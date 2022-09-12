Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path season 1: How to access, all collectible rewards, and more

While Disney Dreamlight Valley will eventually go free to play, its Early Access version is live now and must be purchased.

Gameloft’s latest life simulator has its official release time set for 2023, when the game will be free to play. However, till then, enthusiasts who want to try out the new Disney game will be able to do so by purchasing the Founder’s Pack or getting their hands on it through the Xbox Game Pass.

The Early Access version of the title is not lacking in any sense and does indeed have a lot to offer players in terms of content and what fans will be able to try out once they get their hands on it.

One such feature that players will be able to enjoy in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the Star Path. The Path is similar to a lot of the battle passes that one can find in other online and multiplayer games, as here, players will be able to obtain some neat loot and rewards by completing specific challenges.

Today's article will cover how players can access the season 1 Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley and the various drops they can get.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path season 1 access and rewards

Like most battle pass systems, the Star Path too will last for an entire season, and while it started on September 6, 2022, the end time is not yet confirmed. Gameloft is yet to confirm the season lengths for Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, players speculate that it will be sometime around October 11, 2022, when the season 1 Star Path ends.

Players can get their hands on a free version of the Star Path right now, but those who wish to get some premium rewards will have to unlock the premium version.

The premium version of the Star Path will cost 2,500 or 4,100 Moonstone, the in-game currency in Disney Dreamlight Valley. With the 4,100 Moonstone version, players can get their hands on additional Star Path balls, which will offer more rewards and loot.

Below is a list of all the rewards that players will be able to get their hands on in the Star Path:

1) Page 1 Rewards

Free Tier Rewards

Incredibles Motif

x100 Moonstone

Papel Picados

Premium Tier Rewards

XL-15 Spaceship Model

Grape Soda Motif

Coco Guitar Motif

IncrediSquirrel

2) Page 2 Rewards

Free Tier Rewards

Up House Motif

SR Motif

Premium Tier Rewards

Burro Pinata

x200 Moonstone

Lightning McQueen Motif

Space Rangers Suit Display

Low-Boot Incredibles Suit

3) Page 3 Rewards

Free Tier Rewards

Coco Motif

“Live The Music” Shirt

x400 Moonstone

Premium Tier Rewards

Edna Motif

Lightning McQueen Motif

“Adventure Is Out There!” Balloon Basket

Mr. Incredible Retro Suit Display

4) Page 4 Rewards

Free Tier Rewards

Jack-Jack Motif

Piston Cup

Fredricksen Fireplace

Premium Tier Rewards

x500 Moonstone

Sox Motif

Elasticycle

High-Boot Incredibles Suit

5) Page 5 Rewards

Free Tier Rewards

Pixar Fest 2022 Shirt

Miguel Motif

Piston Cup Motif

Premium Tier Rewards

Miguel’s Guitar

Lightning McQueen Racing Jacket

McQueen Racing Bed

x800 Moonstone

6) Final Star Path Page Rewards

Premium Tier Rewards

x175 Moonstone

The final page tier rewards are only accessible to those who have purchased the premium version of the Star Path.

Players will also be able to earn Moonstones and use them to buy Star Path balls. They can do this by engaging in various activities such as mining resources, selling cooked meals, etc.

