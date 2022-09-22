Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to complete all of Goofy's Friendship quests?

The iconic Goofy plays a large role in the day-to-day aspects of Disney Dreamlight Valley. While he loves fishing and taking photographs, Goofy also runs various stalls that can be unlocked throughout the Village. It makes finding some materials and ingredients quick and efficient.
Of course, like the other characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can also befriend Goofy. He has several Friendship quests available that are accessible by raising his Friendship level through the ranks.
All of Goofy's Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Fishing Expedition
Befriending Goofy can begin after the introductory quest for the Fishing Rod. Finding the Fishing Rod and helping Goofy get his back will open up the Fishing Expedition quest:
- Talk to Goofy and ask him how fishing works
- Take him to a body of water and cast the reel into one of the bubbly circles
- Catch whatever is causing the bubbles and show Goofy
- Follow him to his first stall and talk to him upon arrival
- Interact with the Scrooge McDuck sign to construct the stall for no cost
- Speak to Goofy once more to receive some seeds and finish the quest
A Warm Welcome
After interacting with Goofy enough, another Friendship quest will be unlocked in Disney Dreamlight Valley:
- Talk to Goofy who will ask to do some cooking
- Collect three Basil and three Oregano
- Speak to Goofy again and then head home to use the Stove that was gifted in one of Mickey's quests
- Cook any meal using at least one Basil or one Oregano, show it to Goofy, and the quest is over
Photographic Memory
One of Goofy's favorite things, aside from fishing, is to snap pictures. The Photographic Memory quest revolves around that hobby:
- Talk to Goofy who will ask for help with a scrapbook
- Take out the camera and snap a photo of a fully stocked Apple Tree, Raspberry Bush, and Banana Tree
- Return to Goofy, who will then ask for pictures to be taken of the critters around the Village
- Find a Squirrel in the Plaza and a Rabbit in the Peaceful Meadow to take a picture of each one
- Go back to Goofy who has another photo request, this time for some flowers
- Take a photo of a Read Daisy, Green Rising Penstemon, White and Pink Falling Penstemon, and a Dandelion
- Show the final pictures to Goofy to end the quest
The Mysterious Wreck
The previous quests for Goofy in Disney Dreamlight Valley are rather simple. This one is where it starts to get a bit more involved:
- Gain access to Dazzle Beach, pass by the well there, and reach a small island to find a paddle sticking out of the sand
- Grab it and take it to Goofy who will agree to help fix a raft
- Gather 30 Hardwood, seven Rope, 25 Clay, and 10 Iron Ingots
- Take them to Goofy and he will say they can be used to craft a Raft Repair Kit
- Craft the kit at a crafting station and speak to Goofy again
- Lead him down to the raft in the Dazzle Beach Biome
- Use the Raft Repair Kit to fix up the raft and chat up Goofy to complete this quest
With the raft fixed, players can now embark on a mission known as The Lonely Island for Ariel.
Dinner With a Friend
Goofy is hosting a dinner party for his best friend Mickey Mouse and needs some help from the player in Disney Dreamlight Valley:
- Collect two Shrimps, two Clams, and two Scallops
- Return to Goofy to be told the recipe for Bouillabaisse
- Cook two Bouillabaisse at the Stove by using a Tomato, another Vegetable, a Shrimp, and two Seafood items per each one
- Take the dishes to Goofy to finalize this quest
Photo Fervor
Increasing the Friendship level will eventually have Goofy wanting to continue with the Scrapbook from before:
- Agree to help add to the Scrapbook and take photos of The Swamp's Giant Willow Tree, The Plateau's Elephant Graveyard, Scrooge's Store, Remy's Restaurant, and the Dream Castle
- Return to Goofy to be tasked with taking photos of the Pillar of Friendship, Pillar of Power, PIllar of Courage, and Pillar of Trust
- With those photos given to Goofy, he'll now ask for a picture taken with him
- Equip any hat from the inventory, take a selfie with Goofy, show him the picture, and the quest is done
Scrapbook Blitz
At Friendship level 10, the final quest for Goofy will be available. The scrapbooking theme of some of his prior Disney Dreamlight Valley quests continues:
- Talk to Goofy to give the instructions on who to take photos of
- Start by taking photos of both Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse
- After those photos are taken, find and take a photo of any other four Villagers
- Talk to Goofy, show him the photos, and receive the Scrapbook furniture item
- Place the Scrapbook in the Village for everyone to view
- Take one last photo with some of the Villagers near the Scrapbook
- Talk to Goofy to be rewarded with his hat and that's the end of his questline
Players in Disney Dreamlight Valley can place the Scrapbook furniture item anywhere they'd like in the Village. When all is said and done with Goofy, they can move on to the Friendship quests of other characters.