Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: Managing Friendships and assigning Roles

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the latest life-simulation game from Disney that allows players to live out a virtual life among various Disney characters. These characters hail from famous animated TV shows and even more well-known movies such as Tangled, Frozen, Moana, and so on.

One of the core pillars of Disney Dreamlight Valley's gameplay is these characters and how you can develop a bond with them. This is denoted by a friendship level, which can go up to level 10 for each of these characters, and raising it to that level nets you some cool unique rewards as well as useful benefits.

One such benefit available in Disney Dreamlight Valley is assigning a role to each of your friends. These roles can be of great importance in the late game for progressing friendships, foraging items, and even helping you make more money. So, read on to learn more about assigning roles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Friendship Roles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When you first meet a new character in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll immediately develop a friendship with them, sometimes even completely filling level 1 and getting to level 2. Once you reach level 2 friendship, you’ll be asked to assign a role to that friend, which can be one of these five options:

Gardening

Fishing

Foraging

Mining

Digging

Once assigned, these roles cannot be changed. Make sure that you have at least one friend assigned to each role.

These roles become relevant when you select the “Let's hang out" option when speaking to any of these characters. If you partake in an activity with a friend that is the same as their role, they will sometimes drop more rewards than normal.

For instance, let’s say you have assigned Scrooge McDuck the role of mining. Now, if you hang out with Scrooge and go on a mining spree, he will occasionally duplicate the final drop from an ore vein, doubling your profit. The probability of your friend helping you out in this manner increases the more you increase their friendship levels.

How to use roles to your benefit

Some of the most important aspects of Disney Dreamlight Valley are currency and materials, both of which are required to complete quests at some point or the other. Star Coins will be necessary every time you’ll need to upgrade a stall or install a new character in the vValley.

Meanwhile, materials are required in almost every other quest, and gathering them can take up quite a lot of time. This is where your friends come into play. Depending on what you need, bring a friend along to hang out with as you gather items, either for a quest or to sell, and you’ll be doubling your collection rate most of the time.

Increasing friendship also increases the assigned ability (Image via Gameloft)

Go on a gem collection spree with a friend assigned to mining, and you’ll soon have at least 1k worth of gems to sell. Go fishing with a friend assigned to the fishing role and you’ll end up with twice your usual catch. Doing the activity that a friend is assigned to while hanging out also increases your friendship levels with them. Thus, roles can be a great way to boost your productivity in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A guide to each role

Shown below is a brief rundown of all the five different roles you can assign in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Gardening

A cotton farm (Image via YouTube - Quick Tips)

This role involves the planting, growing, and harvesting of any and all crops. So, hanging out with someone who is assigned to gardening is most useful when farming vegetables and harvesting ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

This role is best employed when harvesting grown crops as your friend will have a probability of dropping an extra vegetable every time you harvest the vegetables you have sown.

Fishing

Having a fun time fishing with Goofy (Image via YouTube - Quick Tips)

As the name suggests, fishing involves catching fish using your Royal Tool, the Fishing Rod. Despite the energy drain, this is the best activity to quickly make money as most fish sell high and the possibility of catching one solely depends on your reflexes. Hanging out with a friend who is assigned to fishing occasionally nets you an extra fish of the same type that you catch.

Foraging

Picking up sticks in the forest (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

Foraging revolves around collecting natural resources, such as wood, fruits, and wild herbs. Getting a friend along while foraging will occasionally double the item you’re picking up, which can prove to be quite handy when you’re collecting materials for a quest.

Mining

Mining for gems (Image via YouTube - Quick Tips)

As mentioned before, you can use a pickaxe on ore veins around the world of Dreamlight Valley to mine in-game. Doing so will sometimes provide you with precious gems or iron ore, always with rocks and coal. Hanging out with a friend assigned to mining will sometimes result in you receiving twice the amount of resources.

Digging

Digging up stumps (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

Digging involves the use of the Royal Shovel, which can dig holes in the ground for farming, but can also unearth hidden treasures and remove tree stumps (if you have upgraded the tool). Digging results in various materials in different areas, such as earth, sand, clay, etc., and hanging out with a friend assigned to digging can give you twice as many rewards.

That was all you needed to know about assigning roles to various friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, why not leave a like on the article? Or a comment down in the comment section? Keep up with us for more guides and walkthroughs for Disney Dreamlight Valley and many other games in the future.

