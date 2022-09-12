Royal Tools in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find them all and how to use them

Although Gameloft’s latest life simulator, Disney Dreamlight Valley, is still in its Early Access phase, players will be able to try out all of the game's features early by purchasing the Founder’s Pack Edition that is currently available.

Although the game is officially set to go free-to-play at launch in 2023, there is a lot that fans will be able to try out early, which includes participating in some of the title's fun features like cooking, fishing, and more.

To make the most of the game, players will need to obtain Royal Tools that allow them to participate in various activities. Including fishing, gardening, breaking rocks in two, and taking pictures of the world around them, there are plenty of instances where players will require the Royal Tools to progress further in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Today’s guide will go over all the Royal Tools available in the life simulator and how players will be able to obtain and use them.

Obtaining the Royal Tools in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As of now, there are a total of five Royal Tools in Disney Dreamlight Valley that players can obtain as they journey through the game. They are:

Watering can

Shovel

Pickaxe

Fishing rod

Camera

Players should be able to unlock the watering can and the pickaxe fairly early on in the game as they begin their journey with Merlin and Mickey. The watering can is located behind the player’s house, while the pickaxe can be found at the bottom right of the Plaza.

However, to find the shovel, players will be required to make their way to the Cez Remy restaurant, which is located northeast of the Plaza.

The fishing rod is located in Peaceful Meadow, but will be found in a broken state. Players will be required to take it to Goofy, who will restore the tool so it can be used by the player.

As for the camera, it's the only Royal Tool in the game that will be unlocked as soon as the player starts the game. Therefore, taking selfies is something that Disney Dreamlight Valley will allow players to do from the get-go.

Using the Royal Tools in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Using most of these tools is not that difficult in Disney Dreamlight Valley. All that players will be required to look out for are circles appearing around the area. Interacting with these will prompt them into performing an action.

When it comes to rocks, players will be required to activate the pickaxe, while the watering can is the right choice when standing in front of freshly planted flowers or dying plants. The shovel can be used to dig up locations that are highlighted by golden glitter marks. Digging can net players a good amount of minerals and treasures or is used to dig a hole to plant a seed.

Smashing rocks with the help of a pickaxe will grant players a small chance to obtain special gems, such as garnets and emeralds.

The camera can be used anytime, and players are advised to take multiple selfies as they make their way through the game.

Fishing in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the fishing rod is slightly difficult to use in comparison to the other Royal Tools. Players may sometimes see circles on waterbodies that are colored differently, indicating that fish are nearby. The colors can be white, red, or blue, depending on how difficult the catch is.

For PC gamers, players will have to hold the spacebar or the right mouse button until a small circle appears and makes its way into the fishing circle. After that, a prompt will appear and they will need to use the left-click button to 'catch the fish', before the circle begins moving inward.

Depending on the difficulty of the catch, the catch prompt window will vary drastically.

