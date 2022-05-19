How to get Copper Ore and Copper Ingots in V Rising

Typical of survival games, V Rising has players collecting materials that can later be used for crafting various items, including weapons. There is a natural progression system that goes hand-in-hand with this feature. For example, replacing bone weapons with copper ones.

Copper Ore is a precious resource in V Rising, particularly early on. It isn’t just used for new tools, but in construction as well, such as a Furnace. Copper Ore can be obtained from orange rock formations, otherwise known as Copper Veins, which form naturally around the map. However, mining these ores is a different matter entirely.

Here’s how to mine Copper Ore and turn it into Copper Ingots in V Rising.

How V Rising players can obtain Copper Ore and make Copper Ingots

Rather than wandering the landscape searching for Copper Ore, players should instead make a beeline for a copper mine; in fact, there is one located in Farbane Woods. It is a reservoir of copper in great big heaps, along with chests that can be opened for yet more Copper Ore without ever having to mine it.

The most beneficial aspect of uncovering the copper mine in Farbane Woods is having an inexhaustible source of Copper Ore. Even if the entire copper mine is cleared out, Copper Veins will eventually respawn, allowing players to double or triple-dip (or more) for more ore.

To help players get Copper Ore from Copper Veins, here is a breakdown of how the process works:

Step 1 : Craft a Simple Workbench.

: Craft a Simple Workbench. Step 2 : Craft Wooden Planks via the Sawmill.

: Craft Wooden Planks via the Sawmill. Step 3: Craft a Bone Mace, then repurpose it into a Reinforced Bone Mace.

The Sawmill will not be accessible until after the Castle Heart has been powered up with Blood Essence, which is collected from slain enemies.

Step 4 : Locate a Copper Vein. Large Copper Boulders cannot be broken with a Reinforced Bone Mace, but small Copper Rocks can be.

: Locate a Copper Vein. Large Copper Boulders cannot be broken with a Reinforced Bone Mace, but small Copper Rocks can be. Step 5 : Craft a Furnace. It requires 480 Stone and 60 Copper Ore.

: Craft a Furnace. It requires 480 Stone and 60 Copper Ore. Step 6: Open the Furnace and place 20 Copper Ore to create a single Copper Ingot.

Considering the steps it takes to find Copper Ore in V Rising and smelt it into Copper Ingots, players will likely have a few Copper Ingots within the first hour or so in the game. They will also need to keep in mind that it takes 20 Copper Ore for a single Ingol and thus use it wisely, at least early on.

