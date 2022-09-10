Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: Ingredient locations

There are many ingredients that players can use to cook delicious recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They will find these ingredients all over the different realms of Dreamlight Valley. They can be collected, stored, sold, or put in a pot to cook up one of the many food items available in the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley was released with multiple ingredient categories. Players will come across a plethora of Vegetables, Fruits, Grains, Seafood, and more as they hope to complete the best cooking recipes.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley ingredients and where to find them

A large majority of ingredients can be found in Peaceful Meadow in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Ingredients can be found around the world by exploring, purchasing from Goofy's Stall, or taking to the Chez Remy restaurant. Not every single one is available for purchase or in the restaurant, however.

𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓴 @RoninTaizen Disney Dreamlight Valley is neat. It's like a mobile game but with better controls because you get to play it on PC or on console. I like the customizations for your character and the idea of crafting stuff and even cooking food is interesting. Disney Dreamlight Valley is neat. It's like a mobile game but with better controls because you get to play it on PC or on console. I like the customizations for your character and the idea of crafting stuff and even cooking food is interesting. https://t.co/qGglryxGcq

They can all be found while scouring the different realms. For quick ingredients, Goofy sells Vegetables and Seeds (for planting). Apart from that. Chez Remy has its own available items like Fish and Spices.

These aren't reliable ways to obtain every ingredient, so take a look at each one to see where they can be found and how long they take to grow again:

Vegetables in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Asparagus : Found in Frosted Heights, gives 3 per harvest, grows back in 2 hours and 15 minutes.

: Found in Frosted Heights, gives 3 per harvest, grows back in 2 hours and 15 minutes. Bell Pepper : Found in Forest of Valor, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 15 minutes.

: Found in Forest of Valor, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 15 minutes. Carrot : Found in Peaceful Meadow, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 15 minutes.

: Found in Peaceful Meadow, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 15 minutes. Chilli Pepper : Found in Sunlit Plateau, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 45 minutes.

: Found in Sunlit Plateau, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 45 minutes. Cucumber : Found in Frosted Heights, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 1 hour and 15 minutes.

: Found in Frosted Heights, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 1 hour and 15 minutes. Eggplant : Found in Frosted Heights, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 3 hours.

: Found in Frosted Heights, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 3 hours. Leek : Found in Forgotten Lands, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 2 hours.

: Found in Forgotten Lands, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 2 hours. Lettuce : Found in Peaceful Meadow, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 3 minutes.

: Found in Peaceful Meadow, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 3 minutes. Okra : Found in Glade of Trust, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 2 hours.

: Found in Glade of Trust, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 2 hours. Onion : Found in Forest of Valor, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 1 hour and 15 minutes.

: Found in Forest of Valor, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 1 hour and 15 minutes. Potato : Found in Forgotten Lands, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 35 minutes.

: Found in Forgotten Lands, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 35 minutes. Pumpkin : Found in Forgotten Lands, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 4 hours.

: Found in Forgotten Lands, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 4 hours. Spinach : Found in Glade of Trust, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 1 hour.

: Found in Glade of Trust, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 1 hour. Tomato : Found in Dazzle Beach, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 25 minutes.

: Found in Dazzle Beach, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 25 minutes. Zucchini: Found in Sunlit Plateau, gives 2 per harvest and grows back in 40 minutes.

Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Apple : Found in Forgotten Lands and the Plaza, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 20 minutes.

: Found in Forgotten Lands and the Plaza, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 20 minutes. Banana : Found in Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 23 minutes.

: Found in Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 23 minutes. Blueberry : Found in Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 23 minutes.

: Found in Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 23 minutes. Cherry : Found in Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 33 minutes.

: Found in Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 33 minutes. Cocoa Bean : Found in Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 30 minutes.

: Found in Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 30 minutes. Coconut : Found in Moana's realm, and its grow back time along with harvest amounts are unknown.

: Found in Moana's realm, and its grow back time along with harvest amounts are unknown. Gooseberry : Found in Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 40 minutes.

: Found in Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 40 minutes. Lemon : Found in Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 27 minutes.

: Found in Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 27 minutes. Raspberry: Found in Peaceful Meadow and the Plaza, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 17 minutes.

Grains in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Canola : Found in Forest of Valor, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 35 minutes.

: Found in Forest of Valor, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 35 minutes. Corn : Found in Dazzle Beach, gives 2 per harvest and grows back in 12 minutes.

: Found in Dazzle Beach, gives 2 per harvest and grows back in 12 minutes. Rice : Found in Glade of Trust, gives 2 per harvest and grows back in 50 minutes.

: Found in Glade of Trust, gives 2 per harvest and grows back in 50 minutes. Soya : Found in Sunlit Plateau, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 1 hour and 30 minutes.

: Found in Sunlit Plateau, gives 3 per harvest and grows back in 1 hour and 30 minutes. Sugarcane : Found in Dazzle Beach, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 7 minutes.

: Found in Dazzle Beach, gives 1 per harvest and grows back in 7 minutes. Wheat: Found in Peaceful Meadow, gives 2 per harvest and grows back in 1 minute.

Pantry Items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Butter : Bought at Chezy Remy for 190 Star Coins.

: Bought at Chezy Remy for 190 Star Coins. Cheese : Bought at Chezy Remy for 180 Star Coins.

: Bought at Chezy Remy for 180 Star Coins. Egg : Bought at Chezy Remy for 220 Star Coins.

: Bought at Chezy Remy for 220 Star Coins. Milk : Bought at Chezy Remy for 230 Star Coins.

: Bought at Chezy Remy for 230 Star Coins. Peanut : Bought at Chezy Remy for 200 Star Coins.

: Bought at Chezy Remy for 200 Star Coins. Slush Ice: Bought at Chezy Remy for 150 Star Coins.

Spices and Herbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Basil : Found in Peaceful Meadow.

: Found in Peaceful Meadow. Garlic : Found in Forest of Valor.

: Found in Forest of Valor. Ginger : Found in Forgotten Lands.

: Found in Forgotten Lands. Mint : Found in Frosted Heights.

: Found in Frosted Heights. Mushrooms : Found in Glade of Trust.

: Found in Glade of Trust. Oregano : Found in the Plaza.

: Found in the Plaza. Vanilla: Found in Sunlit Plateau.

Seafood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Clam : Found in Dazzle Beach.

: Found in Dazzle Beach. Oyster : Found in Dazzle Beach.

: Found in Dazzle Beach. Scallop: Found in Dazzle Beach.

More ingredients are bound to be added if downloadable content is given to Disney Dreamlight Valley. Until then, the list is still rather large and it will take plenty of exploring to find them all.

