Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: Farming 101 - How to start your very own garden

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a new life-simulation game from developer Gameloft that is taking the world by storm. Sharing an interactive world with Disney characters has been a dream of many for a long time, one that can finally be recognized in this game where they get to meet and interact with famous Disney characters.

As a life sim, Disney Dreamlight Valley requires players to partake in many activities in the game's world, such as cooking, mining, foraging, etc. These can be undertaken alone, or with a Disney character in tow to increase friendship. Another such activity is farming, which involves the sowing, growing, and harvesting of fresh produce.

This guide will take you through the various steps in farming, all the items you will require, and where you can collect all the seeds available in the game. Read on to get a complete understanding of farming and all of its nuances in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley farming guide: The basics

As in real life, farming in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires you to put some time and effort into it. It is an essential skill though, as you will require various vegetable ingredients to cook different meals or to use in certain quests from NPCs. You’ll want to be able to grow your own veggies, as buying them every time you require an ingredient is an unnecessary waste of Star Coins.

The tools of the trade

The Watering Can (Image via Gameloft)

To start farming, you’ll need a few key items first, and if you’re new to Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll want to collect these Royal Tools as soon as possible: The Shovel and the Watering Can. These tools will allow you to dig the ground for sowing seeds as well as water those seeds to make them grow into vegetable-producing plants.

Let's start with the Watering Can. You can easily get this item quite early on as you are clearing the area around your house of Night Thorns and other obstacles. Head around the back of the house from the left and you’ll find it beside a bunch of broken barrels.

Disney Dreamlight Valley @DisneyDLV



We're overjoyed to see you discover what it means to Today we are proud to share that we’ve welcomed over 1 Million Villagers to #DisneyDreamlightValley We're overjoyed to see you discover what it means to #LiveMagically . Thank you for your excitement, feedback and sharing the game with your friends. This is just the beginning! Today we are proud to share that we’ve welcomed over 1 Million Villagers to #DisneyDreamlightValley!We're overjoyed to see you discover what it means to #LiveMagically. Thank you for your excitement, feedback and sharing the game with your friends. This is just the beginning!✨ https://t.co/BC1bhyZBQm

As for the Shovel, you'll have to go across the Plaza from your house, and you’ll come across the broken-down restaurant of Chef Remy. The tool can be seen right by its entrance near a lamppost. Pick it up, and you're halfway to completing your farming journey.

Gathering seeds

The final item you’ll need in order to start farming is seeds, which are not that hard to come by in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The most basic kinds are carrot seeds and lettuce seeds, which are granted to you as drops for clearing up Night Thorns around the Valley, so you can get them for free.

If you’re looking for a more reliable way to get seeds, you can head over to Goofy’s stall, where he will initially sell you wheat seeds but can be upgraded to sell lettuce and carrot seeds. Obtain some seeds in any way you prefer and head over to a nice empty patch of land to start farming.

Hard-honest work

To start farming in Disney Dreamlight Valley, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Dig holes in the ground using your shovel (for as many plants as you plan to grow).

Step 2: Approach the holes and sow seeds in each. Sown seeds will be represented by a small dry plant.

Step 3: Use the watering can to water each of the plants. If the plants have been watered, they will turn green and show water droplets falling down.

Step 4: You’ll need to wait around a bit for the plants to grow, which will vary for each plant (this will be discussed in the next section). It would be good to head around the valley and finish other tasks to pass the time.

Step 5: Come back after some time, and you’ll see that your plants have produce ready to pick. Grab them from the plants by pressing the Harvest prompt and you’ll get yourself some cooking ingredients.

Where to get all the seeds in the game

Goofy's stall in Dazzle Beach (Image via Gameloft)

If you’re looking to invest some serious time into farming and gardening, you’ll want to get your hands on all the seeds available in the game. If so, you’re going to have to get through a significant portion of the game, as most of these seeds are only found in the other biomes of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Unlocking a biome requires Dreamlight, which can be obtained by completing daily activities, tasks around the map, and essentially playing the game. So, unlocking all of the six other biomes, aside from the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow, will take some time.

Disney Dreamlight Valley @DisneyDLV



We’ve just released a patch for many current known issues. As the patch is currently being deployed, please allow up to 2 hours to see it made available on your device.



Click here for the full patch notes



disneydreamlightvalley.com/news/update-se… Happy Patch Day!We’ve just released a patch for many current known issues. As the patch is currently being deployed, please allow up to 2 hours to see it made available on your device.Click here for the full patch notes Happy Patch Day! ✨We’ve just released a patch for many current known issues. As the patch is currently being deployed, please allow up to 2 hours to see it made available on your device.Click here for the full patch notes ⤵️disneydreamlightvalley.com/news/update-se… https://t.co/6pGquwnq1R

Assuming that you have accomplished this feat, you can head over to these other biomes to hunt for new seed types. Once again, clearing up Night Thorns is a great way to pick up seeds, but like before, your best bet is to head to Goofy’s stalls in each new area and purchase them.

Keep in mind that you will need to repair the stall in each new biome and upgrade it twice to get access to its full inventory. Here are the seeds that you’ll find in each stall, which comprises of all the seeds available in the game:

Peaceful Meadow stall - Wheat, Lettuce, and Carrot

Dazzle Beach stall - Sugarcane, Tomato, and Corn

Forest of Valor stall - Bell pepper, Canola, and Onion

Glade of Trust stall - Rice, Spinach, and Okra

Sunlit Plateau stall - Chilli pepper, Cotton, Zucchini, and Soya

Frosted Heights stall - Cucumber, Eggplant, and Asparagus

Forgotten Lands stall - Pumpkin, Potato, and Leek

Once you have gathered all the seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you are ready to open up your very own farm. You may even grow your own fresh produce and sell it to Goofy to make a profit. Keep in mind that each plant takes a specific amount of time to grow, so for some select ones, you might have to wait a while to see results. Given below is a table for each plant, along with the time needed to grow it as well as its selling price:

Plant Growth Time Sell Price Wheat 1 minute 2 Star Coins Lettuce 3 minutes 8 Star Coins Carrot 15 minutes 44 Star Coins Sugarcane 7 minutes 19 Star Coins Tomato 25 minutes 22 Star Coins Corn 12 minutes 16 Star Coins Bell pepper 15 minutes 33 Star Coins Canola 35 minutes 109 Star Coins Onion 75 minutes 170 Star Coins Rice 50 minutes 61 Star Coins Spinach 60 minutes 41 Star Coins Okra 120 minutes 114 Star Coins Chili pepper 45 minutes 78 Star Coins Cotton 25 minutes 37 Star Coins Zucchini 40 minutes 52 Star Coins Soya 90 minutes 69 Star Coins Cucumber 75 minutes 159 Star Coins Eggplant 180 minutes 308 Star Coins Asparagus 165 minutes 133 Star Coins Pumpkin 240 minutes 664 Star Coins Potato 35 minutes 126 Star Coins Leek 120 minutes 309 Star Coins

And that is all you need to know about farming in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, how about letting us know what other guides you’d like to see on the site by leaving a comment? Keep up with us for more on Dreamlight Valley and other game-related news as we put out new articles every day.

LIVE POLL Q. How are you finding Disney Dreamlight Valley? Excellent It's fine, I guess 0 votes so far