Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cooking guide - How to make Crudite and Fish sandwiches

Disney Dreamlight Valley allows players to create a second life in a fictional world populated with Disney characters. You can spend much of your time with them by doing various activities, such as fishing, gardening, foraging, and cooking. Cooking is an essential skill that will help players in many ways, other than just as a source of sustenance.

You’ll need food in Disney Dreamlight Valley to keep your energy up. Once you run out of energy, you can’t do any tasks, so you’ll either need to pop back into your house or eat some tasty treats to refill your energy.

Players can even gift meals they’ve cooked to various Disney characters around the game world to increase friendship or sell them to Goofy to make some money. There are many recipes for cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and this guide will take players through making some of the best Crudite and Fish sandwiches in the game.

A beginner’s guide to Crudite and Fish sandwiches in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ll need to make Crudite and Fish sandwiches during a quest given by Mickey Mouse in the early portions of Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you’ve done Mickey’s quest up until this point, you’ve already gotten an idea of how to get cooking.

Mickey's quest line involves a lot of cooking (Image via Gameloft)

On the off chance that players haven’t figured out cooking yet, here’s a brief rundown. You’ll need a stove, which Mickey will give you free of cost during his second quest. You’ll need ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, and spices, which you need to gather from around the world. And finally, you’ll need some coal, which can be found readily by digging or mining.

Cooking Crudite

This is one of the easiest recipes to prepare in Disney Dreamlight Valley as it requires just one ingredient: a vegetable. If players have taken up farming, they might already have a few carrots or cabbages on hand. If they don’t, here’s a quick guide to growing some veggies:

Step 1: Dig a few holes

Dig a few holes Step 2: Sow some carrot or cabbage seeds

Sow some carrot or cabbage seeds Step 3: Water the plants

Water the plants Step 4: Come back after 5-10 minutes and harvest

Now that you have some vegetables, fire up the stove (by interacting with it), toss in either a carrot or cabbage and cook the meal. Create five Crudites to complete the objective, and you’re halfway to completing the task. Next up, fish sandwiches.

Fish sandwiches

For this recipe, you’ll need some fish and wheat. Wheat is easy enough to acquire and requires you to plant, water, and harvest some wheat. You’ll probably have some wheat seeds in your inventory, and if not, you can always buy some from Goofy’s stall for a single Star Coin.

Getting fish is a different story, and players will need to go fishing for those. Head over to Peaceful Meadows, where you’ll have the option of three ponds to fish in. Get out your fishing rod and reel in that catch; you would have already gotten the fishing tutorial by now. In case you missed it, here’s a quick rundown:

Step 1: Aim for the ripples in the pond and land your line in it

Aim for the ripples in the pond and land your line in it Step 2: Wait for a jerk and press the button prompt

Wait for a jerk and press the button prompt Step 3: Do the quick-time event twice, thrice, or four times (depending on the color of the ripples)

Do the quick-time event twice, thrice, or four times (depending on the color of the ripples) Step 4: Voila!, You have yourself a fish

Once you have two fish and two wheat, head back to your stove to start cooking. Toss in both ingredients and cook the meal to make some delicious-looking Fish sandwiches, which you can take along with the Crudite to the picnic spot where you are supposed to meet Mickey.

If you find the guide helpful, why not follow us on Twitter for more on Disney Dreamlight Valley? Let us know what other features you want to see about the game, or any other game, in the comments section below.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Disney Dreamlight Valley? Yup Not really 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi