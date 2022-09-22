Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: Clay farming - How to get 200 clay under 30 minutes

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a new adventure and life-sim game sweeping the nation (the whole world, really) these days. The game allows you to create a virtual life in the world of Disney’s creation, where you can live alongside many of their famous characters in a magical land called Dreamlight Valley.

One of the distinguishing features of Disney Dreamlight Valley is that it contains numerous quests that you can undertake, given to you by the many residents of the valley. Nearly all quests will require you to collect materials from across the map, and one of them, which is slightly tricky to amass, is clay.

Not only is the clay hard to come by in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but you will also need to collect quite an exorbitant amount for many quests. One such quest for Minnie Mouse requires you to collect 200 clay, which is quite a lot for how difficult it is to collect. In this guide, I’ll show you how to quickly farm clay using an exploit that the community recently found.

Where to find Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Clay is a building material in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is required to craft various items and furniture, such as brick walls. You’ll find clay in only a few locations around the valley, as it is not as readily available as stone or coal.

The three biomes in which you can find clay are the Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau, and Forgotten Realm. The latter two are quite pricey to unlock (you’ll need 22,000 Dreamlight in total), so if you’re mid-way through the game, the Glade is the best area to collect clay in.

Clay is found in muddy areas of the valley, so in the Glade of Trust, you’ll want to head over to the areas by the river. You’ll need to dig into the ground to unearth some clay, so dig away, and you’ll start getting clay as random drops.

The best way to ethically get clay

So firstly, let’s go through how Disney Dreamlight Valley wants you to collect clay. The following steps will illustrate this:

Head to a muddy patch of ground (preferably in the Glade of Trust). Take out your Shovel and start digging. Once you’ve collected all the clay in the area, dig the holes again to fill them up. Have an NPC friend along with you who has digging as a specialty to get more drops

This is the normal way to collect clay, although this method has a few problems. First, you’ll need to go at this for quite a while to gain around 200 clay as the material has a low drop rate and is entirely dependent on RNG.

Digging holes for clay in the Glade of Trust (Image via Youtube - Quick Tips)

Secondly, you’ll have to get through a lot of food or run to and fro from your house to refill energy, as digging and filling up the holes takes up quite a lot. However, read on to learn about the fun little exploit that will allow you to spend half the time and effort to collect clay.

Using the furniture to your advantage

So to employ this gimmick, you’ll first need to follow the above steps, halfway to number 3. After collecting all the drops in the area, it is when you need to do something ingenious to quickly save up some time without expending any energy.

Step 1: Open your inventory and head to the furniture section.

Step 2: Take out a large piece of furniture that covers a big area, like a rug or a bed.

Step 3: Place it over the various holes you’ve dug, and you’ll see that it fills up the holes as it returns the ground to its default state.

Step 4: Place it around all the holes you’ve dug, and finally, place the furniture in the area before exiting the menu to save the terrain changes.

Using furniture to reset the ground (Image via Youtube - Quick Tips)

And voila! You have a freshly un-dug area of ground in front of you, ready for some clay farming. This method takes a few minutes at best, which is significantly faster than manually filling up all the holes. Plus, it does not expend any of your energy. Rinse and repeat, and you’ll have 200 clay in less than 30 minutes.

And that's how you can quickly farm for some clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, why not leave us a like on the article or comment down in the comment section? Keep up with us for more articles and guides on Disney Dreamlight Valley, and have a great day!

