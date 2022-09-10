Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: The different Founder's Packs and how to claim them

Disney Dreamlight Valley will eventually be free to play, but its Early Access version must be purchased.

The game is scheduled to officially launch in 2023. Until then, players will have to buy a Founder's Pack or download it through Xbox Game Pass to explore the valley.

There are three Founder's Packs available at different tiers. They each come at their own price and with their own rewards, though the one thing in common is that they grant access to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Founder's Packs for Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are multiple rewards and bonuses for those who want to play Disney Dreamlight Valley early (Image via Gameloft)

The three Founder's Packs provide varying levels of rewards for players who want Early Access to Disney Dreamlight Valley. They are available on each system where the game can be played.

The systems and digital stores are:

Nintendo Switch

Microsoft Store

Xbox

Epic Games Store

Steam

PlayStation

Coming Soon to the Mac App Store

The Founder's Packs are the same across all devices. There is a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and an Ultimate Edition that players can get their hands on.

Standard Edition

Early Access to the game

8,000 Moonstones

2 Wearable Items

9 Decoration Items

3 Design Motifs

Costs $29.99

Deluxe Edition

Early Access to the game

15,000 Moonstones

All Standard Edition Cosmetic Items

Celestial Sea Turtle Animal Companion

7 Wearable Items

10 Decoration Items

3 Design Motifs

Deluxe Jersey

Mickey Mouse Headband

Costs $49.99

Ultimate Edition

Early Access to the game

20,000 Moonstones

All Standard Edition Cosmetic Items

All Deluxe Edition Cosmetic Items

Regal Fox Animal Companion

4 Wearable Items

15 Decoration Items

3 Design Motifs

Ultimate Jersey

Mickey Mouse Headband

Costs $69.99

How to claim Founder's Pack rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Clearing Night Thorns will unlock the house and give access to the mailbox (Image via Gameloft)

The Founder's Pack rewards will not be available immediately once players begin a game of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Instead, they have to complete a bit of the story and then claim the rewards.

Here is how to do so:

Create an Avatar to begin playing.

Watch the opening cutscene.

Complete the tutorial mission with Merlin. This requires players to clear out Night Thorns and explore the opening area of the game.

Once completed, players will receive access to their Dreamlight Valley home. A mailbox sits outside the front door of that home.

Interact with the mailbox and find the "Founder's Pack" message.

Open the message and claim all of the rewards for the respective Founder's Pack that was purchased.

Xbox Game Pass users will automatically gain access to the Standard Edition if they decide to download Disney Dreamlight Valley. Owners of other devices need to spend some money to claim their rewards.

When it comes to these rewards, the game doesn't explicitly detail what some of them are used for. The likes of Moonstones and Designs are fairly important and can be used as follows:

Moonstones : Moonstones are an in-game currency. They unlock the premium track of the Star Path, which is the game's version of a Battle Pass. Special cosmetics and other rewards can be earned by completing various missions and tasks that progress the Star Path.

: Moonstones are an in-game currency. They unlock the premium track of the Star Path, which is the game's version of a Battle Pass. Special cosmetics and other rewards can be earned by completing various missions and tasks that progress the Star Path. Design Motifs: The Touch of Magic tool allows players to create custom cosmetics. Backpacks, headbands, t-shirts, and more can be customized with many colors, shapes, and motifs. Each Founder's Pack gives 3 Design Motifs to use with The Touch of Magic.

As mentioned earlier, a free-to-play version of the game is coming with a full launch. However, those who don't want to wait can get a Founder's Pack, play early, and utilize the many rewards given with their purchase.

