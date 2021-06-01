How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update pre-release 2

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update is going to be one of the largest ones that Minecraft players have experienced yet. This update includes tons of new stuff for players to discover.

The update is set to be released during the summer of 2021, and players will see tons of new mobs, biomes to explore, and much more. Mojang has brought out two pre-releases that players can download to experience parts of the new update.

The new pre-release includes tons of bug fixes and glitches that players may have experienced within the game. Players will also experience fewer crashes within the game and if there are still bugs, be sure to give feedback and report it to Mojang.

This update is easy to download. There are a series of steps the player should follow in order to download the pre-release.

Steps to download Minecraft 1.17 Update Pre-release 2

The second pre-release for the Minecraft 1.17 update is free to all players. If players are directed to a website that indicates they will have to pay to download, it is likely a scam.

To download the update, players should take these steps:

Download the Minecraft launcher if it is not already installed on the device that the player wishes to use Open the Minecraft Launcher Click on the "installations" option in the top left corner of the screen Enable Minecraft Snapshots in the installations menu

Once Snapshots are enabled, the player will be able to install the second pre-release of the game. In order to get the full experience, players may want to create a duplicate Minecraft world; just to be sure their original world doesn't get overwritten and nothing gets corrupted.

With players being forced to wait for quite a while before they can get their hands on the entire Caves and Cliffs update, these pre-releases act as the providers of some much-needed reprieve.