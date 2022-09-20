Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: How to get free fish from Moana

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with famous Disney characters that you can meet, interact with, and befriend. They hail from various Disney properties, many of which are well known, such as Anna and Elsa from Frozen and the famous Disney trio of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

Another such character in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Moana, from the eponymous animated movie. While Moana is not in the village at the start of the game, you can get her back by visiting her realm and convincing her to return, along with Maui, the demigod.

Once Moana is in the village, you can befriend her and do certain quests to help her out. One such quest involves fixing up a boat, which will lead to a great reward by opening up a place to get some free fish every couple of minutes. Read on to learn more.

How to start the “Fixing the Boat” quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have successfully gotten Moana into the village (preferably by the beach), you have the option of progressing her friendship. Reach friendship level 4 and she will have a quest for you. Talk to her, and she will ask you about a broken-down boat by the beach, which she wants to repair.

Agree to assist her, and the quest will start. Follow the steps below to see it through to completion.

Step 1: You’ll need to gather some materials to repair the boat. They are:

X50 Softwood

X70 Fiber

X3 Pink Hydrangea

(Tips: Softwood can be found near bushes and trees on the ground in any biome. Fiber needs to be crafted from seaweed, which you can get from the sea shore or by fishing outside of ripples, especially in the ponds. Pink Hydrangeas can be found in Dazzle Beach).

The broken-down boat Moana finds on Dazzle Beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Step 2: Once you have successfully collected these (it might take a while), head over to the crafting table in Disney Dreamlight Valley to start making some additional materials. This will utilize some of the materials you have just collected. You will need:

X3 Rustic Wooden Crate

(these will use 30 of the 50 softwood you have collected)

X3 Baskets

(18 fibers and three Hydrangeas can be used up here)

X4 Ropes

(32 fibers are used to craft these)

Step 3: Head back down to Dazzle Beach with the crafted items and remaining materials. Talk to Moana near the broken-down boat. Give her the items and she will repair the boat, which will now become functional.

(Note: You’ll also get a mysterious glowing gem here. Pick it up for a later event in the game).

Making the most of the boat

While the quest is over, there are a few additional things to note about how the boat works in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It isn’t a stall, as the fish it will catch is given to you for free. However, as long as you do not pick up the fish from the boat, it will not catch any new ones, as its slots will remain full.

Scrooge McDuck at the beach, upgrading the repaired boat (Image via Gameloft)

The boat starts off with two slots, although it can be upgraded to increase these using Star Coins. To upgrade it you will have to interact with Scrooge McDuck’s sign and pay him an amount to upgrade it each time.

Level 2 - 4 slots (1,000 Star Coins)

Level 3 - 6 slots (2,000 Star Coins)

Level 4 - 8 slots (3,500 Star Coins)

Level 5 - 10 slots (5,000 Star Coins)

Level 6 - 12 slots (10,000 Star Coins)

Level 7 - 14 slots (20,000 Star Coins)

Level 8 - 16 slots (30,000 Star Coins)

Level 9 - 18 slots (40,000 Star Coins)

Level 10 - 20 slots (50,000 Star Coins)

By following the steps above, players will be able to get some free fish from Moana in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

