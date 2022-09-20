How to complete all of Anna's Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After bringing a character to the Village in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can increase their Friendship level through a variety of means.
The most common way to raise a Friendship level is by talking to the character daily. When that daily conversation happens, the Friendship level will grow and when a new level is reached, new quests will become available.
It may take time to get the Friendship level high enough, but giving gifts and completing quests are a helpful way to speed things up. For Anna of Frozen, new quests unlock every few Friendship levels. There are a total of six.
Every Friendship quest for Anna in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Spirits of Nature
This is the first quest players will receive when they meet Anna in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This is how she is unlocked and invited to the Village. Here are the steps to complete it:
- Travel to the Frozen Realm through the Dream Castle
- Speak to Anna and she will ask for help rescuing her sister Elsa
- Use the Watering Can to put out the fires in the forest
- Catch Bruni the Fire Spirit with the gloves Anna gave
- Return to Anna and follow her to visit the Earth Giant
- Collect 3 Craggy Rocks, 1 Basil, and 1 Oregano
- Cook Stone Soup and return to the Earth Giant
- Place the Stone Soup on a rock pile near the giant
- Talk to Anna again and a cutscene will play that shows the giant move away
- Clear the rocks with the pickaxe to get to Elsa
- Speak to Anna once more and use the fishing rod to get her engagement ring out of the pond
- Give it to Anna to calm the river then interact with her one last time to complete the quest and invite her to the Village
Welcoming Anna
With Anna's first quest done in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can begin raising her Friendship level. She will need to be convinced to come to the Village. This quest requires players to do the following:
- Tell Anna Kristoff is in the Valley and she will agree to follow
- Speak to her upon her arrival in the Village at the Wishing Well
- Discuss the fact that Kristoff sacrificed his memory to help save the Village to end this quick quest
An Icy Invitation
The third Friendship Quest for Anna starts the method to unlock Elsa:
- Anna will bring up the idea of finding a spot for Elsa in the Village
- Follow Anna to the Forest of Valor and speak with her
- Head to Anna's house to find a book on a side table and take it back to her
- Collect 10 Softwood, 4 Hardwood, 4 Iron Ingots, and 3 Tinkering Parts to use at a crafting station to upgrade the shovel
- Go back to the Forest of Valor entrance and use the upgraded shovel to clear the tree stumps
- Talk to Anna and folow her to the Ice Cavern
- Take a photo of the Ice Cavern to send to Elsa
- Show the photo to Anna, then take it and a letter she wrote to Elsa in the Frozen Realm to invite her to the Village
- Return to Anna to let her know that Elsa will be moving in
Lost Loves and Missing Memories
After raising Anna's Friendship level a bit higher in Disney Dreamlight Valley, she will ask to speak to the player:
- Anna will express her frustration that Kristoff doesn't remember her
- Listen to the conversation she and Kristoff have and speak to her after
- Go to Dazzle Beach to find Kristoff's climbing gear
- Give it to Anna and she will ask for help fixing it
- Collect 8 Hardwood, 5 Fabric, 3 Rope, and 3 Iron Ingots to use at a crafting station to repair the gear
- Give the climbing gear to Anna and listen to another conversation between her and Kristoff
- Speak to her once more to finish the quest
The Enchanted Ring
Anna will eventually reveal that she has an idea to bring back Kristoff's memories in Disney Dreamlight Valley:
- Speak to to Merlin on Anna's behalf
- Collect 10 Dream Shards and 3 Red Mushrooms from the Giant Willow Tree in the Glade of Trust biome
- Speak to Anna and take her engagement ring from her
- Use the ring and the collected items to craft the Enchanted Ring
- Give the ring back to Anna and listen to her speak to Kristoff
- The ring works and returns Kristoff's memories, so speak to Anna again to end this quest
Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?
The final Friendship Quest for Anna in Disney Dreamlight Valley unlocks at Friendship level 10. After reaching that level, simply start a conversation with Anna to begin the quest:
- Anna suggests an idea to do something special for her sister, Elsa
- Go to Anna's house and pick up the book on the floor from the side room
- Show the book to Anna who will request a Birthday Cake
- Collect one of each of the following — Butter, Egg, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Cocoa Bean
- Use these ingredients to cook a Birthday Cake
- Bring the cake to Elsa who will express gratitude
- Talk to Anna again and she'll want to build a snowman family
- Gather 40 Snowballs, 12 Pebbels, 8 Fabric, 8 Dry Wood, and 4 Carrots
- Speak to Anna and then head to the crafting station to create the Snow Family
- Place the Snow Family item somewhere in the Forest of Valor and take a photo when the Frozen characters pose next to it
- Talk to Anna to finish the last quest in her Friendship path
This is how players will complete the Friendship Quest in Disnet Dreamlight Valley.