Scrooge McDuck in Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to unlock his shop, all friendship rewards, and more

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a new game by Gameloft that lets you build a life amidst your favorite Disney characters. The game is a similar experience to Animal Crossing and is good news for non-Nintendo owners as it is available across various platforms.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll spend a lot of time with many of the iconic characters from Disney’s extensive selection of movies, animated shows, and shorts. Building a friendship with each character is one key element of the game, for which the player will be rewarded in unique ways.

One character you won’t want to miss out on is Scrooge McDuck, Disney's very own billionaire, who has a habit of swimming in his vast wealth. To make the most out of Scrooge (which can be a challenge as he is infamously a miser), keep reading, as this guide will explain everything you need to know about him.

How to unlock all items from Scrooge McDuck in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Where to find Scrooge McDuck?

Scrooge is one of the first characters you’ll meet when you first enter the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley. He is in the Plaza area near the Dreamlight Fountain, amidst the rubble of his shop and surrounded by Night Thorns. Once you make your way over and talk to him, he’ll explain his sorry situation.

You see, because of the Forgetting, which is a plot element of the game, poor old Scrooge has lost his business. He intends to get his shop open again and requires your help to do so, insisting that once his shop is open, you’ll be able to buy various items from him to decorate your own home.

This is where it becomes clear that Scrooge is the Tom Nook of Disney Dreamlight Valley. His shop is where you’ll get all the cool Disney paraphernalia to give your house a unique spin, and you’ll have to pay exorbitant amounts to get them off Scrooge’s hand.

How to repair Scrooge’s shop?

To repair Scrooge’s shop, you’ll require Star Coins, an in-game currency in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While players can earn Star Coins quite easily by doing simple activities around the open world, Goofy's shop is the best way to get them.

Scrooge knows this, too, so he directs you to find Goofy and help him out with his situation. Before heading out in search of Goofy, you’ll want to grab the Royal Pickaxe item, found near Scrooge’s broken-down store, which will be helpful in the next area.

On the way to Goofy’s, you’ll also want to clear up as many Night Thorns as possible as it also earns you a few Star Coins whenever you destroy them.

The rest of the quest requires a few hoops to be jumped through, which are illustrated in the following steps:

Step 1: Finding Goofy

Goofy can be found in the house before the beach, just down the stairs from Scrooge. If you’re having trouble finding him, you can spot him on the map, from where you can pin him to enable a trail leading to his house. You’ll need to use the Royal Pickaxe here to break the rocks blocking the path.

Step 2: Helping Goofy

Goofy will give you the Royal Fishing Pole (which you can use to fish) and will ask you to fix up his stall. This is one of the many establishments you can renovate through Scrooge’s immense wealth and get them back in prime condition. Such establishments will have an unlock symbol with Scrooge McDuck in front of them.

Step 3: Getting 1000 Star Coins

After Scrooge allows you to repair Goofy’s stall for free, probably because he’ll make a profit in the long run, he’ll ask you to collect 1000 Star Coins to repair his shop. As I said, there are a few ways to earn these coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but Goofy's shop is the fastest way to do so.

Using his fishing rod, start collecting some fish and then selling them to Goofy, who’ll pay you Star Coins in exchange. Each type of fish is worth differently; Bream sells 600 Star Coins, Rainbow Trout for 50 Star Coins, and Bass for 25 Star Coins.

Finally, with 1000 Star Coins collected, you may return to Scrooge, who will graciously take your hard-earned cash and spend it to open up his shop. He hands you a generous 400 Star Coins and invites you inside to buy any item to decorate your Disney Dreamlight Valley house, using the money he just gave you.

The store’s stock changes daily and is filled with items themed after various Disney properties. You can upgrade the shop to increase its stock, and be sure to check behind the left staircase for some free goodies.

Scrooge’s friendship unlocks

As stated before, you can start a friendship with any of the NPCs in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and if you’ve already opened Scrooge’s shop, you’ll already have started his. Friendship takes the form of a level system, which increases each time you complete a quest for them and give them gifts.

Scrooge’s friendship is already at level 1 if you’ve opened up his shop. There are a total of 10 levels to each NPC friendship, and each comes with a different reward. Here are all the rewards you can receive from Scrooge by increasing your friendship with him.

Friendship Level 1: Unlocks the Furniture Shop and Construction business

Friendship Level 2: Unlocks a Record Player Decoration

Friendship Level 3: Unlocks an Outfit Overlay

Friendship Level 4: Unlocks 500 Star Coins

Friendship Level 5: Unlocks the Scrooge Wardrobe Decoration

Friendship Level 6: Unlocks the Bathing in Coin Outfit Overlay

Friendship Level 7: Unlocks 1,000 Star Coins

Friendship Level 8: Unlocks the Scrooge McDuck Top Hat

Friendship Level 9: Unlocks a Poster

Friendship Level 10: Unlocks Scrooge McDuck's Safe Decoration

This was the guide to Scrooge McDuck’s initial questline and a look at his friendship rewards. Hope you find this guide helpful, and let us know in the comments what other guides you’d like to see. Keep up with us for more on Disney Dreamlight Valley.

