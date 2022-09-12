All Critters in Disney Dreamlight Valley and their favorite food

Disney Dreamlight Valley, a brand new life-sim from developer Gameloft, is out right now. At least through early access. Despite that, players can still have hours of fun engaging with their favorite Disney characters and sprucing up the home of their dreams.
Aside from activities like hunting for plants, ore-mining, and fishing, players can also encounter animal denizens in the worlds they visit. Want to know what creatures can be found in the game and what food they like? Read on to find out.
Here are all critters that can be tamed in Disney Dreamlight Valley
At the moment, there are eight critters to be found in Disney Dreamlight Valley in total. These are further divided into sub-types. To be able to befriend them, players need to feed them their favorite food, which they can find in the biomes they encounter. Here is the complete list:
1) Squirrels
- Sub-types: Classic Squirrel, Red Squirrel, Black Squirrel, Grey Squirrel, White Squirrel
- Likes: Fruits and nuts
- Favorite food: Peanuts
- Where to find: Plaza
2) Sunbirds
- Sub-types: Emerald Sunbird, Golden Sunbird, Orchid Sunbird, Red Sunbird, Turquoise Sunbird
- Likes: Flowers
- Favorite food: Green Passion Lily (Emerald Sunbird), Sunflower (Golden Sunbird), Orange Houseleek (Orchid Sunbird), Red Bromeliad (Red Sunbird), Pink Houseleek (Turquoise Sunbird)
- Where to find: Sunlit Plateau
The Sunbird sub-types are the only group to have distinct favorites.
3) Rabbits
- Sub-types: Classic Rabbit, Calico Rabbit, Black Rabbit, Brown Rabbit, White Rabbit
- Likes: Vegetables
- Favorite food: Carrot
- Where to find: Peaceful Meadow
4) Raccoons
- Sub-types: Classic Raccoon, Black Raccoon, Blue Raccoon, Red Raccoon, White Raccoon
- Likes: Fruit
- Favorite food: Blueberries
- Where to find: Forest of Valor
5) Turtles
- Sub-types: Classic Turtle, Black Turtle, Brown Turtle, Purple Turtle, White Turtle
- Likes: Shellfish and Seaweed
- Favorite food: Seaweed
- Where to find: Dazzle Beach
6) Ravens
- Sub-types: Classic Raven, Red Raven, Blue Raven, Brown Raven, White Raven
- Likes: Unknown
- Favorite food: Unknown
- Where to find: Forgotten Lands
For now, this is the only critter in the group whose taste pallets remain a mystery. In fact, even the birds themselves do not spawn in the target location. Perhaps a bug?
7) Foxes
- Sub-types: Classic Fox, Red Fox, Blue Fox, Black Fox, White Fox
- Likes: Fish
- Favorite food: White Sturgeon
- Where to find: Frosted Heights
8) Crocodiles
- Sub-types: Classic Crocodile, Red Crocodile, Blue Crocodile, Pink Crocodile, White Crocodile, Golden Crocodile
- Likes: Shellfish
- Favorite food: Lobster
- Where to find: Glade of Trust
What is Disney Dreamlight Valley about?
Developed and published by mobile gaming giant Gameloft, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life sim with resource management and lite RPG elements. The game can be best described as a crossover between Nintendo's Animal Crossing series and ConcernedApe's Stardew Valley, the hit indie game.
Players will create their own custom avatar and embark on a grand and laid-back journey to rid Dreamlight Valley of the Forgetting. The highlight is, of course, the ability to recruit and befriend the personable cast of beloved Disney characters. These range from Mickey Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and Wall-E to Ariel, Merlin, Moana, and Ursula. More characters are planned to be added in the future.
Disney Dreamlight Valley (Early Access) is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.