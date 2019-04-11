×
Elder Scrolls 6 Location Guide: 4 Reasons Why Hammerfell is the Best Location for the Upcoming Elder Scrolls Game

Shrey Katsura
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
21   //    11 Apr 2019, 13:41 IST

Elder Scrolls 6
Elder Scrolls 6

Elder Scrolls 6 is a long way from release and we probably won't even hear about the game until Bethesda Game Studio's upcoming Sci-fi RPG Starfield hits the shelves, which also is not expected to launch anytime before 2020.

However as is indicated from the recent information that Elder Scrolls 6 is indeed set in Hammerfell, I wanted to acknowledge the fact as to why it's the perfect setting for the next entry in this long-running open world sandbox RPG.

Here are 4 reasons why I think Hammerfell is the best location for an Elder Scrolls game and why it will take Elder Scrolls 6 to unprecedented heights of success.


#1 Bigger and broader than Skyrim:-


A map of Hammerfell
A map of Hammerfell

Hammerfell is a vast province in the west of Tamriel. In its northeast lies the hilly province of Skyrim which we experienced in the Elder Scrolls 5, and its southeast lies Cyrodiil, the land of Oblivion from Elder Scrolls 4.

Now Hammerfell is basically equivalent in size to Skyrim. But the variety in the landscape is more when compared to the latter. The entire Skyrim is basically covered in mountains and pine forests and hence every area looked vastly similar. Hammerfell on the other side boasts high deserts, grasslands, as well mountain ranges, making it the most diversified Elder Scrolls game location ever.

Now since Hammerfell also features coastlines, one may wonder whether Bethesda might add underwater segments in the game. I mean one can't deny the possibility of having the urge to explore every nook and cranny of this world right? Also since they are using new graphical technologies to make Elder Scrolls 6, it wouldn't be surprising if they added more verticality to the game when compared to the previous Elder Scrolls entries.

Keeping in mind that the scope of open world game have reached sky high when we look at titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It's highly unlikely that Bethesda won't try and make Hammerfell the most bigger, broader and detailed open world map ever created in a videogame.

