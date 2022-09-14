Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to find seaweed

Disney Dreamlight Valley has surprised fans with its robust cast of beloved characters and addictive gameplay loop. As a life sim, players will embark on a journey to meet new Disney characters while working towards building their dream homes. Like all other games in the genre, crafting is a key component of the base gameplay.

There are a lot of materials and resources to discover in the Valley that will go a long way towards advancing the game. Both from a gameplay perspective and narrative. Let's take a look at where to find seaweed.

What is the purpose of seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Seaweed is a resource found in the wild used to craft two important items: fiber and rope. Using seaweed is the only way to craft them. These are further useful in helping build new stuff and are also needed to progress quests for certain NPCs.

These include fixing Moana's boat, which requires ropes to be able to proceed with the side mission. This falls under 'The Mysterious Wreck,' which requires players to find seven ropes. However, one rope in itself is crafted from eight fibers, while one fiber is crafted from five seaweeds. It is this gradual progression that keeps players busy scouring for items.

Coming back to the main point, seaweed can be obtained by fishing. To do this, players will primarily need a fishing rod first. Once that is procured, visit the Dazzle Beach area. This coastline region in Disney Dreamlight Valley is home to adorable Turtle pets and mysterious rocks.

To be able to find seaweed, cast your rope into the body of water where there are no ripples - these indicate fish, which we do not need. Reel in to hopefully find seaweed and repeat until the desired amount is obtained.

Note that seaweed can otherwise be found on the ground throughout the Valley, but these do not replenish, so the beach is your best bet. This is a tedious process, as players will finally have to find 200+ seaweed bits to get to those seven ropes.

Other popular NPCs like Donald and Goofy will also demand rope for their questlines, so be sure to have some on hand.

But that brings up another question. How do you craft, to begin with? That is relatively easy too. Just head to a crafting table, create fiber and eventually rope with the acquired raw materials.

What else can you do in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The game is still packed with content when not running errands for others and harvesting resources. Stroll around the vibrant locales to discover landmarks and converse with varied characters.

These range from popular names like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck to lesser-known ones like Merlin and Ursula. Or even tame some of the wild animals. The game's latest Toy Story Realm update adds familiar faces from the Toy Story movies like Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

Disney Dreamlight valley is available for early access release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

