Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to design your own clothes

The customization options in Disney Dreamlight Valley are vast, giving players a lot of control over their game. Not only can they decorate their home and Village, they can also create an avatar to their liking.
This can be done with their appearance, in-game clothing options, or by creating their own clothing designs.
Disney Dreamlight Valley has several cosmetic items available from the franchises showcased in the game. If those don't suit a player's needs, they can go into their Wardrobe and customize a piece of clothing on their own.
How to create a clothing design in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
The Touch of Magic design option allows anyone to customize a variety of clothing items. Players can select a color for that piece of clothing along with a number of categorized motifs to place on it.
Here is how to access Touch of Magic and use it to create awesome custom cosmetics in Disney Dreamlight Valley:
- Open the the Wardrobe menu from under the inventory tab
- Select the Customize option in the Wardrobe menu instead of selecting any specific clothing category
- Choose Add New to start a new Touch of Magic design
- Select one of the several clothing items to begin customizing
- Press the Open Color Picker button to change the color of the clothing item
- Select the plus sign on the left side of the screen to add a new layer
- 50 layers can be added to any clothing item
- There are multiple design motif categories to choose from
- Pick a category and choose a design from that category
- Use the controls listed on-screen to rotate and move the motif or adjust the camera angle with preset angles or by simply zooming in or out
- Repeat the steps from adding a new layer onward to place more designs on the clothing item
- Save and quit, then select the clothing item from the Customize Wardrobe menu to wear it
Clothing item options in Disney Dreamlight Valley
There are currently 17 different clothing items that can be customized. Players can select one, adjust the color, and place any designs on it by completing the steps mentioned above.
The clothing items are as follows:
- Plain White T-Shirt
- Polo Shirt
- Tank Top
- Basic Baseball Cap
- Headscarf
- Knot Wrap
- Activewear Headscarf
- Basic Hoodie
- Cropped Cardigan
- Jersey
- Cottage Dress
- Long-Sleeved Gown
- T-Shirt Dress
- Sweetheart Strapless Gown
- Backpack
- White Mickey Ears
- White Minnie Ears
Design motif categories in Disney Dreamlight Valley
More design motifs can be earned by completing Friendship quests or by progressing through the Star Path. The Star Path is the game's version of the Battle Pass with various rewards available.
Here are all of the categories available to choose from:
- Shapes
- Symbols
- Characters
- Animals
- Objects
- Nature
- Food
- Floral
- Flourishes
- Celestial
- Magical
- Villainous
- Misc
Talk to the Villagers, give them gifts, and complete their quests to add more design motifs to the different categories. Either that or purchase the premium Star Path for 2,500 Moonstones to unlock some of its motif rewards.