How to find copper ore veins in Minecraft 1.18?

Copper ore veins are a new ore generation system found in Minecraft 1.18. The Caves and Cliffs update part 2 brought some of the biggest changes in the world generation to the popular sandbox title.

The vast blocky world was completely revamped not only on the surface, but underground as well. Caves got a massive change in ore generation and new ore veins were added.

These ore veins are essentially massive snake-like blocks generated underground that yield huge amounts of that particular material. During the release of Minecraft 1.18, Mojang confirmed that they will rarely generate, but if players find them, they can get an abundance of that particular ore.

Only copper and iron ores have vein systems in the game. Even if copper is not of huge importance in the game as compared to iron, players can still easily find it.

How to easily find copper ore veins in Minecraft 1.18?

Where do copper ore veins generate?

If players want to find copper ore veins in particular, they will have to go underground. Veins are hard to find, however, if players are looking for them in the correct Y level window, they have a higher chance of success.

Ore distribution chart showing all the ores including both iron and copper vein generation Y levels (Image via Minecraft)

During the release of the Minecraft 1.18 update, Mojang released an extensive chart showing the ore distribution. This showed at which Y level each ore and vein will generate after the update.

Here, veins for copper ore were graphed between Y level 50 and 0. This ensures that players don't need to venture extremely deep to find them.

Look for granite blocks to find these veins

This is one of the most important pieces of information given out by Mojang, which can greatly help players find these veins much more easily. The game developers mentioned that copper ore veins will have three types of blocks:

Copper ore

Raw Copper block

Granite

This eliminates several areas where players might waste time searching for veins.

Huge copper vein fully exposed (Image via JuniorJedi256Pi Minecraft Wiki)

Players must always look for veins near blobs of granite blocks, as copper veins will exclusively generate near them in Minecraft 1.18. With these two useful pieces of information, one can explore the underground caves, mine a few granite blocks, and see if they are able to discover a good amount of copper ores.

Copper can be smelted into copper ingots, which can be used to craft spyglasses and lightning rods. Blocks of copper can also be used as a building block because they have a special ability to change color from orange to green over a period of time due to oxidization.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul