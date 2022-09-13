Disney Dreamlight Valley cooking guide: How to create Ratatouille and impress Remy

Cooking, making new recipes, and foraging for ingredients in the open world are core gameplay mechanics in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Not only are they incredibly fun features that players can tap into now and then, but cooking up new recipes is important, especially when it comes to convincing the characters to join the player as a resident.

One such important dish in Gameloft’s latest life simulator is the Ratatouille, which is required if players want to convince Remy, the chef rat from the movie Ratatouille, to join them as a resident.

The movie’s protagonist can be found in the Ratatouille realm and will task the players to create a lot of culinary dishes that will help persuade him to join them.

While most of the dishes that Remy will ask for are pretty easy and straightforward to create, making his signature Ratatouille is where things get a tad bit tricky, and many players seem to be having trouble accomplishing it.

Today’s cooking guide will therefore go over how players can easily make Ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Creating Ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ratatouille will be the final dish that Remy will ask players to create in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This will be “An Important Night” at the Restaurant quest, and it is incredibly tricky to make, especially if players are not all that used to the life simulator's cooking feature.

To make things even more difficult, Remy himself will be quite vague about the ingredients that are required for the dish. So for those looking to try making it blind, there will be a lot of trial and error involved in the process as Gameloft has made sure that Ratatouille’s signature dish is not something that can be easily replicated.

Below is a list of all the ingredients that players will require to make Ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley.:

Basil x1

Onion x1

Tomato x1

Eggplant x1

Zucchini x1

The first step towards making the dish will be to gather all the ingredients. Now most of them can be purchased from the many stores around town. However, players can even choose to plant them in their own backyards.

After obtaining all the ingredients, fans will be required to throw them all into the cooking pot, and the game will automatically provide players with the five-star Ratatouille dish as a reward.

On obtaining the dish, the final step will be to bring it to Remy in order to impress him with the player’s culinary skills. Remy, as a result, will be quite impressed with the Ratatouille that players have cooked up for him, and by the end of the interaction, he will agree to become a resident.

Remy can then be found running the Chez Remy restaurant in the Valley. The Ratatouille recipe will also get added to the cookbook as a result, and players will get to treat the other residents of the Vallery to it from time to time.

