Head over to the Forest of Valor and find Kristoff. You will have to convince him to lose all memory of his love for Anna. It is fairly easy actually, as you can tell him that it will allow him to fall in love with her again.

Kristoff in the valley (Image via Gameloft)

Step 6: You must collect five Dream Shards and five Night Shards along the way and return to Ursula. She will then concoct her spell and send you to the 'Here and There', which is essentially the Disney equivalent of Astral Projection.

You’ll find yourself in a gloomier version of the valley, where you must travel to the spot where you saw the Orb of Trust. Walk across the chasm to retrieve it because you are not bound to the physical plane and place it back into the Pillar of Trust.

Collecting the Orb in the Here and There (Image via Gameloft)

Step 7: Head over to Mother Gothel and talk to her. She will congratulate you on lifting the curse from the valley and will reveal a pretty huge plot point (which is actually quite predictable), which will not be mentioned here.

Once the quest is complete, you’ll gain access to Mother Gothel’s friendship level 2 and have her become an independent NPC in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can now assign her a specialty and receive more quests from her later down the line.

