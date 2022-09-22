Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to complete all of Goofy's Friendship quests?

The iconic Goofy plays a large role in the day-to-day aspects of Disney Dreamlight Valley. While he loves fishing and taking photographs, Goofy also runs various stalls that can be unlocked throughout the Village. It makes finding some materials and ingredients quick and efficient.

Of course, like the other characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can also befriend Goofy. He has several Friendship quests available that are accessible by raising his Friendship level through the ranks.

All of Goofy's Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fishing Expedition

The first quest will lead to opening Goofy's Stall in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Befriending Goofy can begin after the introductory quest for the Fishing Rod. Finding the Fishing Rod and helping Goofy get his back will open up the Fishing Expedition quest:

Talk to Goofy and ask him how fishing works

Take him to a body of water and cast the reel into one of the bubbly circles

Catch whatever is causing the bubbles and show Goofy

Follow him to his first stall and talk to him upon arrival

Interact with the Scrooge McDuck sign to construct the stall for no cost

Speak to Goofy once more to receive some seeds and finish the quest

A Warm Welcome

After interacting with Goofy enough, another Friendship quest will be unlocked in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Talk to Goofy who will ask to do some cooking

Collect three Basil and three Oregano

Speak to Goofy again and then head home to use the Stove that was gifted in one of Mickey's quests

Cook any meal using at least one Basil or one Oregano, show it to Goofy, and the quest is over

Photographic Memory

Carlie @carls_Jr7 #DreamlightValley when goofy says he’s proud to be your friend #DreamlightValley when goofy says he’s proud to be your friend 😭💛

One of Goofy's favorite things, aside from fishing, is to snap pictures. The Photographic Memory quest revolves around that hobby:

Talk to Goofy who will ask for help with a scrapbook

Take out the camera and snap a photo of a fully stocked Apple Tree, Raspberry Bush, and Banana Tree

Return to Goofy, who will then ask for pictures to be taken of the critters around the Village

Find a Squirrel in the Plaza and a Rabbit in the Peaceful Meadow to take a picture of each one

Go back to Goofy who has another photo request, this time for some flowers

Take a photo of a Read Daisy, Green Rising Penstemon, White and Pink Falling Penstemon, and a Dandelion

Show the final pictures to Goofy to end the quest

The Mysterious Wreck

The previous quests for Goofy in Disney Dreamlight Valley are rather simple. This one is where it starts to get a bit more involved:

Gain access to Dazzle Beach, pass by the well there, and reach a small island to find a paddle sticking out of the sand

Grab it and take it to Goofy who will agree to help fix a raft

Gather 30 Hardwood, seven Rope, 25 Clay, and 10 Iron Ingots

Take them to Goofy and he will say they can be used to craft a Raft Repair Kit

Craft the kit at a crafting station and speak to Goofy again

Lead him down to the raft in the Dazzle Beach Biome

Use the Raft Repair Kit to fix up the raft and chat up Goofy to complete this quest

With the raft fixed, players can now embark on a mission known as The Lonely Island for Ariel.

Dinner With a Friend

ally aloe :) 🦋✨ @danvernite I'm having too much fun in Dreamlight Valley fr. One of the best games I have ever played, it becomes addictive so fast. One minute you're innocent and the next you're screaming bc you can't find shrimp for Goofy. I'm having too much fun in Dreamlight Valley fr. One of the best games I have ever played, it becomes addictive so fast. One minute you're innocent and the next you're screaming bc you can't find shrimp for Goofy. https://t.co/tT1eaKNqrr

Goofy is hosting a dinner party for his best friend Mickey Mouse and needs some help from the player in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Collect two Shrimps, two Clams, and two Scallops

Return to Goofy to be told the recipe for Bouillabaisse

Cook two Bouillabaisse at the Stove by using a Tomato, another Vegetable, a Shrimp, and two Seafood items per each one

Take the dishes to Goofy to finalize this quest

Photo Fervor

Increasing the Friendship level will eventually have Goofy wanting to continue with the Scrapbook from before:

Agree to help add to the Scrapbook and take photos of The Swamp's Giant Willow Tree, The Plateau's Elephant Graveyard, Scrooge's Store, Remy's Restaurant, and the Dream Castle

Return to Goofy to be tasked with taking photos of the Pillar of Friendship, Pillar of Power, PIllar of Courage, and Pillar of Trust

With those photos given to Goofy, he'll now ask for a picture taken with him

Equip any hat from the inventory, take a selfie with Goofy, show him the picture, and the quest is done

Scrapbook Blitz

Goofy collects all of the Disney Dreamlight Valley pictures from his quests in a scrapbook (Image via Gameloft)

At Friendship level 10, the final quest for Goofy will be available. The scrapbooking theme of some of his prior Disney Dreamlight Valley quests continues:

Talk to Goofy to give the instructions on who to take photos of

Start by taking photos of both Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse

After those photos are taken, find and take a photo of any other four Villagers

Talk to Goofy, show him the photos, and receive the Scrapbook furniture item

Place the Scrapbook in the Village for everyone to view

Take one last photo with some of the Villagers near the Scrapbook

Talk to Goofy to be rewarded with his hat and that's the end of his questline

Players in Disney Dreamlight Valley can place the Scrapbook furniture item anywhere they'd like in the Village. When all is said and done with Goofy, they can move on to the Friendship quests of other characters.

