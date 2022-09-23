Disney Dreamlight Valley guide - Final Pickaxe Upgrades - Breaking the Ice and The Singing Ice walkthrough

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation game by developer Gameloft, which lets you visit a new and magical land created by Disney. Here, you can meet many famous Disney characters and work together with them to dispel the darkness from the realm and restore peace to the valley.

To help you with your quest, you’ll also have to use a handful of Royal Tools to dispel magical obstacles and open up the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley. One such tool is the Royal Pickaxe, which you will initially require to break through large rocks to open up new paths and unlock new areas.

While the pickaxe gets a few upgrades throughout the game, I’ll take you through the steps to acquire the final two in this guide. With these upgrades, your pickaxe will be able to break through all the rock-like hurdles in the game, and you’ll be set to open up all the locked-off areas. Read on to learn more.

How to get the final Pickaxe upgrades in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Breaking the Ice walkthrough

Once you have unlocked the Frozen Heights biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll have noticed the large and small ice crystals dotting the landscape. If you have tried to break these, you’ll see that your pickaxe isn’t quite up to the task, and you’ll need Elsa to upgrade it for you.

So, after bringing Anna & Elsa into the valley, you’ll need to talk to Elsa near the well to get the quest known as Breaking the Ice, which requires you to break the ice formations outside the Ice Caverns area that is intended to be Elsa’s home. Follow the steps below to complete the quest:

Step 1: After your conversation with Elsa, follow her to Ice Cavern to examine the crystals blocking the way in. Talk to her near the cave, and you’ll both discover that your regular pickaxe is of no use.

Elsa's cavern is blocked off by ice formations in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Youtube - Mirraj Gaming)

Step 2: Elsa will then have a strange idea to brew up a potion to emulate the power of the sun (in the palm of your hands). Known as the Warmth of the Summer Potion, you’ll need to gather a few materials to craft it. They are:

X1 Vial of Ocean Water

X5 Sunflowers

X5 Lemons

X2 Sugarcane

X3 Garlic

(Tips: Lemons and Garlic can be harvested in the Forest of Valor in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can buy sugarcane directly from Goofy’s stall in Dazzle Beach or get sugarcane seeds from him. In the same area, you’ll also find Sunflowers)

Step 3: If the Vial of Ocean Water confuses you, don’t worry. It is a quest-specific item and never appears again in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To get this item, walk along the shore in Dazzle Beach, from Goofy’s stall to the magic well (provided you haven’t moved it). You should see something shining in the water. This is what you need to pick up to acquire the vial.

Step 4: With the materials collected, head to a crafting table and craft yourself a Warmth of the Summer Potion.

Crafting the Warmth of the Summer potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Youtube - Mirraj Gaming)

Step 5: Take the potion to Elsa, and she will ask you to apply the potion to the pickaxe, which will be done during the dialogue automatically.

Step 6: Now, you’ll need to clear up the ice near the entrance, head inside, and clear up all the ice there. Elsa will follow you inside, and if you talk to her now, she’ll reveal a hidden path to the sound that has been calling her here.

Breaking the ice (Image via Youtube - Mirraj Gaming)

Step 7: Head deeper inside, and you’ll find a crest on the ground. Show it to Elsa, and she’ll ask you to fit it into the wall with the symbol from Frozen 2, which will quiet the voice a little. Talk to her once more to finish the quest.

The Singing Ice walkthrough

After completing the Breaking the Ice quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be able to break the small ice crystals. But, there’s one more upgrade left, which will allow you to break through the large ones and unearth the treasures within. You’ll need to complete The Singing Ice quest to attain this upgrade.

To unlock this quest, you’ll need to reach friendship level 6 with Elsa and have the Frosted Heights biome unlocked. Talk to her, and she will tell you that some large ice crystals have appeared in the Ice Cavern when she touched Anna’s ice sculpture. Follow the steps below to complete the quest:

Step 1: Head inside the caverns to look at the ice crystals and talk to Elsa. She will reveal that you’ll need to imbue your pickaxe with the power of winter to break through the large crystals. To brew the Cold of Winder potion, you’ll first need to create an Icy Bouquet of flowers.

Elsa is upset (Image via Youtube - Quick Tips)

Step 2: Gather the following flowers to make the bouquet: white daisy, red falling penstemon, and pink bromeliad

(Tips: White daisies grow in the Peaceful Meadow; Red Falling Penstemons grow in the Plaza; Pink Bromeliads grow in the Sunlit Plateau)

Step 3: After collecting the flowers, bring them to Elsa, and she will turn them into an icy bouquet. She’ll then give you the final list of ingredients to brew the potion, and these will be:

X5 Ice Chunks from the Ice Caverns

X3 Snow

X1 Vial of Freezing Water from the Frosted Heights

(Tips: Ice chunks will be glowing fragments of broken ice that will spawn inside the Ice Cavern; you can get snow by digging in the Frosted Heights)

Step 4: For the Vial of Freezing water (another quest-specific item), head over to Frosted Heights, just north of the well. It will be the shining item by the river bed.

Crafting the Cold of Winter potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Youtube - Quick Tips)

Step 5: Once all the ingredients are collected, craft the potion at a crafting table and bring it to Elsa. She will ask you to apply it to your pickaxe, which will again be done automatically as part of the dialogue.

Step 6: Break all the large ice crystals inside the cavern and pick up the new crest from the final one. Fit the crest into the symbol on the wall.

Breaking more ice (Image via Youtube - Quick Tips)

Step 7: Talk to Elsa once more to let her know and finish the quest.

With this quest completed, your pickaxe is now set to break through all the possible obstacles along the way. Most of the map will now be open to you, so explore to your heart’s content.

With this quest completed, your pickaxe is now set to break through all the possible obstacles along the way. Most of the map will now be open to you, so explore to your heart's content.

