Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update: Everything we know so far

Mojang has finally revealed the release date for the first part of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. One of the most-awaited Minecraft updates is set to be released on June 8th.

After announcing the split of Caves and Cliffs update, developers focused on completing the features coming in the first part. Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 follows the original schedule made before the announcement.

The 1.17 update won't add any significant world generation change, such as building limit changes, new caves, and mountain biomes. However, players shouldn't be disappointed since the first part of Caves and Cliffs update has a lot to offer.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 is the official name of the first release of Caves and Cliffs update. As pre-releases started rolling in, fans knew the update was coming closer. Without creating any more suspense, Mojang announced that the update is on June 8th.

The first part of Caves and Cliffs update introduces three new mobs and many new blocks and items.

Check out the new mobs coming to Minecraft on June 8:

Axolotls

Happy Friday everyone! I hit 4k followers already?! 😱😱 Thank you so much 🌟 Have a chill gang of #Axolotls 💙✨



What do you like about #Minecraft mobs and their animations? pic.twitter.com/VlkeHabMEd — Chi! 🌼 (@wChiwi) February 19, 2021

Inspired by an endangered species, axolotl is the first amphibian mob to come to Minecraft. Like wolves, axolotls are the cute underwater comrades of a player. Players can take axolotls to underwater battles since they are hostile towards all aquatic mobs, other than dolphins and turtles.

Glow squids

Will we see large groups of Glow Squid in Underground Lakes? pic.twitter.com/GG9xvAH6r8 — Thomas Gonzalez (@ThomasG97330777) June 1, 2021

Glow squids is another new aquatic mob coming to the waters of Minecraft. Glow squids are pretty similar to their relative regular squids. They also have a glowy texture and drop glow ink sacs upon dying.

Goats

Minecraft goats (Image via Studiocgames)

This mischievous beast can be a menace to AFK players. Goats have a habit of knocking mobs, players, or entities standing still in front of them. Luckily, goats spawn in mountain biomes only.

Players can breed two goats by feeding them wheat. However, creating a farm can be tricky as goats can jump up to a height of 10 blocks.

Many new blocks and items

Amethyst blocks in a geode (Image via Minecraft)

Other than new mobs, fans are excited about new blocks and items, such as amethyst, deepslate, copper, candles, and more. Amethyst geodes are a new structure found in the world. These rare structures are the only source of amethyst in Minecraft,

Copper is primarily used for making spyglasses and lightning rods. Players can also use copper ingots to make different types of copper blocks. Copper blocks will go through oxidation if kept outside for a long time.

Deepslate blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Deepslate is supposed to generate below height level 0. However, as there are no deep caves in 1.17, Mojang made deepslate available above Y-0. Players can discover deepslate as they approach the bedrock layer in Minecraft 1.17.

Notable changes

The 1.17 update also includes many changes and fixes to already existing blocks. Here are some of the notable changes and fixes:

Instead of 256 blocks, beacon beams are visible from up to 1,343 blocks away from the source.

Ore texture changed to make them identifiable for colorblind players.

Water doesn't break rail anymore (underwater railways, yay!)

Lava is now renewable.

Now end portal doesn't appear transparent from below.

XP orbs won't follow dead players.

Fixed many textures and spelling errors

