Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: Farming 101 - How to start your very own garden

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a new life-simulation game from developer Gameloft that is taking the world by storm. Sharing an interactive world with Disney characters has been a dream of many for a long time, one that can finally be recognized in this game where they get to meet and interact with famous Disney characters.
As a life sim, Disney Dreamlight Valley requires players to partake in many activities in the game's world, such as cooking, mining, foraging, etc. These can be undertaken alone, or with a Disney character in tow to increase friendship. Another such activity is farming, which involves the sowing, growing, and harvesting of fresh produce.
This guide will take you through the various steps in farming, all the items you will require, and where you can collect all the seeds available in the game. Read on to get a complete understanding of farming and all of its nuances in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Disney Dreamlight Valley farming guide: The basics
As in real life, farming in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires you to put some time and effort into it. It is an essential skill though, as you will require various vegetable ingredients to cook different meals or to use in certain quests from NPCs. You’ll want to be able to grow your own veggies, as buying them every time you require an ingredient is an unnecessary waste of Star Coins.
The tools of the trade
To start farming, you’ll need a few key items first, and if you’re new to Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll want to collect these Royal Tools as soon as possible: The Shovel and the Watering Can. These tools will allow you to dig the ground for sowing seeds as well as water those seeds to make them grow into vegetable-producing plants.
Let's start with the Watering Can. You can easily get this item quite early on as you are clearing the area around your house of Night Thorns and other obstacles. Head around the back of the house from the left and you’ll find it beside a bunch of broken barrels.
As for the Shovel, you'll have to go across the Plaza from your house, and you’ll come across the broken-down restaurant of Chef Remy. The tool can be seen right by its entrance near a lamppost. Pick it up, and you're halfway to completing your farming journey.
Gathering seeds
The final item you’ll need in order to start farming is seeds, which are not that hard to come by in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The most basic kinds are carrot seeds and lettuce seeds, which are granted to you as drops for clearing up Night Thorns around the Valley, so you can get them for free.
If you’re looking for a more reliable way to get seeds, you can head over to Goofy’s stall, where he will initially sell you wheat seeds but can be upgraded to sell lettuce and carrot seeds. Obtain some seeds in any way you prefer and head over to a nice empty patch of land to start farming.
Hard-honest work
To start farming in Disney Dreamlight Valley, follow the steps below:
Step 1: Dig holes in the ground using your shovel (for as many plants as you plan to grow).
Step 2: Approach the holes and sow seeds in each. Sown seeds will be represented by a small dry plant.
Step 3: Use the watering can to water each of the plants. If the plants have been watered, they will turn green and show water droplets falling down.
Step 4: You’ll need to wait around a bit for the plants to grow, which will vary for each plant (this will be discussed in the next section). It would be good to head around the valley and finish other tasks to pass the time.
Step 5: Come back after some time, and you’ll see that your plants have produce ready to pick. Grab them from the plants by pressing the Harvest prompt and you’ll get yourself some cooking ingredients.
Where to get all the seeds in the game
If you’re looking to invest some serious time into farming and gardening, you’ll want to get your hands on all the seeds available in the game. If so, you’re going to have to get through a significant portion of the game, as most of these seeds are only found in the other biomes of Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Unlocking a biome requires Dreamlight, which can be obtained by completing daily activities, tasks around the map, and essentially playing the game. So, unlocking all of the six other biomes, aside from the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow, will take some time.
Assuming that you have accomplished this feat, you can head over to these other biomes to hunt for new seed types. Once again, clearing up Night Thorns is a great way to pick up seeds, but like before, your best bet is to head to Goofy’s stalls in each new area and purchase them.
Keep in mind that you will need to repair the stall in each new biome and upgrade it twice to get access to its full inventory. Here are the seeds that you’ll find in each stall, which comprises of all the seeds available in the game:
- Peaceful Meadow stall - Wheat, Lettuce, and Carrot
- Dazzle Beach stall - Sugarcane, Tomato, and Corn
- Forest of Valor stall - Bell pepper, Canola, and Onion
- Glade of Trust stall - Rice, Spinach, and Okra
- Sunlit Plateau stall - Chilli pepper, Cotton, Zucchini, and Soya
- Frosted Heights stall - Cucumber, Eggplant, and Asparagus
- Forgotten Lands stall - Pumpkin, Potato, and Leek
Once you have gathered all the seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you are ready to open up your very own farm. You may even grow your own fresh produce and sell it to Goofy to make a profit. Keep in mind that each plant takes a specific amount of time to grow, so for some select ones, you might have to wait a while to see results. Given below is a table for each plant, along with the time needed to grow it as well as its selling price:
And that is all you need to know about farming in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, how about letting us know what other guides you’d like to see on the site by leaving a comment? Keep up with us for more on Dreamlight Valley and other game-related news as we put out new articles every day.
