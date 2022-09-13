Disney Dreamlight Valley material guide: How to obtain Iron Ingots

Gameloft’s latest life simulator title, Disney Dreamlight Valley, offers players a lot when it comes to the various activities and features that they can enjoy in the title.

One of the key features is cooking and crafting, which allows fans to create a variety of items as they make their way through the narrative.

However, to begin crafting in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will be required to get their hands on specific items and raw materials in the game, some of which are a bit difficult to come across.

One of the many materials that players have been having an issue acquiring in the life simulator is Iron Ingots. While the Ingots themselves need to be crafted, fans will be required to get their hands on the crafting recipe as well as Iron Ore to be able to create them.

Today’s guide will go over how players can effectively obtain the Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Obtaining Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players will be required to craft Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They cannot be purchased from the in-game store, and this makes them one of the more difficult resources to have a steady supply of.

Players require Iron Ores to make Iron Ingots, which is another raw material that is not all that common in the game. It will take players quite a while to get a good supply of Iron Ores in the game.

To gain access to some Iron Ores, fans will first need to progress a significant amount in the Disney Dreamlight Valley narrative and restore the Pillar of Friendship in the Peaceful Meadow.

Upon restoring it, they will then get access to the rest of the biomes in the game. However, players will first be required to have enough Dreamlight to successfully clear the Night Thorns in front of them before they are able to make their way to new areas.

Players will be able to obtain Iron Ore from the following biomes:

Sunlit Plateau

Forest of Valor

Forgotten Lands

Glade of Trust

Frosted Heights

Out of the five, it is recommended that players first visit the Forest of Valor for the ores, as it’s the cheapest biome on the list to unlock and serves as a good starting point for players to begin crafting.

To obtain Iron Ore in the various biomes, players will first be required to get their hands on the Pickaxe, which can be obtained very early on in the game, almost as soon as fans start their journey with Mickey and Merlin.

Once they have the pickaxe, players will be able to smash rock formations and obtain raw materials such as ores. To get Iron Ores, in particular, players will be required to destroy large ore veins that are represented as black rocks present along rock walls.

Breaking these will net them Iron Ore. They can then transform the Iron Ore into Iron Ingots by mixing it with Coal Ore. Five Iron ore and one Coal Ore will allow players to obtain one Iron Ingot in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish