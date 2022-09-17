Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: Unlocking Kristoff and Donald Duck - Lost in the Dark Grove Walkthrough

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can meet many characters from iconic Disney films like Frozen, Tangled, Wall-E, and Ratatouille, to name a few. It is a life-simulation game, which means you get to set up your own abode amongst these famous Disney characters with whom you can interact on a daily basis.

One such character you will find wandering the lands of Disney Dreamlight Valley is Kristoff, the humble and loyal ice-miner from Frozen. He plays many roles in the game, including one as a salesman, although you’ll need to jump through a few hoops to make him part of the village community.

This guide for Disney Dreamlight Valley will take you through the steps needed to unlock Kristoff as a resident, which incidentally also brings Donald Duck into the game. So if you’ve been looking to bring the iconic Disney trio of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy together and also want to see Kristoff as part of the village, read on to know more.

Kristoff and Donald Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Where to find Kristoff?

Finding Kristoff in Disney Dreamlight Valley is quite a straightforward task. Once you’ve unlocked Dazzle Beach, head over to the northeastern corner, and you’ll see a path leading off into the Forest of Valor. This path will likely be blocked by Night Thorns, and you will need 3,000 Dreamlight to unlock the biome.

Once unlocked, head over to the Forest of Valor to locate Kristoff inside. He will be standing near the center of the forest, near a stream, and next to the corrupted Pillar. A mysterious dark portal will also be beside him. If you can’t find him, open up the map and it will show you his location once you have unlocked the forest biome.

How to get Kristoff to come live in the village

In order to have him back in the village, you’ll have to help him out on a quest. Known as Lost in the Dark Grove, this task involves helping Kristoff bring Donald back to the valley. You’ll find a complete rundown of the quest as well as the steps required to complete it given below.

Lost in the Dark Grove walkthrough

Step 1: After locating Kristoff, talk to him and he will tell you that Donald went through the nearby portal looking for the Orb of Courage to fix the Pillar but hasn’t returned.

Kristoff in the Forest of Valor in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Step 2: Head into the portal and you’ll find a feather on the ground on the other side. Explore the area a little, and you will find a unique plant called "Vile Herb" that you should collect and hold on to for now. Return to Kristoff and he will identify it as one of Donald’s. He’ll then advise you to take it to Merlin.

Step 3: Merlin will require you to gather a few items to concoct a tracking spell to locate Donald. They are:

X2 Emeralds

X1 Plant from the Dark Grove

X4 Dream Shard

(Tips: Emeralds can be found by mining black ore veins. Dream Shards can be easily obtained by digging into shining spots or clearing up Night Thorns. The Plant from the Dark Grove is the Vile Herb that you collected earlier.)

Step 4: Return to Merlin with the items and he will hand you an enchanted feather that you can use to locate Donald in the Dark Grove.

Donald Duck in the Dark Grove in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Step 5: Head back into the Grove, where the magical feather will guide you through the labyrinthine area, and you’ll soon come across Donald Duck. Once he gives you the Orb of Courage, head back out through the conveniently placed portal and place the Orb in the Pillar.

This will effectively conclude the quest and allow Kristoff and Donald to return to the village together. You will now be able to progress through both Donald and Kristoff’s friendship quests and see them around the village.

This will effectively conclude the quest and allow Kristoff and Donald to return to the village together. You will now be able to progress through both Donald and Kristoff's friendship quests and see them around the village.

And that's how you can unlock Kristoff and Donald Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

