Disney Dreamlight Valley reveals Toy Story adventure for this fall, introducing Woody, Buzz, and more friends

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be in Early Access until its full release in 2023, but its future updates are already being planned and announced. During the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at the D23 Expo, upcoming content for the game was displayed.

A Toy Story adventure, filled with Woody, Buzz, Bonnie's Room, and more is coming.

The update is set to drop this Fall. There will be additional styles for cosmetics and what appears to be more realms to explore. However, more than just Toy Story made an appearance in the reveal.

Toy Story, and more will be coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley this Fall

Disney Dreamlight Valley @DisneyDLV Have you seen the buzz coming out of the D23 Live Stream? We're excited to announce some BIG news about some small friends coming the Valley. Experience a sneak peek of the Toy Story Realm - coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in late Fall 2022! Have you seen the buzz coming out of the D23 Live Stream? We're excited to announce some BIG news about some small friends coming the Valley. Experience a sneak peek of the Toy Story Realm - coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in late Fall 2022!✨ https://t.co/d93umsd3lR

The reveal showed the door to a new realm marked by the outline of Toy Story's beloved green aliens. Through that door, players will find themselves shrunken down to the size of the toys as they reach what is more than likely Bonnie's room.

Bonnie is the little girl that Andy gave his toys to before heading off to college at the end of Toy Story 3. It is quite a mess with toys everywhere, as players discover an unmade bed with plenty of nooks and crannies around.

Here are all of the Toy Story features that were revealed for Disney Dreamlight Valley during the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase:

The Toy Story realm (Bonnie's room)

Woody the Cowboy

Buzz Lightyear

Cosmetics that match with Woody

Cosmetics that match with Buzz

Conversations and emotes that match the style of Woody and Buzz

The ability to bring them to other realms and to the Village

Toy Story themed furniture, such as the claw machine, an RV, a carousel, a popcorn machin, carnival games, and a chair

With players able to speak to Woody and Buzz, it is more than likely that a Toy Story-themed quest involving the two characters will come to Disney Dreamlight Valley once the update hits this fall.

The Lion King may not be far behind

Jen - Crystal Dreams @PinkSeaVillage Dreamlight Valley upcoming update footage! The Toy Story Realm looks so good.

Also saw Scar so very confused which will come first. Fall is pretty vague though. Dreamlight Valley upcoming update footage! The Toy Story Realm looks so good. Also saw Scar so very confused which will come first. Fall is pretty vague though.

Lion King characters have been shown in much of the official promotional material for Disney Dreamlight Valley. It has been confirmed that at least Simba, Timon, Pumba, and Scar will arrive in the game at some point.

This could happen sooner rather than later, as the reveal shows Woody dropping to the ground, mimicking what the toys do when a human enters the room in the movies. This is in front of Scar, the villain of the Lion King.

The realm also looks to be from the Lion King universe. It is filled with bones in what could easily be the lowest depths of the Pride Lands where the film takes place.

While the Toy Story update is the only one announced thus far for Disney Dreamlight Village, players can anticipate much more with the amount of content being shown.

