Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: Where to find Cotton - Lost Loves and Missing Memories Walkthrough

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation game where you can build a brand new life among some of the most famous Disney characters to appear on-screen. Like most games in this genre, you’ll be taking part in various activities and maintaining your village in the best of conditions for your Disney friends.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll mainly partake in cooking, gardening, foraging, mining, and fishing to acquire resources and progress further in certain quests. One such resource in the game is cotton, which is not very useful until later on in the game.

You will require cotton for the Lost Loves and Missing Memories quest from Anna. This guide will walk you through the steps required to finish this quest and, along the way, show you how to collect cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Read on to learn more.

Where to find Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For a brief overview, you will be able to find cotton in the Sunlit Plateau biome of Disney Dreamlight Valley. You’ll need to unlock this area by spending 7000 Dreamlight, so if you haven’t already unlocked the biome yet, you’d best start saving up on Dreamlight as it may take some time to get this amount.

Cotton is a basic material in the game and has only a few uses. You’ll need cotton to make some fabric, which is what you will require for Anna’s quest, Lost Loves and Missing Memories. Given below is a rundown of the quest and where exactly you can find cotton in the Sunlit Plateau.

Lost Loves and Missing Memories Walkthrough

To start this quest, you’ll have to have completed a few tasks beforehand. First, you’ll need to finish the quest known as The Curse, which you will receive once you unlock the Glade of Trust area. You’ll also need to have Anna unlocked (obviously) as well as Kristoff.

If you’ve met the above requirements, you’ll then need to reach a friendship level of 4 with Anna. Follow this guide to learn how to level up friendships quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once you have done so, talk to Anna, and she’ll express her desire to restore Kristoff’s memories of her.

Anna is upset that Kristoff doesn't remember her in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

Follow the steps below to complete the quest:

Step 1: After the conversation, Anna will head over to Kristoff to speak to him. Follow her and listen to their conversation. After a sad but hopeful conversation, talk to Anna and she will have the idea to remind him of an incident he had with her by giving him back his climbing gear.

Step 2: The gear is said to be in Dazzle Beach, so you must head over there and start searching.

(Hint: Kristoff’s climbing gear can be found right outside the cave where you find Ursula)

Kristoff's climbing gear in Dazzle Beach (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

Step 3: Pick up the gear and talk to Anna. She will state that it looks slightly damaged and that you'll need to fix it up before giving it to Kristoff.

Step 4: At this point, you will have to look for cotton, which is required to craft fabric. Head over to the Sunlit Plateau and unlock it if you haven’t already. Locate Goofy’s stall and fix it up using Scrooge’s sign. Now, you’ll be able to buy cotton seeds from Goofy for 42 Star Coins per bag.

Step 5: Sow these seeds and let the plant grow, so you can harvest some cotton. You’ll need at least 25 cotton to craft the 5 fabric that is required for this quest, as 5 cotton is used to make 1 fabric.

Crafting Fabric (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

Step 6: The rest of the items that you will need are:

X8 Hardwood

X3 Rope

X3 Iron Ingots

(Tips: Hardwood and Iron Ore can be collected from the Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor areas in Disney Dreamlight Valley, respectively. Iron Ingots can be crafted using Iron Ore. Rope can be crafted using Fibers, which, in turn, need to be crafted using Seaweed. Collect Seaweed by fishing outside of ripples in ponds)

Step 7: Once you have all the materials collected, repair Kristoff’s Climbing Gear at the crafting station and head over to Anna to return it to her.

Step 8: Once again, you will have to eavesdrop when Anna reunites Kristoff with his old gear.

Step 9: After another difficult but hopeful conversation, Kristoff manages to remember bits and pieces of their time together, although his memories are not completely restored.

Step 10: Talk to Anna one last time and she’ll thank you for your efforts and hopes to fully Restore Kristoff’s memories with some help from Merlin. And thus, the quest ends, on a somewhat bittersweet note.

As for Cotton, you can now buy the seeds anytime from Goofy’s stall in the Sunlit Plateau. Unfortunately, this is the only reliable way to get them in the game as they do not grow in the wild. Cotton takes about 25 to 35 minutes to grow, and you’ll need to water the plant twice before it is ready to be harvested.

