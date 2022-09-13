Goofy in Disney Dreamlight Valley: All stall locations and items

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the company's very own take on a life simulation game featuring many of its most famous characters, and has been having quite a popular time since its release.

Despite only being available for Early Access, the game has seen a rising playerbase over the last couple of weeks and seems in line to be a major success.

The world of Disney Dreamlight Valley is populated by many familiar faces such as Mickey Mouse, Scrooge McDuck, and Merlin. You’ve probably met most of them if you’ve spent any amount of time in the game and are probably acquainted with where to get items and spend money in.

Disney Dreamlight Valley @DisneyDLV



We'd love to hear what your favorite reward you've claimed so far is! How's your Pixar Fest Star Path progress coming along?We'd love to hear what your favorite reward you've claimed so far is! How's your Pixar Fest Star Path progress coming along?We'd love to hear what your favorite reward you've claimed so far is! ✨ https://t.co/jGYQgAEYy3

While Scrooge’s shop is the main place to get your decorations, Goofy’s stall lets you buy more daily requirements like seeds and vegetables.

However, did you know that Goofy has more than one stall in the game? If not, then read on as I walk you through the lucrative business Goofy has set up in Disney Dreamlight Valley, one that can rival Scrooge McDuck himself.

A guide to Goofy’s Stalls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ve probably come across the stall Goofy has in the Peaceful Meadows area, which you’ll need to set up for him as part of a story mission. But did you know that Goofy actually has numerous stalls across the hub world of Disney Dreamlight Valley? If you explore the other biomes, you’ll find that he has a shop in each one.

However, there is a slight gimmick to it: each stall sells different items. So, if you can’t find anything specific in one of his stalls, you have the option to head over to another biome and check the one there. This will be very useful when you’re in the mood to cook a meal that requires specific ingredients.

Goofy's stall fully upgraded in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Aside from the Plaza, there are a total of seven biomes present in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and each of these has a stall from Goofy with a different inventory. Here is a list of these stalls, their locations, and what they sell.

1) Peaceful Meadows

Chances are you’ve probably found this stall already, as it is part of the story quest of Disney Dreamlight Valley. It is located next to the topmost pond on the western side of the area, and its inventory includes:

Lettuce Seeds - 3 Coins

Apples - 50 Coins

Wheat Seeds - 1 Coin

Lettuce - 12 Coins

Carrot Seeds - 10 Coins

2) Dazzle Beach

This stall is located on the southeastern coast of Dazzle Beach, near a pier. It sells:

Sugarcane Seeds - 5 Coins

Corn - 24 Coins

Tomato Seeds - 8 Coins

Sugarcane - 29 Coins

Corn Seeds - 15 Coins

3) Forest of Valor

Located near the center of the area, right beside the river, the inventory here consists of:

Bell Pepper Seeds - 12 Coins

Onions - 255 Coins

Canola Seeds - 25 Coins

Blueberries - 58 Coins

Onion Seeds - 50 Coins

Canola - 164 Coins

4) Glade of Trust

If you’ve found Mother Gothel’s treehouse (it’s hard to miss), venture east from there, and you’ll come across this stall. Here, Goofy will sell:

Rice Seed - 35 Coins

Spinach - 62 Coins

Spinach Seed - 45 Coins

Lemon - 67 Coins

Okra Seeds - 135 Coins

Okra - 171 Coins

5) Sunlit Plateau

The stall is located near the entrance to the Plateau from the Plaza, west of the Elephant Graveyard. In this store you’ll get:

Chili Pepper Seeds - 20 Coins

Cotton Seeds - 42 Coins

Zucchini Seeds - 30 Coins

Chili Peppers - 117 Coins

Soya Seeds - 60 Coins

Soya - 104 Coins

6) Frosted Heights

You’ll find this stall in the center again, beside the river. Here, you’ll be able to buy:

Cucumber Seeds - 40 Coins

Cucumber - 239 Coins

Eggplant Seeds - 95 Coins

Asparagus Seeds - 150 Coins

Cherries - 83 Coins

7) Forgotten Lands

Goofy’s stall can be found east of the Fast Travel well and north of the Pumking House. Here, he’ll be able to sell you:

Pumpkin Seeds - 275 Coins

Potato - 189 Coins

Potato Seeds - 55 Coins

Pumpkin - 996 Coins

Leek Seeds - 120 Coins

And that’s all the information we can lend you regarding Goofy’s stall in Disney Dreamlight Valley. We hope you find this guide helpful. Do keep up with us for more on this and many other games. Leave a comment, if you'd like, on what more you want to see featured on the site.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Disney Dreamlight Valley? Yup Not really 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan