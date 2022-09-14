Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to unlock Frozen's Anna and Elsa

There are several iconic characters that players can bring to their Village in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Players can visit other realms to unlock certain characters, and the Frozen realm holds two fan favorites. Both Anna and Elsa can be encountered there and unlocked for residency in the Village.

Anna is the first character that players will meet when they enter the Frozen realm. They'll need to speak with her and complete her quest before they can do the same for her sister.

Steps to unlock Anna in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players first need to play Disney Dreamlight Valley and progress through enough of the game to unlock the Forest of Valor. When the biome opens up, the second floor of the Dream Castle also becomes available.

The center door there has a recognizable symbol and leads to the Frozen realm. It can be opened with 4,000 Dreamlight.

Once it is opened, players can enter and follow the steps given below to unlock Anna:

Talk to Anna as she stands in the middle of a flaming forest. She will advise the player that the fire was caused by spirits who are just looking to stir up some trouble.

Equip the gloves that Anna provides and begin to put out the fires with the watering can.

After several of the fire locations have been doused, Bruni the Fire Spirit will appear. Chase after him and pick him up with the special gloves.

Return to Anna with the Fire Spirit, and she will mention going after the Earth Giant.

Anna will have started a campfire that can be used as a cooking station.

Collect three Craggy Rocks and cook them with Basil and Oregano to create Stone Soup.

Follow the quest marker and put the Stone Soup on the rock.

A cutscene will play that shows the Earth Giant exiting the area.

Travel through the forest. Use the Shovel and Pickaxe to clear the way to the river.

Fish in the river and cast the line at the orange circle.

Complete the fishing minigame to recover Anna's Engagement Ring. This will calm the Water Spirit in the river, and the group can now cross to reach Elsa

Elsa will request the player to craft some wind chimes, which require 15 Softwood and three Iron Ingots.

After crafting the wind chimes, place them in the trees surrounding Elsa. This will complete the quest and start the Welcoming Anna quest.

Talk to Anna, and she will travel to the Village.

Players can complete the necessary tasks to build her home.

Once Anna has moved in, players will need to get her Friendship level to two. Once accomplished, Anna will provide Disney Dreamlight Valley players with a quest called "An Icy Invitation."

Steps to unlock Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The new quest given by Anna is how players will unlock Elsa and bring her to the Disney Dreamlight Valley Village. It is much less time-consuming than the initial quest to bring Anna to the Village.

Players can follow the steps given below to complete it:

Anna mentions to the player that she wants to bring Elsa to the Village. She brings the player to a bridge in the Forest of Valor with tree stumps blocking the way.

Anna says a book in her home has information that will help with clearing the path. Grab the book from the table in the side room of Anna's home and give it to her.

This will give details on how to upgrade the Shovel by collecting 10 Softwood, four Hardwood, four Iron Ingots, and three Tinkering Parts.

Craft the new Shovel Blade, select it from the inventory, and upgrade the Shovel.

Head to the Forest of Valor biome and use the new and improved Shovel to remove the stumps.

Speak to Anna again and follow her to the Ice Cavern.

Take a photo with her to send to Elsa.

Bring the photo and a letter from Anna to Elsa in the Frozen realm.

Finish the conversation with Elsa, return to Anna, and complete the quest.

When "An Icy Invitation" is finished, Elsa will come to the Village in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Players can then complete tasks for her in order to make her feel at home and to increase her Friendship level.

