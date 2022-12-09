How to get Buzz Lightyear as a resident in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces players to a world filled with iconic characters from the entertainment company’s catalog. From Mickey Mouse to Ariel, the current lineup has enough variety to keep players coming back for more. Since this is an early access title, fans can expect to see constant updates until its official final release next year.

With the recent Toy Story update to Disney Dreamlight Valley, two new characters have been added to this wholesome life-simulator: Buzz Lightyear and Woody. This guide covers how to recruit the popular Disney astronaut to your town in Dreamlight Valley.

Players will need to complete a series of objectives to unlock Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Buzz Lightyear to become a resident in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will first need to head to the Toy Story world, which is within the Dream Castle.

Go up the stairs and it can be found covered in thorns, with the logo of an alien with three eyes. At this point, Merlin the Wizard will show up and ask you to spend 7000 Dreamlight to unlock it. After this, you will be able to visit the Toy Story Realm.

This will start the quest called A Secret Mission In Uncharted Space in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Enter the realm, which is essentially a room full of toys and other kid-friendly goodies. Climb the ramp and approach Buzz Light year as he is in dire need of assistance.

It should be obvious if you have been playing Disney Dreamlight Valley for a while, but you will have to complete requests to be able to convince these characters to come reside in your town. They are as follows:

1) Search the room for AA Batteries (2 total)

Get Buzz all charged up (Images via Disney/Gameloft/Backseat Guides YouTube)

To find the first one, head down the ramp and look behind the green box that has a bunch of books piled on it and a ladder next to it. Battery #1 can be found tucked away between the box and a yellow book leaning against it.

Turn around and head left, then take a right to see the second one right ahead sitting in front of a drawing next to a night stand. Return to Buzz with both Batteries to perk him up.

2) Search the room for pieces of the Race Car Track (10 total)

Just one of many pieces (Images via Disney/Gameloft/Backseat Guides YouTube)

The first piece is easy find as it will be right in front of you after walking down the ramp, next to a picture of clouds and musical notes on a dark blue background.

The second one is in between the green chair (to the right of the first piece) and an orange box with piles of books atop it. For the third piece, turn around and you will see a toy teddy bear between a table's green legs. The piece in question is near the table's legs, next to a bunch of crumpled paper and paper clips. Piece number 4 can be found behind the teddy.

For the fifth one, check the corner of the room to the right of the table, it is to the left of the picture of a colored egg with an orange background. Piece 6 is where the first battery was found. Piece 7 is near the entrance to the area (which is marked by a sparkling square on the ground).

Piece 8 is in front of the night stand where the second battery was found. Piece 9 will be directly behind the player after they pick up the eighth one, located opposite to it. Now, look to the left and enter the ajar closet to find the final 10th piece in a corner. Return to Buzz once all the pieces have been collected.

3) Gather the Magic Growing Cacti scattered around the room (5 total)

They sure don't look like it (Images via Disney/Gameloft/Backseat Guides YouTube)

These can best be described as a manual lemon juicer and you would have noticed these oddities around the area when exploring.

After getting down the ramp, look to the right to find the first dark blue cactus. The second one is green and can be found where the fifth track piece was found, near the egg picture. Head back to the pieces of crumpled paper where the third piece was and look to the right, past a yellow book with a rainbow: the orange cactus is located there.

Then, go to the spot where the second battery was present and look to the left corner to find the yellow cactus. Now, enter the closet and look to the right to find another green cactus.

4) Place the cacti in marked locations

The next step of the masterplan (Images via Disney/Gameloft/Backseat Guides YouTube)

This is easy as these spots are a bunch of toy blocks and more importantly, they sparkle. Head out of the closet and turn the camera to the right for the first location where the yellow cactus will be placed.

The next two spots are to the left of the first location where the blue and green cacti can be put down. Turn around and go to the sparkling locations near the ramp to place the final two green and red cacti.

5) Water the cacti

The fruits of your labor (Images via Disney/Gameloft/Backseat Guides YouTube)

Use the Quick Select menu to bring up the watering can and interact with the locations where the cacti were placed to water them. This should sprout the cacti, raising the track ramps they were placed under.

6) Head to the ladder near the play oven

The quest is almost to the end (Images via Disney/Gameloft/Backseat Guides YouTube)

After you go back to Buzz with the result, he will hand you a toy car that must be set into motion. Head to the ladder that is resting against the green box besides which the first battery was found. Interact with it to trigger a cutscene that will end with the window to the room being unlocked

7) Talk to Woody and Buzz

The stars of the show (Images via Disney/Gameloft/Backseat Guides YouTube)

Head to the aforementioned window to talk with the other iconic Disney Toy Story character: Woody. This will be followed by a final request from Buzz with regards to capturing photos of Bonnie's drawings located around the room.

8) Bonnie's Drawings

Smile for the picture (Images via Disney/Gameloft/Backseat Guides YouTube)

Starting from the initial ramp, go to the location of the second rack piece and look on to the olive-colored wall behind it to find the first picture. Open up your camera to snap a selfie.

The second one is located on the underside of the white toy space that is to the right of the teddy. The third drawing is inside the closet to the left side on the wall. The final picture is where the second battery was found, next to the nightstand.

9) Place Buzz's RV

The quets is finally over (Images via Disney/Gameloft/Backseat Guides YouTube)

This arduous Disney Dreamlight Valley quest has nearly come to an end. Now it is time to place Buzz's RV in your town in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Head back to town and find a suitable spot to place the vehicle.

To find it, open your Inventory, head to Furniture. You will find the RV under the Requests tab. Once it has been placed under construction, underrated Disney character Scrooge McDuck will ask a penny-pinching amount of 10,000 Star Coins to complete the project. Once the money has been handed over, Buzz Lightyear will move in to the town.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

