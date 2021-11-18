All fishing spots in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Anniversary Edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has brought many new features, including fishing.
Fishing equipment was available in the original version of the game, but it could not be used to actually fish. Instead, the Dragonborn had to catch fish with their bare hands.
Now, Skyrim players can create fishing rods and enjoy one of the most leisurely past times of the world. Gamers won't be able to fish just anywhere, though. Fishing can only be done at certain fishing spots found on purchased maps.
Where to find all the fishing spots in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Every region within Skyrim has predetermined fishing spots. They are marked with Fishing Supplies. Those are what you will interact with to cast your line and begin your fishing session.
First and foremost, you will need to buy Fishing Maps to uncover the locations that allow you to fish. Head to Belethor at Belethor's General Goods in Whiterun to purchase some Fishing Maps.
He will have the maps for a handful of areas available for purchase. Just talk to him and spend the gold. If you want the map for The Rift, it can be found on top of a fish tank at the Riften Fishery.
Once you've bought the maps, you'll be able to see the following fishing locations in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition:
Whiterun
- Southeast of Battle-Born Farm
- Near the bridge leaving Riverwood
- The large pond to the southwest of Greenspring Hollow and northeast of Swindler's Den
Winterhold
- Along the coast to the west of Winterhold
- East of Winterhold near an island off the coast
The Reach
- The river just outside of Markarth
- Directly south of the above river
- Southeast of Markarth along the main river
- Southeast of the previous fishing spot straight down the river
Falkreath
- In a poacher's camp to the west of the Guardian Stones
- On a dock to the south of South Brittleshin Pass
- At the island south of the South Brittleshin Pass dock
- Near Half-moon Hill
- North of the mill at a campsite with a boat and fisherman there
Haafinger
- Two near each other to the east of Solitude Sawmill
- By the sawmill to the southwest of Dragon's Bridge
- Near Orphan's Tear
The Rift
- Near Hearthwood Mill
- On the docks between Goldenblow Estate and Faldor's Tooth
- To the east of Hearthwood Mill on a small island
- Beneath the Black-Briar Meadery on the lower docks