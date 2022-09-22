How to complete all of Elsa's Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can unlock specific quests for a character by progressing through their Friendship levels.

Each character found in the game has 10 Friendship levels. The levels can be raised by talking to the character, giving them gifts, or helping with their quests once they've been unlocked.

Elsa from Frozen has six Friendship quests that can be unlocked throughout her Friendship levels in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Completing them gives players a better Friendship status with her and several other rewards.

All Friendship quests for Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley and steps to complete them

Chasing the Wind

Placing Wind Chimes will free the Wind Spirit in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Many quests for characters from the same franchise intertwine in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For example, Elsa's first quest is only available after players complete The Spirits of Nature Friendship quest for her sister, Anna.

Follow these steps to complete Chasing the Wind:

Speak to Elsa in the Frozen Realm to begin the quest.

Collect 15 Softwood, three Iron Ingots, and three Twine (given by Elsa) to use at a crafting station to make three Wind Chimes.

Return to Elsa, and she will ask that a Wind Chime be placed in different trees by the Wind Spirit.

After the final Wind Chime is in place, the Wind Spirit will calm and dissipate.

Speak to Elsa one last time to complete this quest.

Welcoming Elsa

Characters who are new to the Village in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be met at the Wishing Well (Image via Gameloft)

This is another Disney Dreamlight Valley quest that becomes available after completing one for Anna. After Anna's Icy Invitation quest is completed, Elsa will be unlocked and invited to the Village.

Once she's there, the Welcoming Elsa quest can be completed:

Head back to the Frozen Realm and find Elsa.

Speak to her and invite her to the Village in the conversation.

She will agree to move in and can be greeted near the Wishing Well.

Talk to her to welcome her to the Village, and this short quest will be over.

Breaking the Ice

Disney Dreamlight Valley characters have entire stories unfold in their questlines (Image via Gameloft)

When Breaking the Ice becomes available, choose the conversation option with the quest marker when talking to Elsa. This will begin the quest:

Elsa will say she is starting to get used to her new life in the Village. Follow her to the Ice Cavern in the Forest of Valor biome and speak with her.

She'll show off the Ice Cavern and mention that the ice shards need to be broken with an upgraded pickaxe.

Collect a one Vial of Ocean Water, five Sunflowers, five Lemons, two Sugarcane, and three Garlic.

Head to a crafting station and create the Warmth of Summer Potion.

Go back to Elsa at the Ice Cavern and give her the crafted potion.

Elsa will use the potion to upgrade the pickaxe. Use it to destroy the ice shards in the Valley, return to the Ice Cavern, and clear the way into it.

Go inside with Elsa and use the pickaxe to break the blocks of ice near the entrance.

Speak to Elsa at the dropoff, and she'll use her magic to make an ice bridge across.

Continue clearing the path until a Blue Crest is found on the ground. Pick it up and present it to Elsa.

She'll request that the Blue Crest is put into the mural on the wall.

Place the Blue Crest into the mural and talk to Elsa once more to end the quest.

What Home Feels Like

Disney Dreamlight Valley players will be looking for a lot of Crests for Elsa (Image via Gameloft)

What Home Feels Like sees Elsa revert her previous statements. She feels she no longer fits in Disney Dreamlight Valley and needs some help:

Speak to Elsa and recommend cooking a meal that reminds her of home. She agrees and provides a recipe book for Dandelion Syrup.

Gather one Lemon, five Dandelions, three Garlic, two Onions, and one Empty Vial.

Return to Elsa, who will create the Syrup herself and then hand it over.

She will request that the Glittering Herring be caught. However, it only appears in the Glade of Trust while it is rainy.

On a rainy day, head to the Glade of Trust biome and begin fishing until the Glittering Herring is caught.

With the Glittering Herring available, collect one Wheat and one Butter. Cook them all together to make Fish Pie.

Next is the Arendellian Pickled Herring, which requires one Herring, one Lemon, one Onion, one Garlic, and one Basil or Oregano.

With the Fish Pie and Arendellian Pickled Herring cooked, take them to Elsa. She'll eat them and will feel better about being in the Village. She will also remember a chest that is buried near the Ice Cavern.

Head there and use the shovel to dig up the glowing spot to the left of the Ice Cavern's entrance. A Purple Crest and Arendellian Extra-Pickled Herring will be dug up.

Give the food to Elsa, who will give a jar of it back.

Elsa will then ask that the Purple Crest be placed on the mural.

Place the Purple Crest and speak to Elsa once more to finish What Home Feels Like.

The Singing Ice

Gathering materials is an important goal for many Disney Dreamlight Valley quests (Image via Gameloft)

The penultimate Friendship quest for Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley sees yet another Crest added to the mural in the Ice Cavern:

Elsa will recall touching Anna's ice statue in the Ice Cavern and seeing spikes popping out.

Go with Elsa into the Ice Cavern and speak to her upon arrival.

Collect a White Daisy, a Red Falling Penstemon, and a Pink Bromeliad to create the Icy Bouquet.

Give the items to Elsa to receive the Ice Bouquet before being sent on another resource run.

Gather five Ice Chunks from inside the cavern, A Vial of Freezing Water from Frosted Heights, and three Snow.

With those obtained and the Icy Bouquet in hand, craft the Cold of Winter Potion at a crafting station.

Return to Elsa with the potion, and she'll upgrade the pickaxe with it.

Break the giant Ice Shard that appeared at the back of the cavern to uncover the Orange Crest.

Place the Orange Crest in the mural and talk to Elsa to complete the quest.

The Ice Cavern Mystery

Open the chest to receive Elsa's Gown in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Elsa's final quest is available at Friendship level 10 in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

As with every Friendship quest, start by speaking to Elsa. She will ask for help to finally solve the Ice Cavern mystery.

Follow her to the Ice Cavern and speak to her. She will reveal that her memories are coming back.

Go and speak to Anna. Look for the last crest in her house by interacting with the grandfather clock.

Take the last crest to the Ice Cavern mural, place it on the wall, and speak to Elsa. She will say the pedestals all need a specific item — Arendellian Pickled Herring, White Passion Lily, Carrot, and Gold Ingot.

Place them on their respective stand and talk to Elsa.

Ice will disappear and reveal a chest that holds Elsa's Gown.

Take the Gown to Elsa, and the final quest will be over.

As a reward for finishing the last quest in her Disney Dreamlight Valley Friendship line, Elsa will give players the gown. They can choose to wear it or keep it as a rare item in their inventory.

