Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Disney characters - Which ones can you currently meet in the game?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a game that lets most Disney fans live out their dream of existing alongside their favorite fictional characters. The game world is populated by many famous characters from Dinsey, including from its animated cartoons and movies.

Long-time Disney fans will have a lovely time in Disney Dreamlight Valley as it pulls from its older and new IPs. Music is one of the more immersive aspects, as renditions of famous Disney tunes will constantly pull players into a nostalgic mood reminiscent of that scene of Ego sampling Remy’s food in Ratatouille.

In terms of characters, the game currently hosts a varied cast, some of which you’ll meet in the main hub world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, while others will have to be asked to come live in the Valley from other realms. If you’re wondering which Disney characters are present in the game, below is a detailed list that will enlighten you.

All Disney characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Who can you find in the Valley?

Once you start Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll gain access to the main hub world, Dreamlight Valley. Here you’ll be able to roam around two areas initially, the Main Plaza and the first Biome, Peaceful Meadows. The hub world consists of six more Biomes, each of which will need to be unlocked using star coins and come with a few new characters.

Below is a list of all the characters whom you will find already in Dreamlight Valley:

Merlin

Scrooge McDuck

Mickey Mouse

Goofy

Minnie Mouse

Donald Duck

Mother Gothel

Ursula

Eric

Ariel

Kristoff

Characters from other realms

Moana in her realm (Image via Gameloft)

As you progress through the story in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll get access to four other worlds or realms that exist separate from the hub. While you can choose which one to access first, you will have to go to each of these to bring the most characters to live in your Valley.

These four realms contain half a dozen characters that you’ll definitely want to bring into Dreamlight Valley as your neighbors. Here is a list of all the characters that exist in other realms:

Moana

Maui

Remy

Wall-E

Anna

Elsa

Confirmed characters set to appear down the line

While the above characters are the ones that are currently available in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are many more that we know will be coming to the game. Simply from the trailers themselves, a large selection of Disney personalities have yet to appear in the game, which Gameloft will presumably add in the future.

Toy Story and The Lion King are the first in line for new content coming to the game this year. Below is a list of all the characters who have been confirmed for Disney Dreamlight Valley so far:

Buzz Lightyear

Woody

Scar

Simba

Pumbaa

Timone

Beast

Belle

Cinderella

Olaf

Ralph

Stitch

Scully

Vanellope von Schweetz

These are the characters currently in Disney Dreamlight Valley, along with a list of more than a dozen who have been confirmed to appear. If you’d like to see our top picks for who should be added to the game in the future, check out this list.

