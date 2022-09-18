Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: Frozen Memories walkthrough and how to unlock Kristoff's stall

Disney Dreamlight Valley allows players to venture into a world of famous Disney characters. The life-simulation game allows you to set up and maintain your very own village, whose residents are some of the most popular animated characters in the history of entertainment media.

Kristoff is one such character that you can meet in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The burly gentle giant hails from the 2013 Dinsey animated movie, Frozen. Kristoff is one of the most likable characters in the game, always offering to help and even in the process of aiding Donald Duck when you first encounter him.

Aside from getting Kristoff to become a resident of the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can also avail of his services in the form of a stall. However, you’ll have to complete a few tasks and some quests to unlock this. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to do just that, so read on to find out more.

Kristoff’s in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ll first encounter Kristoff when you unlock the Forest of Valor biome (3k Dreamlight). The quest Lost in the Dark Grove will automatically start when you unlock this area, and you’ll want to find Kristoff and get through this to unlock his friendship levels.

After unlocking Kristoff and Donald as NPCs, you’ll want to progress through Kristoff’s friendship meter and do the quests he assigns you. These include Leaving the Wood Behind and A Broken Sled before you come to the quest known as Frozen Memories.

Frozen Memories Walkthrough

Speak to Kristoff, and he will tell you that some of his lost memories are returning. To help you out, though, you’ll need Elsa’s help. You’ll need to have brought Anna and Elsa to the valley from their realm before you do this, so make sure you meet that requirement before going through this walkthrough.

Follow these steps to complete Frozen Memories in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Step 1: After talking to Kristoff to begin the quest, find Elsa in the village and talk to her.

Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Step 2: Being an ice sorceress, Elsa will have just the spell for it, but you’ll need to collect a few materials to help her cast it. They are:

6 Aquamarines

3 Swamp Water

(Tips: Aquamarines are gems found by mining the ore veins in Dazzle Beach. Swamp Water can be collected from the banks of the river in the Glade of Trust; they are the shining items near the water’s edge)

Step 4: Collect these and return them to Elsa so that she may cast her spell. However, it doesn’t work. Turns out you need one last item: a lock of Anna’s hair.

Anna in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Step 5: Find Anna and ask her for some of her hair (weird, I know, but roll with me). She will happily oblige and give you a vial with some of her hair. Return to Elsa and give it to her, upon which she’ll cast the spell again, and this time it works.

Step 6: You’ll find yourself with a block of ice now in your inventory. Place the block in the village, use your Pickaxe tool to interact with it, and design an ice sculpture of Anna.

The Anna Sculpture (Image via Gameloft)

Step 7: Talk to Kristoff now, and you’ll find that he’s pleased with this turn of events, and he’ll thank you for helping him out, concluding the quest.

Finishing this quest will now leave you open to helping out Kristoff to set up his business in the village.

Setting up Kristoff’s stall

After completing Frozen Memories and reaching friendship level 6 with Kristoff in Disney Dreamlight Valley, he will ask for your help setting up a stall. This will start the Village Project: A Mountain Man’s Stall quest. Follow the next couple of steps to complete this task.

Step 1: Talk to Goofy, and he will advise you on how to set up Kristoff’s store. This includes a list of materials you will require to build the stall. They are:

50 Softwood

30 Stone

35 Hardwood

10 Iron Ingots

Tips: Softwood can be found in almost all green areas near trees. Stone can be farmed by breaking rocks and mining ore veins. For Hardwood and Iron Ingots, you should head to the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust. Hardwood can be found on the ground, while Iron Ore is gained from mining ore veins. You’ll need to craft the ingots from the ore.

Step 2: After collecting all the materials, you can craft the store at the crafting table under the Furniture section.

Step 3: You can place the store anywhere in the valley. Talk to Kristoff after the fact to complete the quest and have him as a vendor in the game. His stall will sell various items such as stones, sand, and softwood.

And that’s how you finish Frozen Memories and unlock Kristoff’s stall in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Did you find this guide helpful? If you did, why not leave us a like? Or, if you want to, you can also leave a comment letting us know what other guides you’d like us to cover. Keep up with us for more gaming-related articles and lists, and have a nice day.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Disney Dreamlight Valley? Yup Not really 0 votes so far