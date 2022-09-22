How to complete all of WALL-E's Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

WALL-E, from the award-winning movie of the same name, is one of the first characters that players can unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If a player opts to go to WALL-E's realm during one of the beginning missions with Merlin, they can bring the timid robot to their Village at no cost. All they have to do is complete a quest.

When WALL-E makes it to the Village in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can start raising his Friendship level. This will open up a multitude of quests that grant special rewards as the level rises.

All Friendship quests for WALL-E in Disney Dreamlight Valley and steps to complete them

The Shy Little Robot

Salem✨ (she/they) @starlitsalem had SO much fun playing @DisneyDLV tonight on stream! we got Wall-E back to Dreamlight Valley and look how cute we are!! had SO much fun playing @DisneyDLV tonight on stream! we got Wall-E back to Dreamlight Valley and look how cute we are!! https://t.co/miu0OoWqdo

The first Friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is always the one that unlocks the character. Here is how to complete it and acquire WALL-E:

Enter WALL-E's realm in the Dream Castle.

Clear out the debris to make a path to the robot.

Speak to him and make a promise to help.

Go the rusted fridge behind WALL-E to find a spare tire track there.

Take it to WALL-E, give it to him, and agree to help even more.

Remove the debris piles to obtain 60 pieces of rubble.

Make six Trash Cubes with the rubble at the nearby crafting station.

Give WALL-E the Trash Cubes and plant the plant Special Seeds he provides and water them.

Talk to WALL-E, who will be reluctant to leave, and head back to the Village.

Speak to Merlin, who will suggest giving WALL-E some gifts.

Go talk to Scrooge McDuck, who will require two Garnets for a Fire Extinguisher.

Make the trade and talk to Mickey before heading into his house to get a ball from the corner.

Find Goofy, who will tell you about a boot in the pond that needs to be fished out.

Return to WALL-E with all of the items, and he will agree to move into the Disney Dreamlight Valley Village.

Find a suitable spot for his home, pay the fee to have it constructed, and talk to WALL-E again to finish the quest.

It's Good to Be Home!

The second Friendship quest for the majority of Disney Dreamlight Valley characters is very short. It simply welcomes them to the Village:

Speak to WALL-E after he settles into his home.

Encourage him to make friends by introducing him to Goofy.

Listen in as they have a conversation.

Talk to WALL-E once more and pick flowers as he follows.

Find a critter and feed it a food item it enjoys with WALL-E nearby.

Talk to WALL-E, who will now feel much more comfortable in the Village.

Village Project: The Garden

Players can create a self-sufficient garden with WALL-E in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

After consistently talking to WALL-E and giving him gifts at times to raise his Friendship level, the Village Project quest will eventually become available:

Talk to WALL-E, who will head to the wooden ruins in the Peaceful Meadow, and request it be turned into a garden area.

Gather five Sugarcane Seeds, five Wheat Seeds, one Trellis, and three Burlap Bags.

Take the items to WALL-E, and the garden will be created automatically.

WALL-E will tend to it on his own, and it will become a harvesting source that can be later upgraded using Star Coins for more crops and faster growth.

The Compressed Garbage Incident

WALL-E is all about keeping the Village in Disney Dreamlight Valley nice and clean. Just speak to him to begin The Compressed Garbage Incident and do the following:

Follow WALL-E to the Peaceful Meadow biome.

Help remove the massive amount of garbage cubes found there. The final one will drop a strange device that can be brought to WALL-E.

A hidden objective becomes available that requires players to simply remove Night Thorns until a memory of the robot's randomly appears.

This could take a lot of Night Thorn clearing, but eventually, the memory will pop out. Players can pick it up to unlock the next quest in WALL-E's Friendship line.

The Broken Memory

cheziwamen @cheziwamen #AnimalCrossing #DisneyDreamlightValley #twitch I just met Wall-e today! If you want to play a game similar to Animal Crossing, then checkout Disney Dreamlight Valley I just met Wall-e today! If you want to play a game similar to Animal Crossing, then checkout Disney Dreamlight Valley 😎 #AnimalCrossing #DisneyDreamlightValley #twitch https://t.co/gPncseAEoE

The Broken Memory is triggered when the memory is retrieved from the Night Thorns. It will advise players to speak to WALL-E to continue the quest:

Agree to follow the robot to his house and search for a circuit board.

Give it to WALL-E when found, and he will fix the strange device from the last quest.

Go with WALL-E to the Dream Castle, speak to him, and enter his realm.

Dig up the sparkling spots in the ground to find another device.

Bring it to WALL-E and collect 12 Tinkering Parts at his request.

Fix the device at a crafting station and give it to the robot to discover it is a device for finding memories.

A Friendly Exchange

This WALL-E quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley starts with the removal of Night Thorns once again:

Clear out enough Night Thorns until another memory of WALL-E's pops out.

Find the robot and speak to him about the memory.

Go with WALL-E to meet with Ariel.

Have a conversation with Ariel and WALL-E. Collect a Bowling Pin from Goofy's house, a Light Bulb from WALL-E's house, and a Toy Train from Mickey's house

Give the items to WALL-E and listen to the conversation he has with Ariel.

WALL-E will break out of his shell and feel as comfortable as ever now in the Village.

This is perhaps one of the simplest Friendship questlines in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It just requires a lot of traveling, item gathering, and crafting compared to others, which require many uses of the Royal Tools.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far