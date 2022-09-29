Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to complete every Friendship quest for Remy

Remy from Ratatouille plays a vital role in running the restaurant in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Chez Remy is closed and abandoned at the start of the game, but after completing the first couple of Friendship quests for Remy, players can open the restaurant and serve other Villagers.

In addition to opening Chez Remy, players can earn some fun rewards from Remy if they increase his Friendship level to its maximum and complete all of the quests he has to offer.

Each Friendship quest for Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

An Important Night at the Restaurant

Remy requires a ton of cooking in order to unlocked in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Players can choose Remy's realm as the first free realm they enter in Disney Dreamlight Valley or come back at a later time and open it by spending Dreamlight. Whichever path is chosen, this first quest is how Remy becomes a resident:

Find and speak to Remy in his realm

Take out the Watering Can and wash three tubs of dishes scattered around the restaurant

Talk to Remy after cleaning the dishes and he'll want some cooking to be done

Get the Rainbow Trout from the shelf at the back of the room, cook it, and show Remy

Do the same with any Fruit, such as an apple

Next comes a 3-course meal that Remy requests

Start with the appetizer by collecting a Bell Pepper, Cheese, and an Egg, then cook it at the stove to make Bell Pepper Puffs for Remy

Follow this up with the main course by collecting Wheat, Tomato, Cheese, and either Basil or Oregano

Cook it to make Pizza Margherita and give it to Remy

Lastly is the desert, which is a Banana Pie requring Butter, Wheat, and a Banana

Cook it and give it to Remy who will mention a food critic is here and the dinner rush is beginning

Gather Lettuce, Tomato, Corn, Bell Pepper, and Onions to make a Ranch Salad

Place it in the serving area and then cook Ratatouille with Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, and either Basil or Oregano

Set it on the serving hatch, talk to Remy, and he'll agree to come to the Village

Place Remy's house down anywhere in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Village and pay the 2,000 Star Coins needed to construct it for him to officially move in and complete the quest.

A Restaurant Makeover

Find Remy outside the restaurant in Disney Dreamlight Valley after he has settled into the Village. Talk to him to start this quest:

Remy will open the restaurant so go inside and talk to him

Head to Scrooge McDuck's shop and buy a furniture kit for 2,000 Star Coins

Return the furniture kit to Remy who will need help finding many cooking items

Collect 10 Oregano, 15 Carrot, 15 Raspberry, and 25 Wheat

Give those items to Remy who will officially open Chez Remy for business

Remy's Recipe Book

Remy will be grateful with his recipes returned in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

After raising Remy's Friendship level in Disney Dreamlight Valley, more conversation options will become available and additional Friendship quests will open up:

Find Remy and talk to him

He will say he is upset about not remembering any of his famous recipes

Talk to Mickey who knows where the recipes are and gives a list of how to find them

Examine the list in the inventory screen to see three Memories

Head to the Memory locations to find the recipes for Remy

The first is near the stairs that lead down to Dazzle Beach

The second one is on the level just before the last inside the mysterious cave on Dazzle Beach

The final is near Goofy's Stall on Dazzle Beach

Return them to Remy who will need some Peanuts to finish a dish he has been working on

Head to Remy's realm and collect the stash of Peanuts near the back

Take them to Remy who will provide recipes for a Peanut Butter Sandwich and Peanut Butter Waffle

Cook 2 Peanut Butter Sandwiches with 1 Wheat and 1 Peanut Butter each

Give the sandwiches to Remy to end this quest

The Price of Fame

Talk to Remy to receive a Chef's Outfit

Put it on and talk to Remy once more to fully start the quest

Remy requests that three orders be completed at Chez Remy while wearing the outfit

Visit the restaurant regularly and cook the order of whatever Villager is seated inside

Do this three times, speak to Remy, and complete the quest

The three orders will be completely random, as any Disney Dreamlight Valley resident may end up sitting in Chez Remy at any time. Just walk in and see if they want to place a food order, then cook it up and serve it to them.

The Unknown Flavor

The final quest unlocks the recipe for some delicious ice cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

The final Friendship quest for Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley will become available once his Friendship level is 10:

Talk to Remy who begins to remember an amazing dessert he used to make

Talk to Merlin to get extra info about the dessert and its recipe

Grab a recipe note from the bookshelves in Merlin's home

Collect 3 Purified Night Shardes by crafting 5 Night Shards and 1 Dream Shard each at a crafting station

Talk to WALL-E who will crush the Shards into Purified Night Shard Powder

Find 15 Snowballs and use them with the Powder at a crafting station to create Ice Slush

Take the Ice Slush to Remy and the Slush Ice item will become an ingredient that can be purchased at Chez Remy

The rat will also provide the recipe for Vanilla Ice Cream

The quest requires it be created with Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane, and Vanilla

Take the Vanilla Ice Cream to Remy to complete the quest

Finishing this quest will see the end of Remy's Disney Dreamlight Valley questline and reward players with the "Best Chef" Shelf furniture item that can be placed in the home or around the Village.

