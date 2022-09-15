Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to unlock Moana and Maui

Moana is one of the most popular Disney movies in recent memory, and players can interact with two of its characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The title character of the movie, Moana, and the demigod she befriends are both available to bring to the Village. Just like several other characters, players will have to complete certain tasks to do so.

No matter which one the player approaches first, they will have to get Moana to their Village before they can bring Maui along.

Steps to unlock Moana in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Helping Moana will make her want to live in the Village of Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Moana's realm is one of the first that can be entered when the Dream Castle is opened in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Once they access the castle, players will be asked which door they want to unlock first. If they choose to open the Moana door first, they will have to pay 50 Dreamlight. If not, they have to come back and open it for 3,000 Dreamlight.

Once it is open, follow these steps to unlock Moana:

Enter the door to the Moana realm and find her near a boat.

Talk to her and begin the quest "After the Storm."

Search the beach for eight Wood-resembling planks.

Interact with the small mounds of dirt after the Wood has been acquired to pick up the same amount of Silk Webs.

Return to Moana, speak to her, deliver the resources found, and move on to the next quest.

Walk up the hill near Moana to find Maui gazing at the ocean. Talk to him to start a back-and-forth conversation with both characters.

Maui will then temporarily upgrade the Pickaxe so that Moana's boat can be freed.

Head to the boat, break the rocks around it with the Pickaxe, and set it free.

Go back to Maui, speak to him, and complete this quest.

Talk to Moana once more to start the "How Far You'll Go" quest.

Hop on the boat with Moana to find a light that will make it easier to traverse the fog.

Pick the Coral Reef as the location to sail to and grab the torch off the rock right next to where the boat docks.

Set sail again and catch the fish from the ripple that the quest requires.

Show the fish to Moana, and she will head to the Village.

Complete the tasks needed to build Moana's home, such as gathering enough Star Coins, and she will become a resident.

When Moana has a house in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can make their way back to her realm. They can speak to Maui once again to start the process of unlocking him.

Steps to unlock Maui in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Maui is in disbelief that Moana left for the Village in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

A quest named "A Feast Worth of a Demigod" will be given to players by Moana after she settles down in the Village. Her Friendship level may need to be raised before she provides the quest.

Once the quest has been given, follow the objective back to Moana's realm to find Maui:

Talk to Maui in the same location as before (looking out over the ocean).

Maui will task players will creating three meals with at least a three-star rating.

Cook these meals and return them to Maui. He will be surprisingly impressed by the player and ask for the Peaceful Grotto to be built in the Village. It must be built in a body of water and costs 5,000 Star Coins to begin construction.

When construction is finished, Maui will make his way to the Valley and call it his home.

It is very easy to get Maui after Moana has been unlocked in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Just make sure to have enough Dreamlight and Star Coins to get it done as fast as possible.

