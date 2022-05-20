How to unlock fishing in V Rising

V Rising is a new survival game that puts the player in the fashionable boots of a powerful vampire lord as he builds his kingdom. There are tons of important tasks players must undertake to continue their eternal life, but not all of them are available at the start.

Fishing is the best way to acquire fish, which are useful for a variety of crafting materials throughout the game. In order to fish, players will have to get their hands on a fishing rod and set out to work in the lake.

This is how V Rising players can unlock the fishing rod

The fishing rod will not be available to the player right away, and like many other items, must be crafted. However, the ability to craft this valuable piece of gear won't come easy either.

To craft the fishing rod, players will have to unlock the workbench, which can be used to build many important tools. Similar to many other survival games, the workbench is key. But players can't simply build one in this game. Instead, the player will have to kill the man who owns the workbench to use it for themselves.

Players must use the Blood Altar to track down Rufus the Foreman, kill him, and then drink his blood. Rufus is a level 20 boss, but players can approach him tactically in the early game and defeat him easily.

To best Rufus, approach him from the bridge to avoid alerting other troops. Rufus attacks with a crossbow and is guarded by a couple of archers, so keep moving to avoid being hit. Rufus also throws out a trap at his location that will leave the player struggling in a net and vulnerable to getting shot. Mash any ability to escape the net swiftly, and make sure to walk around his location when he dodge-rolls away.

After Rufus is defeated and the player has drained his blood, they will have access to his woodworking bench and the recipe for the fishing rod. Players will need 8 Planks, 4 Coarse Threads, and 4 Copper Ingots to craft a fishing rod.

How to fish in V Rising

V Rising offers fish to acquire in a variety of small ways, but the only reliable way to get a lot of them is through fishing. Interestingly, while the player won't need to eat fish to survive, they'll need Fish Oil and other useful parts from the fish.

To fish, equip the fishing rod and look for any body of water with a bubbling area. Approach the bubbling area and left-click on it from the shore. After the line is cast, wait. A golden light will emerge during the fishing activity. Click again as soon as the light flashes, and the player will have a fresh fish.

V Rising features many of the classic survival game activities with a gothic horror edge. Fishing is one of the more important activities in the game that players will have to participate in to obtain materials useful for crafting.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh