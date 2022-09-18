Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to unlock WALL-E

Early on in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can help WALL-E and invite him to live in their Village.

The cute, rusted robot comes from a beloved movie of the same name and is found in one of the opening realms. Like all other characters, he requires a lengthy quest to be completed.

WALL-E resides in a bit of a wasteland at the start. He is trapped there and needs help repairing his tracks, cleaning up the place, and making it a bit more vibrant with some plant life.

How to bring WALL-E to the Village in Disney Dreamlight Valley

WALL-E wants to liven up his realm before leaving in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

A handful of objectives need to be completed for WALL-E's quest to be considered done in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It can take a while without knowing where to find some items or how to perform actions.

Here's how one can help him so he feels comfortable enough to leave his realm and join the Village:

Complete the quest from Merlin to obtain 2,000 Dreamlight

Accomplishments that provide Dreamlight can be seen in the Dreamlight tab of the menu, such as fishing, gardening, making friends, and more

Use the 2,000 Dreamlight to open the Dream Caste to the very north of the Village

When given the option by Merlin, select to visit the realm described as "a desolate planet with a shy robot"

If another realm is chosen in this initial portion of Disney Dreamlight Valley, WALL-E's realm can be opened later for 3,000 Dreamlight

Talk to WALL-E after arriving in his realm

Use the Shovel tool to dig up items found in the cracked areas of the realm

One of them will contain a door handle for a fridge

Interact with the worn-out fridge to place the handle on it and open it to find WALL-E's replacement rack

Return to WALL-E, give him the track, and begin dismantling the piles of scraps and trash in the area

Collect 60 pieces of trash and craft all of them into Trash Cubes at the Crafting Station

WALL-E now asks for his Special Seeds to be planted

Find the seeds in the fridges or by digging them up. Plant eight Special Seeds and water all of them

WALL-E still won't be convinced and would require gifts to increase his Friendship level

Head back to the Village and speak to Merlin who will suggest what gifts to take to the robot

Find the ball inside Mickey's house, fish for a Sprout Boot near Goofy, and trade two Garnets to get a Fire Extinguisher from Scrooge McDuck

Return to WALL-E in his realm and present him with the gifts

He will now want to live in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Village

Place his truck, which acts as his home, and pay for its construction to have WALL-E move in

A sign is placed in front of WALL-E's home when a spot for it is selected. It costs 2,000 Star Coins for Scrooge McDuck to accept it and have the construction finished.

After WALL-E moves in, players can visit him in his truck or find him wandering around the Village. Speaking with him and giving him additional gifts will increase his Friendship level and offer more quests.

