How to complete all of Anna's Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After bringing a character to the Village in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can increase their Friendship level through a variety of means.

The most common way to raise a Friendship level is by talking to the character daily. When that daily conversation happens, the Friendship level will grow and when a new level is reached, new quests will become available.

It may take time to get the Friendship level high enough, but giving gifts and completing quests are a helpful way to speed things up. For Anna of Frozen, new quests unlock every few Friendship levels. There are a total of six.

Every Friendship quest for Anna in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Spirits of Nature

The Spirts of Nature is the first Disney Dreamlight Valley quest associated with Anna (Image via Gameloft)

This is the first quest players will receive when they meet Anna in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This is how she is unlocked and invited to the Village. Here are the steps to complete it:

Travel to the Frozen Realm through the Dream Castle

Speak to Anna and she will ask for help rescuing her sister Elsa

Use the Watering Can to put out the fires in the forest

Catch Bruni the Fire Spirit with the gloves Anna gave

Return to Anna and follow her to visit the Earth Giant

Collect 3 Craggy Rocks, 1 Basil, and 1 Oregano

Cook Stone Soup and return to the Earth Giant

Place the Stone Soup on a rock pile near the giant

Talk to Anna again and a cutscene will play that shows the giant move away

Clear the rocks with the pickaxe to get to Elsa

Speak to Anna once more and use the fishing rod to get her engagement ring out of the pond

Give it to Anna to calm the river then interact with her one last time to complete the quest and invite her to the Village

Welcoming Anna

With Anna's first quest done in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can begin raising her Friendship level. She will need to be convinced to come to the Village. This quest requires players to do the following:

Tell Anna Kristoff is in the Valley and she will agree to follow

Speak to her upon her arrival in the Village at the Wishing Well

Discuss the fact that Kristoff sacrificed his memory to help save the Village to end this quick quest

An Icy Invitation

The third Friendship Quest for Anna starts the method to unlock Elsa:

Anna will bring up the idea of finding a spot for Elsa in the Village

Follow Anna to the Forest of Valor and speak with her

Head to Anna's house to find a book on a side table and take it back to her

Collect 10 Softwood, 4 Hardwood, 4 Iron Ingots, and 3 Tinkering Parts to use at a crafting station to upgrade the shovel

Go back to the Forest of Valor entrance and use the upgraded shovel to clear the tree stumps

Talk to Anna and folow her to the Ice Cavern

Take a photo of the Ice Cavern to send to Elsa

Show the photo to Anna, then take it and a letter she wrote to Elsa in the Frozen Realm to invite her to the Village

Return to Anna to let her know that Elsa will be moving in

Lost Loves and Missing Memories

Kristoff's gear is found near the cave where players first meet Ursula in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

After raising Anna's Friendship level a bit higher in Disney Dreamlight Valley, she will ask to speak to the player:

Anna will express her frustration that Kristoff doesn't remember her

Listen to the conversation she and Kristoff have and speak to her after

Go to Dazzle Beach to find Kristoff's climbing gear

Give it to Anna and she will ask for help fixing it

Collect 8 Hardwood, 5 Fabric, 3 Rope, and 3 Iron Ingots to use at a crafting station to repair the gear

Give the climbing gear to Anna and listen to another conversation between her and Kristoff

Speak to her once more to finish the quest

The Enchanted Ring

Anna will eventually reveal that she has an idea to bring back Kristoff's memories in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Speak to to Merlin on Anna's behalf

Collect 10 Dream Shards and 3 Red Mushrooms from the Giant Willow Tree in the Glade of Trust biome

Speak to Anna and take her engagement ring from her

Use the ring and the collected items to craft the Enchanted Ring

Give the ring back to Anna and listen to her speak to Kristoff

The ring works and returns Kristoff's memories, so speak to Anna again to end this quest

Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?

Snap a picture to complete this Disney Dreamlight Valley quest (Image via Gameloft / Quick Tips)

The final Friendship Quest for Anna in Disney Dreamlight Valley unlocks at Friendship level 10. After reaching that level, simply start a conversation with Anna to begin the quest:

Anna suggests an idea to do something special for her sister, Elsa

Go to Anna's house and pick up the book on the floor from the side room

Show the book to Anna who will request a Birthday Cake

Collect one of each of the following — Butter, Egg, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Cocoa Bean

Use these ingredients to cook a Birthday Cake

Bring the cake to Elsa who will express gratitude

Talk to Anna again and she'll want to build a snowman family

Gather 40 Snowballs, 12 Pebbels, 8 Fabric, 8 Dry Wood, and 4 Carrots

Speak to Anna and then head to the crafting station to create the Snow Family

Place the Snow Family item somewhere in the Forest of Valor and take a photo when the Frozen characters pose next to it

Talk to Anna to finish the last quest in her Friendship path

This is how players will complete the Friendship Quest in Disnet Dreamlight Valley.

