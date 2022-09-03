What is the Goofy Ahh TikTok trend? How to use the slang term explained 

The TikTok phrase ''Goofy Ahh'' has slowly been gaining popularity since early 2022. Recently, the audio and meme format went viral on social media, with people coming up with multiple variations of the same.

Know Your Meme explains the origin of the sound as follows:

"The related phrase 'goofy ahh' sound became popular on TikTok in early 2022 as a spam comment, often used on videos where the original sound contains goofy sound effects associated with the 21st Century Humor, including cartoon sound effects and indiscernible noises."

Everything you need to know about the 'Goofy Ahh' trend

Disney's Goofy (Image via disney.fandom.com)

"Goofy Ahh" is a slang term. In case you're wondering what the correct way to pronounce the term is, you can simply follow the spelling - Goofy and ahh.

Over the course of this year, the phrase has gained massive traction online. TikTok users may be more familiar with the expression because it is frequently used in the comments section of posts on the app. The term usually refers to something silly or goofy.

The related audio has become so popular that many are using it to create short videos, with clips usually containing absurd visuals, cartoon sound effects, and obscure noises.

The audio has been popping up everywhere without much context at all. Users have been coupling it with a few other sounds, creating what is now known as the 'Goofy ahh' audio online.

If you search for this new viral TikTok trend, you will find that most results are compiled videos of random and short funny clips. The audio included boasts random and bizarre cartoon sound effects.

Since the audio keeps changing and sometimes even includes sounds from shows in which Goofy is present, TikTok users tend to become confused about the true purpose of the trend.

How to participate in the trend

The trend is not directly related to the famous Disney character Goofy, who is a funny, tall and clumsy animated dog. Instead, the term is used to reference many different things. To create a comedic effect, it is generally used before a noun or a verb.

Netizens have been resorting to the "Goofy Ahh" slang when they want to mock something. As with many TikTok memes, it has now become its own separate entity. With many individuals mixing absurd and silly sounds, one user has even produced a “Goofy Ahh Ringtone”.

The meme is not just limited to TikTok. Many Twitter users are also referencing the phrase when they want to indicate that a tweet is silly. While the trend may be short-lived, social media users are having a lot of fun using it right now.

About TikTok

TikTok, which was introduced in China in 2016, has more than 100 million active monthly users in the US alone and has been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally.

It is easy to lose track of time and engage in endless scrolling on the platform. There are thousands of videos uploaded to the site on a regular basis. Humorous trends make for some of the most popular videos on TikTok, with several going viral each day.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes