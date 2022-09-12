All Critters in Disney Dreamlight Valley and their favorite food

Disney Dreamlight Valley, a brand new life-sim from developer Gameloft, is out right now. At least through early access. Despite that, players can still have hours of fun engaging with their favorite Disney characters and sprucing up the home of their dreams.

Aside from activities like hunting for plants, ore-mining, and fishing, players can also encounter animal denizens in the worlds they visit. Want to know what creatures can be found in the game and what food they like? Read on to find out.

Here are all critters that can be tamed in Disney Dreamlight Valley

At the moment, there are eight critters to be found in Disney Dreamlight Valley in total. These are further divided into sub-types. To be able to befriend them, players need to feed them their favorite food, which they can find in the biomes they encounter. Here is the complete list:

1) Squirrels

Sub-types: Classic Squirrel, Red Squirrel, Black Squirrel, Grey Squirrel, White Squirrel

Classic Squirrel, Red Squirrel, Black Squirrel, Grey Squirrel, White Squirrel Likes: Fruits and nuts

Fruits and nuts Favorite food: Peanuts

Peanuts Where to find: Plaza

2) Sunbirds

Sub-types: Emerald Sunbird, Golden Sunbird, Orchid Sunbird, Red Sunbird, Turquoise Sunbird

Emerald Sunbird, Golden Sunbird, Orchid Sunbird, Red Sunbird, Turquoise Sunbird Likes: Flowers

Flowers Favorite food: Green Passion Lily (Emerald Sunbird), Sunflower (Golden Sunbird), Orange Houseleek (Orchid Sunbird), Red Bromeliad (Red Sunbird), Pink Houseleek (Turquoise Sunbird)

Green Passion Lily (Emerald Sunbird), Sunflower (Golden Sunbird), Orange Houseleek (Orchid Sunbird), Red Bromeliad (Red Sunbird), Pink Houseleek (Turquoise Sunbird) Where to find: Sunlit Plateau

The Sunbird sub-types are the only group to have distinct favorites.

3) Rabbits

Sub-types: Classic Rabbit, Calico Rabbit, Black Rabbit, Brown Rabbit, White Rabbit

Classic Rabbit, Calico Rabbit, Black Rabbit, Brown Rabbit, White Rabbit Likes: Vegetables

Vegetables Favorite food: Carrot

Carrot Where to find: Peaceful Meadow

4) Raccoons

Sub-types: Classic Raccoon, Black Raccoon, Blue Raccoon, Red Raccoon, White Raccoon

Classic Raccoon, Black Raccoon, Blue Raccoon, Red Raccoon, White Raccoon Likes: Fruit

Fruit Favorite food: Blueberries

Blueberries Where to find: Forest of Valor

5) Turtles

Sub-types: Classic Turtle, Black Turtle, Brown Turtle, Purple Turtle, White Turtle

Classic Turtle, Black Turtle, Brown Turtle, Purple Turtle, White Turtle Likes: Shellfish and Seaweed

Shellfish and Seaweed Favorite food: Seaweed

Seaweed Where to find: Dazzle Beach

6) Ravens

Sub-types: Classic Raven, Red Raven, Blue Raven, Brown Raven, White Raven

Classic Raven, Red Raven, Blue Raven, Brown Raven, White Raven Likes: Unknown

Unknown Favorite food: Unknown

Unknown Where to find: Forgotten Lands

For now, this is the only critter in the group whose taste pallets remain a mystery. In fact, even the birds themselves do not spawn in the target location. Perhaps a bug?

7) Foxes

Sub-types: Classic Fox, Red Fox, Blue Fox, Black Fox, White Fox

Classic Fox, Red Fox, Blue Fox, Black Fox, White Fox Likes: Fish

Fish Favorite food: White Sturgeon

White Sturgeon Where to find: Frosted Heights

8) Crocodiles

Sub-types: Classic Crocodile, Red Crocodile, Blue Crocodile, Pink Crocodile, White Crocodile, Golden Crocodile

Classic Crocodile, Red Crocodile, Blue Crocodile, Pink Crocodile, White Crocodile, Golden Crocodile Likes: Shellfish

Shellfish Favorite food: Lobster

Lobster Where to find: Glade of Trust

What is Disney Dreamlight Valley about?

Developed and published by mobile gaming giant Gameloft, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life sim with resource management and lite RPG elements. The game can be best described as a crossover between Nintendo's Animal Crossing series and ConcernedApe's Stardew Valley, the hit indie game.

Players will create their own custom avatar and embark on a grand and laid-back journey to rid Dreamlight Valley of the Forgetting. The highlight is, of course, the ability to recruit and befriend the personable cast of beloved Disney characters. These range from Mickey Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and Wall-E to Ariel, Merlin, Moana, and Ursula. More characters are planned to be added in the future.

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Early Access) is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

