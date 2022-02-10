The importance of copper oxidation in Minecraft

Copper is a relatively new material in Minecraft. It has an interesting mechanic that sets it apart from its counterparts. This mechanic is called oxidation.

Over time, blocks of copper will begin to oxidize and change color from their standard copper appearance to a blue-green hue. This is due to the real-world process of oxidation, where a chemical reaction ensues on an ion, atom, or molecule.

This reaction can result in the loss of electrons or a change in an entity's oxidized state. For example, iron oxide-based metals rust after exposure to open air and moisture. This happens to copper blocks in Minecraft unless the blocks are sealed in wax.

What use does oxidation serve in Minecraft?

Raw copper, copper, and oxidized copper blocks (Image via Mojang)

So far, Minecraft doesn't have any specific crafting recipes that require only oxidized copper. Any stonecutting or waxing that can be utilized on standard copper blocks can also be done to oxidized blocks.

However, the coloration of oxidized blocks is quite unique, drawing comparisons to the likes of prismarine blocks found within ocean structures. Cyan-dyed blocks can also be somewhat similar, but they are easily distinguished from oxidized copper visually when compared side-by-side.

Despite not having many crafting recipes, oxidized copper blocks have emerged as a more accessible alternative to prismarine. Since prismarine is only found within ocean monuments and underwater ruins, which can be dangerous to traverse, copper has become a much safer choice.

Due to the two blocks' similarities in coloration, Minecraft builders and decorators often pick oxidized copper over prismarine until they can excavate underwater ruins or ocean monuments.

The structures that players can construct with oxidized copper are impressive. These include small-scale creations and massive towering builds like the Statue of Liberty and the Colossus of Rhodes.

Copper ore is much more plentiful than prismarine. This means mining copper ore is often the fastest way to collect materials for blocks that will eventually turn blue-green when exposed to the air.

Of course, if players don't want their copper blocks to oxidize, they may utilize honeycombs from bee nests and hives and apply them to the blocks directly. Doing so will keep the blocks from oxidizing.

Players may prefer a certain oxidation stage when it comes to the appearance of a block. In this case, they can use an axe to reduce wax from a block and revert its stages of oxidation.

