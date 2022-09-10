All Fish locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are many activities, such as fishing, that players can do in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fishing is a great way to pass the time, catch some ingredients for cooking, gain some quick energy, or earn easy money. It is one of the simplest and most effective resource farming methods in the game.

A handful of different fish can be caught throughout the various biomes, all with their own unique Energy gains and price points when sold at Goofy's Stall.

How to fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start fishing, players will have to obtain a fishing rod and find themselves a suitable body of water. Here is how to get the rod and how to begin fishing once it has been added to the tool wheel:

The Fishing Expedition quest is one of the earliest ones available in the game

Speak to Goofy and follow the quest objectives to eventually get the fishing rod

With the fishing rod in the tool wheel, find a body of water such as a pond, stream, river, or lake

Look for a small white circle with bubbles coming up from it in the water

Access the tool wheel and equip the fishing rod

Line up the character with the bubbles and hold the Use Tool button, respective to the console that Disney Dreamlight Valley is being played on

When the fishing marker reaches the bubbles, let go of the button to cast the reel

If it lands in the right spot and a fish bites, press the button prompt and do so again when the circle closes in on the smaller, thicker circle

Do that as many times as Disney Dreamlight Valley requires to catch the fish

Disney Dreamlight Valley has both common and rare fishing spots. The circle will be more golden than white if it is a rare fish. The amount of times the player must hit the button prompt will increase if it is rare.

Fish locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the ability to fish unlocked and understood, players can start filling out their catalog. There are many fish to find in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Each one can be sold for Star Coins or eaten for Energy.

Just approach a body of water in the appropriate biome to try and hook the following:

Anglerfish : Found in Forgotten Lands, can be sold for 1,500 Star Coins, and replenishes 2,000 Energy.

: Found in Forgotten Lands, can be sold for 1,500 Star Coins, and replenishes 2,000 Energy. Bass : Found in Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, and Forgotten Lands, can be sold for 25 Star Coins, and replenishes 150 Energy.

: Found in Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, and Forgotten Lands, can be sold for 25 Star Coins, and replenishes 150 Energy. Bream : Found in Peaceful Meadow, can be sold for 600 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,300 Energy.

: Found in Peaceful Meadow, can be sold for 600 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,300 Energy. Carp : Found in Forest of Valor and Sunlit Plateau, can be sold for 400 Star Coins, and replenishes 800 Energy.

: Found in Forest of Valor and Sunlit Plateau, can be sold for 400 Star Coins, and replenishes 800 Energy. Catfish : Found in Peaceful Meadow, can be sold for 550 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,200 Energy.

: Found in Peaceful Meadow, can be sold for 550 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,200 Energy. Cod : Found in Dazzle Beach, Forgotten Lands, and Glade of Trust, can be sold for 35 Star Coins, and replenishes 150 Energy.

: Found in Dazzle Beach, Forgotten Lands, and Glade of Trust, can be sold for 35 Star Coins, and replenishes 150 Energy. Crab : Found in Frosted Heights, can be sold for 600 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,200 Energy.

: Found in Frosted Heights, can be sold for 600 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,200 Energy. Fugu : Found in Dazzle Beach, can be sold for 900 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,700 Energy.

: Found in Dazzle Beach, can be sold for 900 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,700 Energy. Herring : Found in Dazzle Beach and Glade of Trust, can be sold for 65 Star Coins, and replenishes 250 Energy.

: Found in Dazzle Beach and Glade of Trust, can be sold for 65 Star Coins, and replenishes 250 Energy. Kingfish : Found in Dazzle Beach, can be sold for 450 Star Coins, and replenishes 800 Energy.

: Found in Dazzle Beach, can be sold for 450 Star Coins, and replenishes 800 Energy. Lancetfish : Found in Forgotten Lands, can be sold for 650 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,300 Energy.

: Found in Forgotten Lands, can be sold for 650 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,300 Energy. Lobster : Found in Glade of Trust, can be sold for 950 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,600 Energy.

: Found in Glade of Trust, can be sold for 950 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,600 Energy. Perch : Found in Forest of Valor and Sunlit Plateau, can be sold for 80 Star Coins, and replenishes 400 Energy.

: Found in Forest of Valor and Sunlit Plateau, can be sold for 80 Star Coins, and replenishes 400 Energy. Pike : Found in Forest of Valor, can be sold for 800 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,500 Energy.

: Found in Forest of Valor, can be sold for 800 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,500 Energy. Rainbow Trout : Found in Peaceful Meadow and Forest of Valor, can be sold for 50 Star Coins, and replenishes 300 Energy.

: Found in Peaceful Meadow and Forest of Valor, can be sold for 50 Star Coins, and replenishes 300 Energy. Salmon : Found in Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau, can be sold for 150 Star Coins, and replenishes 500 Energy.

: Found in Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau, can be sold for 150 Star Coins, and replenishes 500 Energy. Seaweed : Found in Dazzle Beach, Forgotten Lands, Forest of Valor, Peaceful Meadow, Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights and Glade of Trust, can be sold for 20 Star Coins, and replenishes 25 Energy.

: Found in Dazzle Beach, Forgotten Lands, Forest of Valor, Peaceful Meadow, Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights and Glade of Trust, can be sold for 20 Star Coins, and replenishes 25 Energy. Shrimp : Found in Dazzle Beach, can be sold for 300 Star Coins, and replenishes 750 Energy.

: Found in Dazzle Beach, can be sold for 300 Star Coins, and replenishes 750 Energy. Sole : Found in Forgotten Lands, can be sold for 200 Star Coins, and replenishes 500 Energy.

: Found in Forgotten Lands, can be sold for 200 Star Coins, and replenishes 500 Energy. Squid : Found in Glade of Trust and Forgotten Lands, can be sold for 500 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,000 Energy.

: Found in Glade of Trust and Forgotten Lands, can be sold for 500 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,000 Energy. Swordfish : Found in Dazzle Beach, can be sold for 700 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,500 Energy.

: Found in Dazzle Beach, can be sold for 700 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,500 Energy. Tilapia : Found in Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights, can be sold for 600 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,150 Energy.

: Found in Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights, can be sold for 600 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,150 Energy. Tuna : Found in Forgotten Lands and Glade of Trust, can be sold for 95 Star Coins, and replenishes 350 Energy.

: Found in Forgotten Lands and Glade of Trust, can be sold for 95 Star Coins, and replenishes 350 Energy. Walleye : Found in Sunlit Plateau, can be sold for 1,100 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,700 Energy.

: Found in Sunlit Plateau, can be sold for 1,100 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,700 Energy. White Sturgeon: Found in Frosted Heights, can be sold for 1,200 Star Coins, and replenishes 1,800 Energy.

Disney Dreamlight Valley plays will find certain fish to be in abundance compared to others. These are the best to eat, while some of the less common ones should be saved for cooking, quests, or selling.

