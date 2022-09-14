Disney Dreamlight Valley: 5 best recipes to cook in the game

Disney Dreamlight Valley is out right now via an early access release and still offers hours of fun. The brand new life-sim experience from developer Gameloft allows players to meet any familiar Disney characters in a new setting as they explore, cook, and craft to their heart's content.

They can harvest various resources and ingredients as they explore the world and utilize many of them to cook various foods. There are quite a few recipes to discover and taste. With so many options available, which are worth trying out?

Here are 5 of the best recipes to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Note: All of these are 4-star or above recipes, making them some of the fanciest meals in the game.

1) Pan-Fried Angler Fish

𝕋𝕂𝕤-𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕤 @TKsMantis Been checking out Disney Dreamlight Valley on Game Pass because people are saying it is Disney Animal Crossing for the most part. It has been fun. For sure has an interesting premise. Plus, you can fish with Goofy. Been checking out Disney Dreamlight Valley on Game Pass because people are saying it is Disney Animal Crossing for the most part. It has been fun. For sure has an interesting premise. Plus, you can fish with Goofy. https://t.co/UaKm4djew3

The recipe calls for one Anglerfish, one potato, one tomato, and one zucchini. Select each ingredient and add it to the pot to cook them together. Anglerfish is a rare ingredient, but once obtained, you will be able to craft the most profitable recipe in the entire game. It sells for 2500 coins and is a 4-star recipe.

2) Arendellian Pickled Herring

Arendellian Pickled Herring recipe (Image via GosuNoob/YouTube)

It consists of one herring, one garlic, one lemon, one onion, and one spice. Grab each ingredient from the inventory and combine them in the pot. It restores a whooping 2100 energy and sells for 556 coins. It is a 5-star recipe

3) Bouillabaisse

Cooking Bouillabaisse (Image via Quick Tips/YouTube)

This dish includes one shrimp, any two shellfish, one tomato, and any one vegetable. It sells for 671 Coins and is a 5-star recipe.

4) Peanut Butter Waffles

Cooking Peanut Butter Waffles (Image via Mystical World Gaming/YouTube)

This one consists of one peanut, one wheat, one egg, and one milk bag. It is the highest-selling desert in the game at 978 coins. Waffles seem to be more in demand than the magnificent Aurora's Cake. It is a 4-star recipe.

5) Souffle

Souffle recipe (Image via Bethany Leigh/YouTube)

This recipe is made up of one cheese, one egg, one milk bag, and one butter. It sells for 1200 coins and is a 4-star recipe.

It is interesting to note that many of these are real-life recipes carried over into the game. The iconic Ratatouille is a dish that features in the Disney movie of the same title. It can also be crafted using various vegetables, namely Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, and a Herb.

How to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Chwistopher | DLV Hell @Loudwindow you have to manually put ingredients into the pot for cooking in dreamlight valley you have to manually put ingredients into the pot for cooking in dreamlight valley https://t.co/5TKDl3PyFu

Players can cook at a stove. The mechanics largely work like other games where one picks a bunch of ingredients and plops them into the cooking pot.

Experimenting with different ingredient combinations is crucial to see what works and what doesn't. In the case of the former, successful endeavors result in players obtaining recipes that can be referred to while making them again. New ones can also be learned.

Boshi @Skull_bosh I’m genuinely surprised at how good Disney Dreamlight Valley is. I had so much fun cooking snack to my hearts content with Remmy from Ratatouille. I’m genuinely surprised at how good Disney Dreamlight Valley is. I had so much fun cooking snack to my hearts content with Remmy from Ratatouille. https://t.co/ovVoYc0JK1

A star rating system determines how good the dish is, ranging from one to five stars. However, one might question the use of these dishes. Why consume them? This lets players regain Energy. Otherwise, they can be sold to Goofy for Star Coins or gifted to an NPC to improve their relationship with them.

There are dozens of recipes to uncover, each of which can be split into three categories: Appetizers, Entrees, and Desserts.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available via early access on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta