How to complete all of the Friendship quests for Scrooge McDuck in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Scrooge McDuck is a wealthy duck who runs a shop in Disney Dreamlight Valley. He is also the point of contact when it comes to paying for upgrades to houses or constructing them.

Scrooge McDuck is available very early on in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As players interact with him and give him gifts, his Friendship level will increase. This will eventually unlock many quests to further raise that level.

All of Scrooge McDuck's Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Making Cents of Things

Opening Scrooge McDuck's store is essential in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Making Cents of Things is the first Disney Dreamlight Valley quest for Scrooge McDuck. It kickstarts the economy of the Village by helping Goofy:

Talk to Scrooge McDuck in the Plaza.

Speak to Goofy and complete the Fishing Expedition quest for him.

Return to Scrooge and collect 1,000 Star Coins.

Interact with the sign outside of his store and select "Let's open the shop." This spends the 1,000 Star Coins but will see 400 given back by Scrooge as the store opens.

Select an item and purchase it. Speak to Scrooge McDuck to finish the quest.

Scrooge McDuck's Grand Re-Opening

Once you reach a new Friendship level, this next quest will become available:

Talk to Scrooge McDuck in his shop. He will ask for help advertising the store and provide a shirt.

Equip the shirt through the Wardrobe and talk to Scrooge again.

Collect 12 Softwood and head back to the duck.

Scrooge will introduce the crafting station, which can be used to create signs for his store.

Open the Furniture tab of the backpack and place the four signs that were crafted anywhere in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Village.

Talk to Scrooge McDuck to receive a wall sign and two flower pots.

Gather two Dandelions and two Purple Rising Penstemons.

Go to the crafting station and use them to make two Dandelion and Rising Penstemon Pots.

Put them down anywhere near the store and talk to Scrooge again. He will gift a crafting station, and the quest will be over.

Dreamlight Valley Economy 101

Disney Dreamlight Valley players will be able to upgrade their home multiple times (Image via Gameloft)

Most of Scrooge McDuck's quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley focus on the continuation of boosting the Village's economy:

Talk to Scrooge in his store, and he'll ask for Gems to be sold to Goofy.

Collect seven Gems of any kind with the pickaxe from deposits in the Village and sell them at Goofy's Stall.

Return to Scrooge McDuck, and he will say an elevator was installed that will allow for home upgrades.

Head home, step into the elevator, and spend 1,000 Star Coins for the first home upgrade.

Go back to Scrooge to end the quest.

Customers Know Best

This next Disney Dreamlight Valley quest is fairly simple and doesn't take much time at all. Scrooge just needs to be at a higher Friendship level for it to be accessed:

Talk to Scrooge McDuck in his store. He will ask for help delivering furniture to Merlin.

Take the Star Coins and either buy something blue or give Merlin something blue already owned and keep the Star Coins.

Find Merlin and deliver a piece of blue furniture to him.

Talk to Scrooge once more to end the quest.

A Forgotten Combination

Be sure to count the ponds in the Meadow (Image via Gameloft)

The Forgetting, the event that put the Village in the state it's in, caused Scrooge to forget the combination to his safe. Of course, he requests Disney Dreamlight Valley players to help him remember it:

Talk to Scrooge to hear about how he forgot the safe combination. He left a note that can be decoded to figure out the combination.

Ask Goofy about his favorite day, which is May 25.

Count the ponds in the Peaceful Meadow to find three.

Go to Merlin's house and count his telescopes to see there is just one.

Return to Scrooge and answer the questions to determine the combination is 250531.

As a token of his appreciation, Scrooge McDuck will give players 500 Star Coins and a heartfelt thank you for completing "A Forgotten Combination."

Rebuild the Valley: Peaceful Meadow

Scrooge McDuck wants some of the Disney Dreamlight Valley biomes that he has invested heavily in to look nice. This leaves players with having to decorate certain areas on his behalf:

Talk to Scrooge, and he will ask for 10 pieces of furniture to be placed in Peaceful Meadow.

Set down any 10 pieces of furniture or enter the Furniture tab to pick up and place already existing furniture in the Meadow.

Return to Scrooge McDuck to easily finish the quest.

Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach

The exact same process is required for rebuilding Dazzle Beach for Scrooge McDuck:

Talk to the rich duck to start the quest.

Head to Dazzle Beach and either put down 10 furniture items or pick up 10 already there and set them right back down.

Talk to Scrooge McDuck in his shop, and the quest will be completed.

What's Bad for the Business

Even some villains reside in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Village (Image via Gameloft)

Scrooge McDuck wants to make sure his efforts to rebuild in Disney Dreamlight Valley aren't being thwarted:

Talk to McDuck, and he will say he thinks Ursula is extorting the Villagers.

Go ask Ursula for a catfish to see if this is true. She'll ask for a White Hydrangea and a Red Hydrangea in exchange.

Collect the flowers, give them to Ursula, and receive the catfish in return.

Let Scrooge McDuck know that all is well.

That's all you need to know about Scrooge McDuck's Friendship Quests. You can now begin doing them in order to earn all the rewards they offer in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

