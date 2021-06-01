Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update release date confirmed for every platform

The Caves and Cliffs update, which was announced during the Minecon 2020 live-stream, is the most highly anticipated update in Minecraft's long history.

Unfortunately, Mojang had to split the update into two parts due to technical difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update will feature new mobs, blocks, and items. Meanwhile, the second part will introduce technically difficult features such as world height change, new noise caves, and biomes.

The first part of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is set to be released on June 8. It will be available for all devices on the same day.

Fans can download the update on these devices:

For Bedrock Edition:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

iOS

Android

Windows 10

For Java Edition:

Windows

macOS

Linux.

Players who already own Minecraft can download the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update for free. Those who don't have a copy of Minecraft can buy it from the game's official website.

How to install Minecraft 1.17 after its launch

Amethyst geodes are coming! (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

After Minecraft 1.17 is officially released, players can install it using the Minecraft launcher.

Players can follow these steps to install the Caves and Cliffs update on their devices for Java Edition:

Download the Minecraft Launcher, if not already downloaded. Open the launcher and go to Installations. After the game is released, make a new installation for the latest version (1.17).

Bedrock Edition players will be able to download the latest version from their respective game stores.

Since there is still a week before the release of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, players can check out the pre-release 2 or the latest beta version to test the features that are set to arrive with the update.

