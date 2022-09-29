Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to complete every Friendship quest for Remy

Remy from Ratatouille plays a vital role in running the restaurant in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Chez Remy is closed and abandoned at the start of the game, but after completing the first couple of Friendship quests for Remy, players can open the restaurant and serve other Villagers.
In addition to opening Chez Remy, players can earn some fun rewards from Remy if they increase his Friendship level to its maximum and complete all of the quests he has to offer.
Each Friendship quest for Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley
An Important Night at the Restaurant
Players can choose Remy's realm as the first free realm they enter in Disney Dreamlight Valley or come back at a later time and open it by spending Dreamlight. Whichever path is chosen, this first quest is how Remy becomes a resident:
- Find and speak to Remy in his realm
- Take out the Watering Can and wash three tubs of dishes scattered around the restaurant
- Talk to Remy after cleaning the dishes and he'll want some cooking to be done
- Get the Rainbow Trout from the shelf at the back of the room, cook it, and show Remy
- Do the same with any Fruit, such as an apple
- Next comes a 3-course meal that Remy requests
- Start with the appetizer by collecting a Bell Pepper, Cheese, and an Egg, then cook it at the stove to make Bell Pepper Puffs for Remy
- Follow this up with the main course by collecting Wheat, Tomato, Cheese, and either Basil or Oregano
- Cook it to make Pizza Margherita and give it to Remy
- Lastly is the desert, which is a Banana Pie requring Butter, Wheat, and a Banana
- Cook it and give it to Remy who will mention a food critic is here and the dinner rush is beginning
- Gather Lettuce, Tomato, Corn, Bell Pepper, and Onions to make a Ranch Salad
- Place it in the serving area and then cook Ratatouille with Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, and either Basil or Oregano
- Set it on the serving hatch, talk to Remy, and he'll agree to come to the Village
Place Remy's house down anywhere in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Village and pay the 2,000 Star Coins needed to construct it for him to officially move in and complete the quest.
A Restaurant Makeover
Find Remy outside the restaurant in Disney Dreamlight Valley after he has settled into the Village. Talk to him to start this quest:
- Remy will open the restaurant so go inside and talk to him
- Head to Scrooge McDuck's shop and buy a furniture kit for 2,000 Star Coins
- Return the furniture kit to Remy who will need help finding many cooking items
- Collect 10 Oregano, 15 Carrot, 15 Raspberry, and 25 Wheat
- Give those items to Remy who will officially open Chez Remy for business
Remy's Recipe Book
After raising Remy's Friendship level in Disney Dreamlight Valley, more conversation options will become available and additional Friendship quests will open up:
- Find Remy and talk to him
- He will say he is upset about not remembering any of his famous recipes
- Talk to Mickey who knows where the recipes are and gives a list of how to find them
- Examine the list in the inventory screen to see three Memories
- Head to the Memory locations to find the recipes for Remy
- The first is near the stairs that lead down to Dazzle Beach
- The second one is on the level just before the last inside the mysterious cave on Dazzle Beach
- The final is near Goofy's Stall on Dazzle Beach
- Return them to Remy who will need some Peanuts to finish a dish he has been working on
- Head to Remy's realm and collect the stash of Peanuts near the back
- Take them to Remy who will provide recipes for a Peanut Butter Sandwich and Peanut Butter Waffle
- Cook 2 Peanut Butter Sandwiches with 1 Wheat and 1 Peanut Butter each
- Give the sandwiches to Remy to end this quest
The Price of Fame
- Talk to Remy to receive a Chef's Outfit
- Put it on and talk to Remy once more to fully start the quest
- Remy requests that three orders be completed at Chez Remy while wearing the outfit
- Visit the restaurant regularly and cook the order of whatever Villager is seated inside
- Do this three times, speak to Remy, and complete the quest
The three orders will be completely random, as any Disney Dreamlight Valley resident may end up sitting in Chez Remy at any time. Just walk in and see if they want to place a food order, then cook it up and serve it to them.
The Unknown Flavor
The final Friendship quest for Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley will become available once his Friendship level is 10:
- Talk to Remy who begins to remember an amazing dessert he used to make
- Talk to Merlin to get extra info about the dessert and its recipe
- Grab a recipe note from the bookshelves in Merlin's home
- Collect 3 Purified Night Shardes by crafting 5 Night Shards and 1 Dream Shard each at a crafting station
- Talk to WALL-E who will crush the Shards into Purified Night Shard Powder
- Find 15 Snowballs and use them with the Powder at a crafting station to create Ice Slush
- Take the Ice Slush to Remy and the Slush Ice item will become an ingredient that can be purchased at Chez Remy
- The rat will also provide the recipe for Vanilla Ice Cream
- The quest requires it be created with Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane, and Vanilla
- Take the Vanilla Ice Cream to Remy to complete the quest
Finishing this quest will see the end of Remy's Disney Dreamlight Valley questline and reward players with the "Best Chef" Shelf furniture item that can be placed in the home or around the Village.