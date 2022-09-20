Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: Moneymaking 101 - How to make a quick buck

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation game where you will need a lot of cash if you want to be living your best life (which is a sad but true analogy for real life as well). While the game has two forms of currency, this article will only look at the more capitalist version, which is the Star Coins.

Players will need the coins for many transactions in Disney Dreamlight Valley, primarily those dealing with Scrooge McDuck. He will take charge of most of the renovations, restorations, and even the main item shop in the game. If you know his reputation, you know he is not going to cheapen his prices.

However, there are more than a few ways to make some money on your own in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As a life-simulator, it will not reward you with coins for finishing quests and will require that you set up your own business. This guide will help you with finding the best ways to make money in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make money in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The first thing to understand is where you can get Star Coins from in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Progressing friendships to certain levels can net you a few coins now and then, while Scrooge can sometimes give them to you for helping him out, although these aren’t the most reliable methods.

The best way to make coins is by utilizing Goofy’s stall. This is the only place in the game where you can sell items from your inventory, for which Goofy will pay you. There is no limit to how much you can sell, as Goofy is capable of paying any amount, which makes him arguably as rich as Scrooge, despite his *ahem *humble stature.

So, now that you know where to make money from, the next step is what to make money with. Of course, you can sell any old trinket to Goofy to earn cash, but some items earn you more money than others. Read on to find the three best ways to make money in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Farming your heart out

Being a farmer is quite profitable (Image via Gameloft)

One of the best ways to get a lot of Star Coins is by farming. Selling crop nets you quite a lot of money from Goofy, especially if you are selling the right ones. Granted, you will need to spend some cash to get specific seeds if you want to be meticulous with your farming, but you can also farm as just a hobby, using the seeds you find by clearing Night Thorns.

Depending on how much time you spend in Disney Dreamlight Valley a day, different crops might suit your needs. This is mostly due to the fact that each crop has a different time frame to grow and mature, and varies in selling price. Below is a table denoting every crop in the game, alongside its time taken to grow and the price at which it sells.

Plant Growth Time Sell Price Wheat 1 minute 2 Star Coins Lettuce 3 minutes 8 Star Coins Carrot 15 minutes 44 Star Coins Sugarcane 7 minutes 19 Star Coins Tomato 25 minutes 22 Star Coins Corn 12 minutes 16 Star Coins Bell Pepper 15 minutes 33 Star Coins Canola 35 minutes 109 Star Coins Onion 75 minutes 170 Star Coins Rice 50 minutes 61 Star Coins Spinach 60 minutes 41 Star Coins Okra 120 minutes 114 Star Coins Chili Pepper 45 minutes 78 Star Coins Cotton 25 minutes 37 Star Coins Zucchini 40 minutes 52 Star Coins Soya 90 minutes 69 Star Coins Cucumber 75 minutes 159 Star Coins Eggplant 180 minutes 307 Star Coins Asparagus 165 minutes 133 Star Coins Pumpkin 240 minutes 664 Star Coins Potato 35 minutes 126 Star Coins Leek 120 minutes 309 Star Coins

Fishing for coins

Fishing is a fun mini-game (Image via Gameloft)

Another great way to make Star Coins easily in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Fishing. In a way, it is better than farming, in that you do not need to spend any money beforehand to buy any prerequisites. Another plus point is that getting a hold of fish is quite easy and does not have a wait time like growing crops. Bring along a friend to whom you have assigned fishing as a specialty, and you might even reap double the benefits.

Simply head over to a pond, sea shore, or river in any of the biomes you have unlocked, get out your rod, and start fishing. If you’re good enough at quick-time events, this activity should be a cinch. Below you’ll find a table of all the fish in the game, where to find them, and their selling price.

Fish Where to find Sell price Catfish Peaceful Meadow 550 Star Coins Bream Peaceful Meadow 600 Star Coins Rainbow Trout Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor 50 Star Coins Bass Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights 25 Star Coins Fugu Dazzle Beach 900 Star Coins Kingfish Dazzle Beach 459 Star Coins Shrimp Dazzle Beach 300 Star Coins Swordfish Dazzle Beach 700 Star Coins Herring Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust 65 Star Coins Cod Dazzle Beach, Forgotten Lands, Glade of Trust 35 Star Coins Pike Forest of Valor 800 Star Coins Perch Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau 80 Star Coins Carp Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau 400 Star Coins Lobster Glade of Trust 950 Star Coins Squid Glade of Trust, Forgotten Lands 500 Star Coins Tuna Glade of Trust, Forgotten Lands 95 Star Coins Walleye Sunlit Plateau 1,100 Star Coins Tilapia Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights 600 Star Coins Salmon Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights 150 Star Coins Crab Frosted Heights 600 Star Coins White Sturgeon Frosted Heights 1,200 Star Coins Anglerfish Forgotten Lands 1,500 Star Coins Lancetfish Forgotten Lands 650 Star Coins Sole Forgotten Lands 200 Star Coins

Mining is the art of making money

A topaz mineral vein (Image via Gameloft)

Finally, one of the most direct ways to make money is simply by selling Goofy precious gems. There are a variety of gems available in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and the best way to gather them is by mining the black ore veins seen around the world.

Similar to fishing, you do not have to spend any extra cash for this activity, and you will also probably end up with additional materials that you can sell for some extra cash. Again, having a buddy whose specialty is mining helps here, as they will occasionally unearth the last mineral you get from an ore vein, doubling your profit.

Here is a table of all the precious gems in the game, along with their availability and selling prices.

Gem Where to find Sell price Topaz Plaza 240 Star Coins Shiny Topaz Plaza 960 Star Coins Garnet Plaza, Peaceful Meadows 160 Star Coins Shiny Garnet Plaza, Peaceful Meadows 640 Star Coins Peridot Peaceful Meadows, Dazzle Beach 200 Star Coins Shiny Peridot Peaceful Meadows, Dazzle Beach 800 Star Coins Aquamarine Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor 250 Star Coins Shiny Aquamarine Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor 1000 Star Coins Emerald Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust 325 Star Coins Shiny Emerald Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust 1300 Star Coins Citrine Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau 380 Star Coins Shiny Citrine Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau 1500 Star Coins Tourmaline Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights 420 Star Coins Shiny Tourmaline Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights 1600 Star Coins Amethyst Frosted Heights, Forgotten Lands 500 Star Coins Shiny Amethyst Frosted Heights, Forgotten Lands 2000 Star Coins Diamond Forgotten Lands 600 Star Coins Shiny Diamond Forgotten Lands 2400 Star Coins

These were some of the best ways to make money faster in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

