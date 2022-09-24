Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: How to break the large Blue Rocks - A Tale of Stone and Fire Walkthrough

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a fun new life-simulation game that lets you visit a magical new world created by Disney. The Dreamlight Valley, as the area is known, is composed of a central plaza and seven other different regions, which are initially locked off, but can be accessed as you progress further into the game.

These locations are inspired by many different Disney properties, such as animated movies as well as TV shows. One such location in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Dazzle Beach, which you will most likely unlock right after the Peaceful Meadow. However, you may notice that the beach has been divided into two areas, as the bridge connecting them has been blocked by large blue rocks.

Initially, these rocks are immune to your pickaxe, even after it has been upgraded once. This guide will take you through attaining the second upgrade for the pickaxe, which involves a quest known as A Tale of Stone and Fire.

How to break the large blue debris in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you have unlocked Moana and Maui in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll remember that the latter upgraded your Royal Tool Pickaxe so that it was able to break small storm debris. So, you might have already guessed that you’ll need Maui again to upgrade your pickaxe further.

Level up your friendship with Maui to level 4, and he’ll talk to you regarding the large blue storm debris by the beach. This will initiate the quest known as A Tale of Stone and Fire, which will begin the process of getting the second upgrade for the pickaxe.

A Tale of Stone and Fire Walkthrough

Step 1: After the initial conversation with Maui, he’ll ask you to follow him. Stay on Maui’s tail and he’ll take you to the western side of the Dazzle Beach biome, near a large blue rock.

Maui is interested in the large storm debris (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

Step 2: Maui is interested in what is stuck underneath the storm debris. He’ll say that he can upgrade your pickaxe one more time, but will require some materials that he apparently left behind in the Moana realm.

Step 3: Fast travel to the realm, which is one of four (currently) movie-inspired worlds in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You’ll find Maui’s stuff in a shining pot beside the boat. Search the pot, and you’ll see that the Scraping Stone is the item Maui wants, but you can also help yourself to some Shellfish from his stash.

Maui's items in the Moana realm (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

Step 4: Return the Stone to Maui back in the village. He’ll be happy, but apparently, he doesn’t work for free. You’ll need to cook him a 5-star meal to get him to upgrade your pickaxe.

Step 5: Cook him anything you want, as long as it’s 5-star, and give him the meal. At this point, he’ll upgrade your pickaxe. He will then take you to the same spot as before, where you can try out your improved pickaxe.

Step 6: Break the rock, and it will drop some sandstone. Show it to Maui, and he’ll remember that it was him who brought fire to Dreamlight Valley. He misses his Fire Bowl, which he wants to restore to the village.

Breaking through the large blue rocks (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

Step 7: To craft the Fire Bowl, you’ll need to collect a few materials, along with the sandstone that Maui gives back to you. The rest of the materials include:

X20 Sand

X25 Stone

X10 Coal Ore

X3 Red Falling Penstemon

(Tips: You can find sand by digging or breaking large rocks on the beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Stone and Coal are readily available from mining mineral veins. Red Falling Penstemon is a flower that grows around the Plaza.)

Step 8: After collecting these, head to a crafting table and craft the Granite Fire Bowl from the furniture section.

Crafting the Granite Fire Bowl (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

Step 9: Place the Bowl anywhere in the village and talk to Maui.

Step 10: Maui will take most of the credit himself, of course, but the quest will finally come to an end.

With the new and upgraded pickaxe, you’ll now be able to make Dazzle Beach more interconnected by breaking the large blue rocks by the bridge. You’ll also be able to access the hidden treasures under these rocks, so it's a worthwhile upgrade to get as soon as you can.

