Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to design your own clothes

The customization options in Disney Dreamlight Valley are vast, giving players a lot of control over their game. Not only can they decorate their home and Village, they can also create an avatar to their liking.

This can be done with their appearance, in-game clothing options, or by creating their own clothing designs.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has several cosmetic items available from the franchises showcased in the game. If those don't suit a player's needs, they can go into their Wardrobe and customize a piece of clothing on their own.

How to create a clothing design in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Touch of Magic features is a designer's best friend in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

The Touch of Magic design option allows anyone to customize a variety of clothing items. Players can select a color for that piece of clothing along with a number of categorized motifs to place on it.

Here is how to access Touch of Magic and use it to create awesome custom cosmetics in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Open the the Wardrobe menu from under the inventory tab

Select the Customize option in the Wardrobe menu instead of selecting any specific clothing category

Choose Add New to start a new Touch of Magic design

Select one of the several clothing items to begin customizing

Press the Open Color Picker button to change the color of the clothing item

Select the plus sign on the left side of the screen to add a new layer

50 layers can be added to any clothing item

There are multiple design motif categories to choose from

Pick a category and choose a design from that category

Use the controls listed on-screen to rotate and move the motif or adjust the camera angle with preset angles or by simply zooming in or out

Repeat the steps from adding a new layer onward to place more designs on the clothing item

Save and quit, then select the clothing item from the Customize Wardrobe menu to wear it

Clothing item options in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A look at the clothing options in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

There are currently 17 different clothing items that can be customized. Players can select one, adjust the color, and place any designs on it by completing the steps mentioned above.

The clothing items are as follows:

Plain White T-Shirt

Polo Shirt

Tank Top

Basic Baseball Cap

Headscarf

Knot Wrap

Activewear Headscarf

Basic Hoodie

Cropped Cardigan

Jersey

Cottage Dress

Long-Sleeved Gown

T-Shirt Dress

Sweetheart Strapless Gown

Backpack

White Mickey Ears

White Minnie Ears

Design motif categories in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are many design motifs players can use to create a custom outfit (Image via Gameloft)

More design motifs can be earned by completing Friendship quests or by progressing through the Star Path. The Star Path is the game's version of the Battle Pass with various rewards available.

Here are all of the categories available to choose from:

Shapes

Symbols

Characters

Animals

Objects

Nature

Food

Floral

Flourishes

Celestial

Magical

Villainous

Misc

Talk to the Villagers, give them gifts, and complete their quests to add more design motifs to the different categories. Either that or purchase the premium Star Path for 2,500 Moonstones to unlock some of its motif rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far