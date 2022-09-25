Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to complete every Friendship quest for Moana?

Moana, the eponymous hero from her film, can be added as a Villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The brave seafarer has her very own realm, where she and the demigod Maui can be found in the first portion of the game. Players can then start raising her Friendship level to get her to the Village and unlock some great rewards.

Moana of Motunui has several Friendship quests that can be completed in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They vary in length, but all lead to completing a ceremony and celebration that honors her people’s gods.

Every Friendship quest for Moana in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After the Storm

"After the Storm" is the first Friendship quest for Moana in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It starts when players speak with her after entering her realm through Dream Castle:

Moana will ask for help in repairing her canoe

Head up the slope behind her to find Maui and talk to him

Maui needs to brush up on his knowledge as there will be a quiz

Complete the quest for Maui and gather eight Wood and three Silk

Return to Moana, give her the materials, and complete the quest

How Far You'll Go

Moana has repaired her ship and will take players out onto the open ocean in this Disney Dreamlight Valley quest:

Talk to Moana and accept the invitation to sail with her

Examine the map she gives to receive a new memory

Speak to Moana again for an explanation on clearing the mist

Four areas can be explored, but the Coral Reef is the one that has Moana requirements

Head there and grab the lantern on the side of the boat against the rocks

Give it to Moana and return to the mist

Choose the option to sail through the mist and fish in the orange circle

Show the fish to Moana and she will agree to move into the Village

Moana won't move in unless Dazzle Beach has been unlocked. Open that biome and place her Fale on the beach. Pay the Star Coins needed to construct it, and she'll become a Villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fixing the Boat

Fixing Moana's boat in Disney Dreamlight Valley will open up many fishing opportunities (Image via Gameloft)

After giving Moana gifts and talking to her daily, her Friendship level will be raised and this quest will eventually become available:

Talk to Moana who will mention the boat on the shore that needs repairing

Accept the mission and follow her to the broken boat

Collect 50 Softwood, 70 Fiber, and 3 Pink Hydrangeas

Use those at a crafting station to create 3 Rustic Wooden Cases, 3 Baskets, and 4 Ropes

Meet with Moana, give her the items, and the boat will be repaired

Pick up the object that appears on the floor, show it to Moana, and the quest will end

Peacemakers

This Disney Dreamlight Valley Friendship quest will help mend the relationship between Moana and Maui:

As always, talk to Moana to start the quest

She'll bring up the glowing object shown to her after the boat was fixed

Maui knows what it is, but the two of them are not talking

Maui will need some convincing with three meals

Cook a Seafood Salad with one Seafood item and one Lettuce

Cook a Fruit Salad with one Fruit of any kind

Cook a Seafood Platter with any two Seafood items

Visit Maui and give him the food

Tell Moana that Maui only kind of accepts her apology

Collect 10 Softwood and use it at a crafting station to create an Oar

Give Moana the Oar and listen to the conversation between her and Maui

Maui will explain that the glowing object is a Leader Shard and another will appear

Pick it up, give it to Moana, and finish this quest up

The Remembering

Collecting Coconuts might bring Pua out of hiding in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Moana is slowly remembering her past after The Forgetting caused the characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley to forget much of their lives. The Remembering is a quest that helps her continue retrieving her memories:

Moana will ask for help removing Night Thorns

Clear all of the Night Thorns from inside of her home and pick up the Memory that appears

Speak to Moana about it to help her remember some magical flowers

Collect any 10 flowers from the Forest of Valor and grab another Memory

Speak to Moana again, who will suggest speaking to Maui

Talk to Maui for another Memory to drop

Pick it up and talk to Moana about harvesting

Collect six Fruits of any kind from the Forest of Valor and another Memory shows up

Grab it to complete the Memory fragment

Talk to Moana and show her that the Memory is of her trusty pig Pua

Go to Moana's realm and harvest some Coconuts from the trees there to help lure Pua

Give them to Moana for another Leader Shard to drop

Grabbing it and giving it to Moana will end the quest

The Search for Pua

Disney Dreamlight Valley players can bring Pua to the island by finishing this quest:

Go with Moana to the fishing boat that was fixed in a previous quest

Talk to her upon arrival and she'll ask for help finding Pua

Search around the ponds of the Peaceful Meadow to find golden footprints

Tell Moana about them and head to Chez Remy to find a plate of food

Go to the Forest of Valor and come across a mass of Night Thorns that has Pua trapped

Free the pig, grab the Leader Shard that drops, and give it to Moana

The Ceremony

The Ceremony becomes available once Moana reaches Friendship level 10 in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Talk to Moana to hear about the rock stacking tradition of her people

Collect 50 Stone, 10 Iron Ingots, and three Conch shells from Moana's realm

Craft the Honored Place at a crafting station

Place it near the avatar's home

Speak with Moana and place all of the Leader Shards into the Honored Place

A short ceremony will take place

Talk to Moana, who will be thankful and advise that a new constellation can be seen in the sky

To close out Moana's Friendship quests, she will reward her Tropical Flourish Gown. Once all is said and done, Disney Dreamlight Valley players can move on to completing another Villager's questline.

